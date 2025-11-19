31 Of The Most Insulting TV Twists, Turns, And Conclusions That Fans Could Barely Believe Were Real

Watching TV is probably one of the most common hobbies people have. There’s a good reason for it – since it’s said that we’re living in a golden age of television, there are so many shows that anyone can find something that interests them, even if the interest is kind of niche.
At the same time, while most of the time, people enjoy various shows, there are times when they are more upset by them than entertained. Whether it’s due to poor storytelling, errors, or premature cancellations, the ways TV series can quickly lose their fans’ unwavering loyalty are numerous, and some of them are mentioned in this list. So, don’t be shy, check it out and see if you agree with the opinions or not by using your powerful upvote and downvote buttons!
#1
Playing Firefly episodes out of order intentionally was a pretty big d**k move.
#2
Canceling Saturday Morning Cartoons completely on free broadcast TV in 2014. I feel so bad for kids without cable or streaming, they can no longer wake up to Saturday morning cartoons.
Technically, there are still free Saturday morning cartoons on PBS Kids and MeTV Toons. But these shows are either for young kids, or grown ups who want something nostalgic.
#3
Canceling “Mindhunter”.
#4
Objectively GOT S8.
#5
The Witcher…. Letting Henry Cavill go is such a massive mistake.
#6
Pushing Daisies
I know it was affected by the Writers Strike, but that only cut the second season short. It could easily have been revived. Such a great premise and excellent cast.
At least give us a movie.
#7
Ted getting back with Robin after the Mother dies and his kids encouraging him.
#8
Dallas: Bobby Ewing waking up in the shower and them writing off a whole season as just a dream.
#9
“My name is Earl”, I just wish the network didn’t pull the plug.
#10
That time they wrote Dr Drake Ramoray out of Days of our Lives because the actor said something stupid about the writers and that pissed them off.
#11
Bringing Palpatine back. One of the most famous stories of a heros journey, and the tragedy of his father was basically made irrelevant because their epic success, turned out to do absolutely nothing.
Luke saved his father and together, they defeated this evil that had been infamous for like 50 years, and within 30 seconds of turning on The Rise of Skywalker you realize Luke and Anakin actually failed and everything they did was for absolutely nothing. Not to mention Han, Leia, and Luke werent in a scene together….. This isnt even creative choice it was pure stupidity.
#12
I think the way the original Roseanne went off the rails with winning the lottery which actually was a dream because Dan died of a heart attack, etc.
#13
Santa Clarita Diet. The show cancelled on a cliffhanger.
#14
How they ended “Heroes”. So much potential. Wasted.
#15
The ending of True Blood, One of the best parts of the show was the back and forth of who Sookie would end up with, only to end the show randomly>!showing the back of the head of her new “true love” at a dinner table, a random guy nobody had ever seen in the show before until the last literal last second of the show. !
#16
“Who has a better story, than Bran the Broken”
It was already dead by that point. But jeez, they really had to twist the knife with that line.
#17
Season 4 of The Umbrella Academy. I reupped my Netflix sub just to watch it and it was poopoo.
#18
An old one, but on the last episode of “Little House on the Prairie”, they literally blew the entire town up with dynamite.
#19
The ending, almost the whole last season, of Killing Eve was a big one.
#20
Penny Dreadful.
It was like John Logan sat down to write a season finale and halfway through said “S***w it! I’m done!”.
#21
The cancellation of Carnivale was the first. Travelers was also a big one for me.
#22
[Unaliving] Dexter multiple times, then being like JUST KIDDING.
#23
Sherlock Holmes with Benedict Cumberbatch.
“Oh, you wanna try and piece together clues to solve the mystery of how Holmes survived? Literally f**k you specifically you nerd, look at all of you and your nerd friends trying to solve mysteries like a nerd. But keep watching because maybe Sherlock, Moriarty, and Watson will all have a big thr***ome. You’d like that wouldn’t you, you f*****g pervert”.
#24
The first season of Our Flag Means Death was hugely successful. It had great ratings and was one of HBO Max’s most popular shows at the time. Yet, the network decided to cut the budget and reduce the number of episodes for season 2.
The second season of Our Flag Means Death was even more successful than the first. 45 times more successful than the average HBO Max show, in fact. It elevated the series to the status of most popular Max Original. So naturally, the network decided to cancel the third season.
#25
Carl’s death in The Walking Dead.
#26
Adult Swim cancelled Metalocalypse, and when fans launched a letter-writing campaign to bring it back, they aired a segment where they were feeding all the fan letters into a paper shredder.
#27
Poochie left for his home planet in the second episode. And they never got to the fireworks factory.
#28
House of the Dragon takes the cake IMO
Season 1 : PREPARE FOR WAR NEXT SEASON!
Season 2 after 1 fight sequence : PREPARE FOR WAR NEXT SEASON!
#29
The last episode of *Star Trek Enterprise*.
#30
Pretty Little liars fans spent years creating blogs and coming up with theories and basically doing the writer’s jobs for them by coming up with all of these incredibly well written directions that the show could take. Well it seems like the the writers absolutely hated that, and decided to mesh a hundred of the worst theories together to create a final season so horrific I can’t even re-watch it.
#31
South Park’s revealing of Cartman’s dad was an April’s fools joke on the fans.
