Husband Finally Snaps After Years Of MIL Acting Like The Family Manager And Disrespecting Wife

Moms may have a hard time relinquishing control, even when their kids grow up into adults. That’s how overbearing MILs form: under the guise of love and care, they exert control over their children’s family life and don’t realize that they’re causing more trouble and are of very little help at all.
This MIL criticized everything: from snacks and swimming goggles to her grandchildren’s bodies and how their mother doesn’t feed them enough. One day, though, the dad snapped and did something few husbands have the courage to actually do: he ripped his mother a new one, asking her to stop criticizing his wife.
A new mother grew tired of the constant barrage of criticism from her mother-in-law
Thirdman/Pexels (not the actual photo)
Seeing how his mother’s controlling behavior was affecting his wife, the husband stepped up and confronted her
Mikhail Nilov/Pexels (not the actual photo)
cottonbro studio/Pexels (not the actual photo)
cottonbro studio/Pexels (not the actual photo)
“We are both getting sick of their overinvolvement in our lives,” the woman wrote in reply to commenters asking why they allow in-laws into their lives this much
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