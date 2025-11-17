Hey Pandas, What’s An Upcoming Movie You’re Excited About? (Closed)

by

Let’s go from…2023-2025? Nothing past 2025.

#1

I used to go to the pictures all the time. Once a week, every week, at one point. But nowadays hardly ever.

Partly I think I am bored of all the sequels and prequels, reboots and re imaginings. And superhero movies, they have been done to death.

I saw the other Deadpool films at the pics, so will be seeing the third there as well. Yes it is a superhero film but at least he is taking the p**s out of the rest of them.

#2

Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes! I can hardly wait!

But also the new Captain America next year with Sam Wilson officially as Captain America.😍

#3

The brand new grand tourismo movie! Can’t wait to see it!

#4

The Five Nights At Freddy’s movie!!!! I saw the trailer and I thought it was accurate to the game series, and then I saw my favourite animatronic Springtrap and I got really excited, Springtrap is love, Springtrap is life.

#5

Deadpool 3, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, Thunderbolts, Beetlejuice and Gladiator sequels, Quiet Place prequel, Brave New World

#6

The Marvels. Can’t wait to see more of Kamala Khan.

#7

Deadpool 3, Strays, Thundebrolts, Kang a dynasty, Secret Wars, Batman the brave and the bold, Beetlejuice 2, Joker 2, FNAF, Blade, Venom 3

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Made These Comics About My Relationship And Most Couples Will Probably Relate
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is The Worst Christmas Gift Anyone Has Gotten You? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Kevin Sorbo’s Top Movie and TV Roles
3 min read
Nov, 25, 2023
I Make Tarot Cards Out Of Porcelain, Gold, And Mother Of Pearl Luster
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
“What Conspiracy Theory Do You Believe To Your Core But Have No Evidence For?” (30 Answers)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Tim Bradford: 6 Facts About ‘The Rookie’ Character
3 min read
Jun, 27, 2024
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.