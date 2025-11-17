Hey Pandas, What’s An Upcoming Movie You’re Excited About? (Closed)

Let’s go from…2023-2025? Nothing past 2025.
#1
I used to go to the pictures all the time. Once a week, every week, at one point. But nowadays hardly ever.
Partly I think I am bored of all the sequels and prequels, reboots and re imaginings. And superhero movies, they have been done to death.
I saw the other Deadpool films at the pics, so will be seeing the third there as well. Yes it is a superhero film but at least he is taking the p**s out of the rest of them.
#2
Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes! I can hardly wait!
But also the new Captain America next year with Sam Wilson officially as Captain America.😍
#3
The brand new grand tourismo movie! Can’t wait to see it!
#4
The Five Nights At Freddy’s movie!!!! I saw the trailer and I thought it was accurate to the game series, and then I saw my favourite animatronic Springtrap and I got really excited, Springtrap is love, Springtrap is life.
#5
Deadpool 3, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, Thunderbolts, Beetlejuice and Gladiator sequels, Quiet Place prequel, Brave New World
#6
The Marvels. Can’t wait to see more of Kamala Khan.
#7
Deadpool 3, Strays, Thundebrolts, Kang a dynasty, Secret Wars, Batman the brave and the bold, Beetlejuice 2, Joker 2, FNAF, Blade, Venom 3
