Hey Pandas, Could I Get Some Good News? (Closed)

I am sad and want something to be happy about!
#1
well idk about good news in the world (covid’s almost gone, 5g is coming, murder hornets haven’t showed up yet..) but personally, my mental health has been getting better over time, i’m improving in art, and i’ve gotten closer with my friends :)
#2
Summer is on its way! The sun always puts a happy smile on peoples faces. Also everything is fresh and colourful. PS why so sad?
#3
I’m getting a new game
#4
Derek Chauvin has been charged!!!!!!
#5
my parents’ friends had their first baby
#6
Not too exiting but I just learned how to roller skate!
#7
I’m gonna get my own horse soon. Also my knee dislocation is healing so YAY
#8
People are using trash in Russia for fashion.
A new “plastic bag” was made that is biodegradable.
The Covid vaccines are actually on the way to getting Covid to a smaller number.
#9
corona virus is soon gonna end( so enuff cardi b cuz “cOrOnA vIrUs” she said but ow it will ||END||)
#10
Well…. If your a Marvel fan…. Loki comes out in a couple weeks!!! LOKI LOKI
#11
My two year old cousin turns three in September!!
#12
The officer who killed George Floyd was proven guilty
#13
I was sitting on a wall with one of my friends after school and the janitor walked by and said “you boys have a good day” my face lightened up because that was the first time someone called me a boy without me asking them😊🏳️⚧️
#14
I was let go from my job of 16 years mid February, I just got a better job offer today to start Monday, and my birthday is this Saturday, so I’m sharing my good news!
#15
