People Share What They Found Thrown Away And The Phrase ‘One Man’s Trash Is Another Man’s Treasure’ Has Never Been So Real (40 New Pics)

It’s called stooping, and it’s how people get secondhand furniture from New York City curbs for free. Basically, it goes like this: someone who no longer needs their old mid-century coffee table puts it on the sidewalk in front of their home and anyone who might find it useful can simply pick it up.
Stooping is a longtime tradition but in the summer of 2019, it got a modern twist when a couple from Brooklyn created an Instagram account to help castaways find their new owners. Without overthinking, they called it Stooping NYC and started sharing everything the streets had to offer.
Loyal Bored Panda readers should remember this online project since we’ve already written about it here, here, and here. However, it just hit a huge milestone: 250K followers. So we thought it’s a nice occasion to pay them another visit.
More info: Instagram
#1 West Elm Industrial Coffee Table With Storage
#2 Are You Kidding Me
#3 Get Lit With These Tiffany Lamps!
#4 O M G!!
#5 Visual Merchandising At Its Finest!
#6 The Look Of A Stooping Success!!!
#7 Sitting Very Pretty! Perfect Incredible Aqua Corner Sofa
#8 As The Kids Would Say…GTFOH!
#9 “Take Me! I Still Work. Unlike My Freeloading Ex-Boyfriend!!”
#10 Red Alert!!!!! Beautiful Globe Bar Cart
#11 Well This A Great Sunday Stoop! Stools Included!
#12 Amazing
#13 Super Cute “Free And Clean” Couch
#14 Holy Saturday!
#15 Holy Marvel!
#16 Oh Baby!
#17 Let The Saturday Bangers Begin
#18 Gorg Table
#19 I Don’t Want To Be Rude, But Why Hasn’t Someone Written Us A Stoop Anthem?!
#20 Already Packed And Ready To Be Stooped
#21 I Mean… Are You Serious? This Baby Blue Leather Couch Is Amaaaazing!
#22 Super Cool Designed Trunk!
#23 Free Yoga Mats
#24 Drafting Table Alert!!
#25 Beetle
#26 Wowzers!
#27 Oh The Snacks I Would Put In These!
#28 How Amazing!
#29 Banger Alert!!
#30 Table For 4!
#31 Basically The Cutest Little Cooking Machine Ever
#32 Wow!! Haul!
#33 What A Beauty!
#34 Amazing Six Drawer Credenza
#35 Bring Friends! In Front Of The Lab On Newel St In Greenpoint
#36 We Were Going To Go To Bed But Barbie’s Playhouse Exploded
#37 Mid Century Modern Recliner. Comes With A Beer. You’re Welcome
#38 Love This Christmas Couch
#39 Do You Have The Longest Apartment In The World? Then This Is For You!
#40 We’ve Seen A Single Red High Heel Chair Before… But A Pair??
