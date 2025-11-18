Mike Tyson Admits Thinking 22YO Hasbulla Was An Actual Baby While Cradling Him In Viral Video

by

Mike Tyson’s tendency to act on instinct took a humorous turn when he mistook Hasbulla Magomedov, a 22-year-old internet personality, for a toddler.

During a guest appearance on Tyson’s Hotboxin’ podcast, Hasbullawho stands just over three feet tall due to a growth hormone deficiencyhad a playful encounter with the boxing legend that quickly went viral.

Without realizing that Hasbulla was an adult, Mike almost cradled him like a baby and pretended to nibble his ear.

In a hilarious mix-up, boxing legend Mike Tyson mistook internet sensation Hasbulla for a baby during his podcast

Mike Tyson Admits Thinking 22YO Hasbulla Was An Actual Baby While Cradling Him In Viral Video

Image credits: Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson Admits Thinking 22YO Hasbulla Was An Actual Baby While Cradling Him In Viral Video

Image credits: Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson

Fans were quick to react, lighting up social media with their amusement.

“The way Mike picked up Hasbulla and cradled him is going to be internet history!” one exclaimed while another wrote, “The way Mike cradled him not knowing he’s a grown man was hilarious!”

“It’s like Mike’s brain refuses to process that this is a small MAN not a toddler,” another wrote. “He straight up nuzzling that man’s neck and giving him kisses.”

The playful encounter on the Hotboxin’ podcast went viral as Mike nearly cradled the 22-year-old internet sensation

One said, “The fact that hasbulla doesn’t like anyone picking him up or treating him like a kid but let Mike full on cradle and tickle him. love this.”

A year after the viral moment took place in March 2023, the boxing icon admitted he had no idea that his podcast guest was a content creator in his 20s.

“I thought it was a baby,” he told Andre Ward on The Art Of Ward podcast last week.

“It’s like Mike’s brain refuses to process that this is a small MAN not a toddler,” a social media user said about the viral interaction

“I didn’t know. He was punching me. I don’t know, man,” he went on to say. “That’s how I am with children.”

“I was hugging on this guy. He’s like 26 years old. No, no. I did not know,” he added.

Hasbulla, who has 7.8 million followers on Instagram, is currently 22 years old. The Russian internet personality was born with growth hormone deficiency or dwarfism. His charisma and comedic antics have made him a beloved figure in social media culture.

The boxing icon claimed he had no idea Hasbulla was in his 20s and said, “I thought it was a baby”

Iron Mike is currently gearing up to face YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in the ring.

The highly anticipated match is set for November 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, marking Netflix’s first live boxing event.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Chuck 4.21 “Chuck vs the Wedding Planner” Recap
3 min read
Apr, 19, 2011
The 10 Best Supernatural Episodes of All-Time
3 min read
Jun, 5, 2018
Man Goes Viral After Putting Patriarchal Sides Of Marriage On Blast
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Random Boss Won’t Believe He Got The Wrong Number And Keeps Calling This Person On Vacation
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
If You Are Over 30 You Should Know How To Do Most Of These Things
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Halo Television Series Already Renewed For A Second Season
3 min read
Feb, 18, 2022
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.