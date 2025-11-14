Artists Pay Tribute To The Pregnant Elephant Who Died Due To Someone Stuffing A Pineapple With Fireworks

by

On May 27, a pregnant elephant died in Kerala, India, of excruciating pain after it bit into a pineapple filled with firecrackers. The explosives went off in her mouth, damaging her jaw grievously.

A spokesperson from the Kerala Forest Department told Sky News that farmers are known to put fireworks inside food and plant it on the edges of their fields to keep away wild animals.

The incident came to the public’s attention when forest officer Mohan Krishnan, part of the team who attempted to rescue the animal, shared the story on Facebook.

Image credits: Mohan Krishnan

“She trusted everyone. When the pineapple she ate exploded, she must have been shocked not thinking about herself, but about the child she was going to give birth to in 18 to 20 months,” Mr. Krishnan said.

Officials say the wild elephant probably wandered out of the Silent Valley National Park (SVNP) in search of food. It is believed to have reached the Malappuram District, where the animal allegedly bit into the fruit stuffed with firecrackers.

Image credits: Mohan Krishnan

Animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi said Malapurram is one of the most dangerous places for animals in the whole county. “It is a murder, Malappuram is famous such incidents, it is India’s most violent district. For instance, they throw poison on roads so that 300-400 birds and dogs die at one time,” she said, adding that an elephant is killed every 3 days in Kerala.

The elephant’s tongue and mouth were so badly injured, she wasn’t able to eat. “She didn’t harm a single human being even when she ran in searing pain in the streets of the village. She didn’t crush a single home,” Mr. Krishnan added.

The elephant later got to the Velliyar River and stood there with her head partially underwater. The forest officer explained that two captive elephants were brought to lead her out of the river, but she wouldn’t move. Eventually, she died while still standing in the water.

Officials took her back to the forest in a truck and cremated her there. So far, it isn’t clear where exactly the animal got hurt.

Image credits: Mohan Krishnan

Local authorities have registered the case and initiated a probe into the killing of the 15-year-old elephant. Two organizations announced money rewards to anyone who can provide information that would lead to an arrest.

While the investigation is underway, people on social media have been paying tribute to the poor animal by sharing artworks they made to honor it.

Image credits: Sidharthraghav8

#1

Image source: world._.photography0

#2

Image source:  funchershop

#3

Image source: raibinesh974

#4

Image source: artis_o_max

#5

Image source: uday.mohite.99

#6

Image source: Hearthacker2310

#7

Image source: karanacharya7

#8

Image source: Rabiul Islam

#9

Image source: DharniaArvind

#10

Image source: Artist Shubham Dogra

#11

Image source: the_sahil_jadav

#12

Image source: arjuns_art_of_range

#13

Image source: way2newsapp

#14

Image source: theinkedletters

#15

Image source: satishacharya

#16

Image source: RakeshS03148870

#17

Image source: sketchbook_.___

#18

Image source: kartartist

#19

Image source: SaeedNooree

#20

Image source: Heyabhijeet

#21

Image source: ingenious_____1

#22

Image source: amolgudadhe

#23

Image source: soul.beatz_

#24

Image source: mamothcreates

#25

Image source: wirverreckenvorlachen

#26

Image source: Prince_PSPK1996

#27

Image source: shivani_pagare

#28

Image source: ravidigitalkr

#29

Image source: dipankar.art

#30

Image source: creative_meets_graphic

#31

Image source: Nikkr_05

#32

Image source: iwantsee_bts_

#33

Image source: miss_matured

#34

Image source: shumilaya_khan_

#35

Image source: shrutipillai_

#36

Image source: BDarkdevil

#37

Image source: sanjeeta.pokharel

