Michael Kosta: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Michael Kosta
September 27, 1979
Ann Arbor, Michigan, US
47 Years Old
Libra
Who Is Michael Kosta?
Michael Kosta is an American comedian known for his sharp observational style and confident stage persona. He currently co-hosts The Daily Show, delivering satirical commentary to millions of late-night viewers.
The former tennis athlete rose to prominence after releasing his debut Comedy Central Presents stand-up special. His confident stage delivery established his signature witty style and led to numerous late-night television appearances.
Early Life and Education
Raised in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Michael Kosta grew up playing tennis with his family. His parents, Steve and Elaine, encouraged his early athletic pursuits alongside his three older siblings on local neighborhood courts.
He later attended Huron High School before enrolling at the University of Illinois. There he played on four consecutive championship teams while discovering his deep passion for performing stand-up comedy.
Notable Relationships
The comedian lives a quiet family life alongside his wife, Rachel Elizabeth Kerswell. The couple married after years of dating and have remained dedicated partners throughout his busy comedy career.
Kosta shares two young children with Kerswell, with whom he resides in New York. He occasionally references his experiences with fatherhood in his stand-up routines, bringing relatable parenting stories to his audiences.
Career Highlights
Michael Kosta achieved a major milestone with his Comedy Central special Detroit. NY. LA. He showcased his stellar stand-up across three iconic cities, earning praise for his sharp observational humor and relatable perspective.
The comedian grew his television resume by co-hosting FOX Sports’ Crowd Goes Wild. He later secured a permanent role on The Daily Show, earning an Emmy Award for his contributions to the late-night program.
Signature Quote
“I am happily married. Personally, I’m miserable, but the marriage is happy. I do the things necessary that make the marriage happy, and those behaviors make me miserable.”
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