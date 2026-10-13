Billionaire Michael Dell Breaks Silence On Mockery Of Wife Susan’s Looks And “Odd Behavior” At The White House

Michael Dell is standing up for his wife after netizens made a cruel discussion out of her looks.
Susan Dell, who has been married to Michael for nearly 40 years, was targeted by internet trolls for her appearance during a recent White House appearance, where the billionaire couple discussed their $6.25 billion pledge to American children.
Despite their generosity, viewers chose to focus on her looks, claiming she “doesn’t even look human anymore.”
Michael Dell is standing up for his wife after netizens made a cruel discussion out of her looks
Earlier this month, Susan Dell was photographed in the Oval Office alongside her husband and Billionaire Dell Technologies founder, Michael Dell, and U.S. President Donald Trump.
Trump praised the couple for their philanthropic commitment of contributing $6.25 billion to “help 25 million children start building a strong financial foundation.”
62-year-old Susan stood in a red dress while the president gushed with praise.
Following the White House visit, Susan was hit with a wave of unkind comments, saying: “She doesn’t even look human anymore. This might be the worst example I’ve seen of the MAGA plastic surgery phenomenon.”
Another wrote, “I’m just really sad that she turned from a beautiful young girl into this aesthetic.”
Michael, the Billionaire Dell Technologies founder, reshared a tweet that said, “Please leave that woman alone”
Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images
The internet trolls were later criticized by many, including conservative commentator Mike Cernovich, for focusing on Susan’s looks.
“The Dell family gave 7 billion dollars directly to American children. And instead of gratitude, there’s much discussion of a 62-year-old woman’s looks,” Mike wrote on X.
Susan’s husband Michael also came to her defense by retweeting messages on X.
Adding emojis to show his support, Michael reshared one tweet that said: “Out of the blue $250 showed up from Dell for both of my boys. I will go out of my way to support them now, who else has done what they did? No one… It’s truly insane how evil and full of themselves people are.”
Michael also reshared another tweet that said: “My grandson got 250 dollars in his Trump account from Susan Dell. Please leave that woman alone.”
The tech titan also posted photos of letters he’s been receiving from children, who are receiving the Dell couple’s contributions in their bank accounts.
Donald Trump’s son Eric called out the “vicious attacks” on Susan and sent a message out to her
Eric Trump, the third of Donald Trump’s five children, also condemned the “vicious attacks” on Susan in recent days.
“People are awful,” he said, adding that he was “tired of this nonsense.”
He said people were being hateful towards the Dell couple, who made one of the “largest private donation in American history.”
“Very few people have done more for philanthropy. It’s disgusting, and it has to stop,” he continued.
“Susan, on behalf of the overwhelming majority of people in this nation: Thank You!! You are incredible!” he added.
Susan once called her husband the “nicest guy” she had ever met
David Turner/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images, Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Michael and Susan met in Austin, Texas, in 1988, about four years after he founded a company that evolved to become Dell Technologies, the multi-billion-dollar tech company that’s popular across the world.
The year after they met, Michael proposed to Susan and tied the knot with her in 1989.
“He was the nicest guy I’d ever met,” Susan told Texas Monthly in 2000.
They are parents to daughters Alexa, Kira and Juliette and son Zachary, who grew up on an estate dubbed “the Castle.”
In addition to being a philanthropist, Susan is also a fashion designer who founded the luxury brand Phi and other fashion labels.
Susan is a philanthropist and fashion designer, inducted into the Texas Women’s Hall of Fame in 2019
The couple co-founded the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation in 1999, and Susan’s efforts led to her induction into the Texas Women’s Hall of Fame in 2019, putting her in the company of former First Lady Laura Bush, Olympic medalist Simone Biles, and others.
The Michael & Susan Dell Foundation announced last year that they would be offering $6.25 billion to support children’s investment accounts, providing $250 to as many as 25 million children.
During her recent White House visit, Susan spoke about the public response to their initiative.
She said they have been “moved” by messages from parents, kids, and grandparents, sharing what the contributions meant to them.
“Children have told us that they want to become entrepreneurs… nurses, doctors, engineers,” she said. “They want to build their own companies someday.”
“She’s been replaced by a robot,” one snarkily said after Susan Dell’s White House appearance
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