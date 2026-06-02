Evident Scientific’s 2025 Image Of The Year Award: 17 Pics Revealing The Beauty Of Science

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Microscopy can reveal worlds that feel almost impossible to believe are real. The winners and honorable mentions of Evident Scientific’s 6th Annual Image of the Year Award show exactly that, turning life science images into scenes that look like glowing galaxies, alien landscapes, abstract paintings, and tiny creatures from another universe.

The competition celebrates both the artistic and scientific value of microscopy, encouraging people around the world to view scientific images in new ways. Evident, formerly the Scientific Solutions Division of Olympus, has spent more than a century developing optical and imaging technologies that help scientists, physicians, and engineers study what usually remains hidden from view. Through this award, those hidden details are brought into the spotlight, showing how much beauty can be found in the smallest structures of life.

Scroll down to see the winning and honorable mention images from this year’s competition, and don’t forget to vote for the ones that amazed you the most.

More info: evidentscientific.com | Instagram

#1 “Crab Zoea” By Tong Zhang

Honorable Mention

Evident Scientific’s 2025 Image Of The Year Award: 17 Pics Revealing The Beauty Of Science

Image source: Evident Scientific

Evident Scientific’s 2025 Image Of The Year Award: 17 Pics Revealing The Beauty Of Science

#2 “Neuronal Cosmos” By Katie Holden

Global Winner

Description: “The image showcases induced pluripotent stem cell-derived neurospheres consisting of neuronal cells, which self-organize into structures resembling the layered architecture of the human brain. Neurospheres serve as an important platform for studying brain cells, allowing for research into the effects of environmental and genetic factors on neuronal development. Visually, the star-like pattern reflects intriguing parallels between astronomy and biology at hugely different scales.”

Evident Scientific’s 2025 Image Of The Year Award: 17 Pics Revealing The Beauty Of Science

Image source: Evident Scientific

#3 “Pollen Grains On A Jumping Spider” By Javier Rupérez

Honorable Mention

Evident Scientific’s 2025 Image Of The Year Award: 17 Pics Revealing The Beauty Of Science

Image source: Evident Scientific

#4 “Two Anterior Median Eyes Of A Jumping Spider” By Walter Ferrari

Honorable Mention

Evident Scientific’s 2025 Image Of The Year Award: 17 Pics Revealing The Beauty Of Science

Image source: Evident Scientific

#5 “Mallow Pollen On Stigma” By Igor Siwanowicz

Regional Award Winner Americas

Evident Scientific’s 2025 Image Of The Year Award: 17 Pics Revealing The Beauty Of Science

Image source: Evident Scientific

#6 “Stigma Of Chicory With Pollen Grains” By Gerd Günther

Regional Award Winner EMEA

Evident Scientific’s 2025 Image Of The Year Award: 17 Pics Revealing The Beauty Of Science

Image source: Evident Scientific

#7 “Fluorescent Immunostained Brain Tissue From An Alzheimer’s Disease Mouse Model” By Bettina Rákóczi

Honorable Mention

Evident Scientific’s 2025 Image Of The Year Award: 17 Pics Revealing The Beauty Of Science

Image source: Evident Scientific

#8 “Mouse Embryonic Fibroblast” By Joe Mckellar

Honorable Mention

Evident Scientific’s 2025 Image Of The Year Award: 17 Pics Revealing The Beauty Of Science

Image source: Evident Scientific

#9 “Bidens Pilosa Attached To A Pair Of Stockings” By Hange Du

Honorable Mention

Evident Scientific’s 2025 Image Of The Year Award: 17 Pics Revealing The Beauty Of Science

Image source: Evident Scientific

#10 “Adult Zebrafish Brain” By Hannah Somers

Honorable Mention

Evident Scientific’s 2025 Image Of The Year Award: 17 Pics Revealing The Beauty Of Science

Image source: Evident Scientific

#11 “Diatom Arrangement” By Jan Rosenboom

Honorable Mention

Evident Scientific’s 2025 Image Of The Year Award: 17 Pics Revealing The Beauty Of Science

Image source: Evident Scientific

#12 “Gfp-Positive Thy1 Neuron In A Tissue-Cleared Mouse Brain” By Marko Pende

Honorable Mention

Evident Scientific’s 2025 Image Of The Year Award: 17 Pics Revealing The Beauty Of Science

Image source: Evident Scientific

#13 “Fairyfly” By Hanyang Xue

Honorable Mention

Evident Scientific’s 2025 Image Of The Year Award: 17 Pics Revealing The Beauty Of Science

Image source: Evident Scientific

#14 “Lignin Fiber” By Muhammad Tahir Khan

Materials Science Winner

Evident Scientific’s 2025 Image Of The Year Award: 17 Pics Revealing The Beauty Of Science

Image source: Evident Scientific

#15 “Sarcomere Structures Within Cardiomyocytes In A Rat Heart” By Kentauro Mochizuki

Regional Award Winner Asia-Pacific

Evident Scientific’s 2025 Image Of The Year Award: 17 Pics Revealing The Beauty Of Science

Image source: Evident Scientific

#16 “Commissural Axons Of A Developing Central Nervous System In A Chick Embryo” By Alexandre Dumoulin

Honorable Mention

Evident Scientific’s 2025 Image Of The Year Award: 17 Pics Revealing The Beauty Of Science

Image source: Evident Scientific

#17 “Dying Superficial Epithelial Cells During Osmotic Stress” By Yue Rong Tan

Honorable Mention

Evident Scientific’s 2025 Image Of The Year Award: 17 Pics Revealing The Beauty Of Science

Image source: Evident Scientific

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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