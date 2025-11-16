People Share What They Found Thrown Away And The Phrase ‘One Man’s Trash Is Another Man’s Treasure’ Has Never Been So Real (40 New Pics)

by

It’s called stooping, and it’s how people get secondhand furniture from New York City curbs for free. Basically, it goes like this: someone who no longer needs their old mid-century coffee table puts it on the sidewalk in front of their home and anyone who might find it useful can simply pick it up.

Stooping is a longtime tradition but in the summer of 2019, it got a modern twist when a couple from Brooklyn created an Instagram account to help castaways find their new owners. Without overthinking, they called it Stooping NYC and started sharing everything the streets had to offer.

Loyal Bored Panda readers should remember this online project since we’ve already written about it here, here, and here. However, it just hit a huge milestone: 250K followers. So we thought it’s a nice occasion to pay them another visit.

More info: Instagram

#1 West Elm Industrial Coffee Table With Storage

People Share What They Found Thrown Away And The Phrase &#8216;One Man&#8217;s Trash Is Another Man&#8217;s Treasure&#8217; Has Never Been So Real (40 New Pics)

Image source: stoopingnyc

#2 Are You Kidding Me

People Share What They Found Thrown Away And The Phrase &#8216;One Man&#8217;s Trash Is Another Man&#8217;s Treasure&#8217; Has Never Been So Real (40 New Pics)

Image source: stoopingnyc

#3 Get Lit With These Tiffany Lamps!

People Share What They Found Thrown Away And The Phrase &#8216;One Man&#8217;s Trash Is Another Man&#8217;s Treasure&#8217; Has Never Been So Real (40 New Pics)

Image source: stoopingnyc

#4 O M G!!

People Share What They Found Thrown Away And The Phrase &#8216;One Man&#8217;s Trash Is Another Man&#8217;s Treasure&#8217; Has Never Been So Real (40 New Pics)

Image source: stoopingnyc

#5 Visual Merchandising At Its Finest!

People Share What They Found Thrown Away And The Phrase &#8216;One Man&#8217;s Trash Is Another Man&#8217;s Treasure&#8217; Has Never Been So Real (40 New Pics)

Image source: stoopingnyc

#6 The Look Of A Stooping Success!!!

People Share What They Found Thrown Away And The Phrase &#8216;One Man&#8217;s Trash Is Another Man&#8217;s Treasure&#8217; Has Never Been So Real (40 New Pics)

Image source: stoopingnyc

#7 Sitting Very Pretty! Perfect Incredible Aqua Corner Sofa

People Share What They Found Thrown Away And The Phrase &#8216;One Man&#8217;s Trash Is Another Man&#8217;s Treasure&#8217; Has Never Been So Real (40 New Pics)

Image source: stoopingnyc

#8 As The Kids Would Say…GTFOH!

People Share What They Found Thrown Away And The Phrase &#8216;One Man&#8217;s Trash Is Another Man&#8217;s Treasure&#8217; Has Never Been So Real (40 New Pics)

Image source: stoopingnyc

#9 “Take Me! I Still Work. Unlike My Freeloading Ex-Boyfriend!!”

People Share What They Found Thrown Away And The Phrase &#8216;One Man&#8217;s Trash Is Another Man&#8217;s Treasure&#8217; Has Never Been So Real (40 New Pics)

Image source: stoopingnyc

#10 Red Alert!!!!! Beautiful Globe Bar Cart

People Share What They Found Thrown Away And The Phrase &#8216;One Man&#8217;s Trash Is Another Man&#8217;s Treasure&#8217; Has Never Been So Real (40 New Pics)

Image source: stoopingnyc

#11 Well This A Great Sunday Stoop! Stools Included!

People Share What They Found Thrown Away And The Phrase &#8216;One Man&#8217;s Trash Is Another Man&#8217;s Treasure&#8217; Has Never Been So Real (40 New Pics)

Image source: stoopingnyc

#12 Amazing

People Share What They Found Thrown Away And The Phrase &#8216;One Man&#8217;s Trash Is Another Man&#8217;s Treasure&#8217; Has Never Been So Real (40 New Pics)

Image source: stoopingnyc

#13 Super Cute “Free And Clean” Couch

People Share What They Found Thrown Away And The Phrase &#8216;One Man&#8217;s Trash Is Another Man&#8217;s Treasure&#8217; Has Never Been So Real (40 New Pics)

Image source: stoopingnyc

#14 Holy Saturday!

People Share What They Found Thrown Away And The Phrase &#8216;One Man&#8217;s Trash Is Another Man&#8217;s Treasure&#8217; Has Never Been So Real (40 New Pics)

Image source: stoopingnyc

#15 Holy Marvel!

People Share What They Found Thrown Away And The Phrase &#8216;One Man&#8217;s Trash Is Another Man&#8217;s Treasure&#8217; Has Never Been So Real (40 New Pics)

Image source: stoopingnyc

#16 Oh Baby!

People Share What They Found Thrown Away And The Phrase &#8216;One Man&#8217;s Trash Is Another Man&#8217;s Treasure&#8217; Has Never Been So Real (40 New Pics)

Image source: stoopingnyc

#17 Let The Saturday Bangers Begin

People Share What They Found Thrown Away And The Phrase &#8216;One Man&#8217;s Trash Is Another Man&#8217;s Treasure&#8217; Has Never Been So Real (40 New Pics)

Image source: stoopingnyc

#18 Gorg Table

People Share What They Found Thrown Away And The Phrase &#8216;One Man&#8217;s Trash Is Another Man&#8217;s Treasure&#8217; Has Never Been So Real (40 New Pics)

Image source: stoopingnyc

#19 I Don’t Want To Be Rude, But Why Hasn’t Someone Written Us A Stoop Anthem?!

People Share What They Found Thrown Away And The Phrase &#8216;One Man&#8217;s Trash Is Another Man&#8217;s Treasure&#8217; Has Never Been So Real (40 New Pics)

Image source: stoopingnyc

#20 Already Packed And Ready To Be Stooped

People Share What They Found Thrown Away And The Phrase &#8216;One Man&#8217;s Trash Is Another Man&#8217;s Treasure&#8217; Has Never Been So Real (40 New Pics)

Image source: stoopingnyc

#21 I Mean… Are You Serious? This Baby Blue Leather Couch Is Amaaaazing!

People Share What They Found Thrown Away And The Phrase &#8216;One Man&#8217;s Trash Is Another Man&#8217;s Treasure&#8217; Has Never Been So Real (40 New Pics)

Image source: stoopingnyc

#22 Super Cool Designed Trunk!

People Share What They Found Thrown Away And The Phrase &#8216;One Man&#8217;s Trash Is Another Man&#8217;s Treasure&#8217; Has Never Been So Real (40 New Pics)

Image source: stoopingnyc

#23 Free Yoga Mats

People Share What They Found Thrown Away And The Phrase &#8216;One Man&#8217;s Trash Is Another Man&#8217;s Treasure&#8217; Has Never Been So Real (40 New Pics)

Image source: stoopingnyc

#24 Drafting Table Alert!!

People Share What They Found Thrown Away And The Phrase &#8216;One Man&#8217;s Trash Is Another Man&#8217;s Treasure&#8217; Has Never Been So Real (40 New Pics)

Image source: stoopingnyc

#25 Beetle

People Share What They Found Thrown Away And The Phrase &#8216;One Man&#8217;s Trash Is Another Man&#8217;s Treasure&#8217; Has Never Been So Real (40 New Pics)

Image source: stoopingnyc

#26 Wowzers!

People Share What They Found Thrown Away And The Phrase &#8216;One Man&#8217;s Trash Is Another Man&#8217;s Treasure&#8217; Has Never Been So Real (40 New Pics)

Image source: stoopingnyc

#27 Oh The Snacks I Would Put In These!

People Share What They Found Thrown Away And The Phrase &#8216;One Man&#8217;s Trash Is Another Man&#8217;s Treasure&#8217; Has Never Been So Real (40 New Pics)

Image source: stoopingnyc

#28 How Amazing!

People Share What They Found Thrown Away And The Phrase &#8216;One Man&#8217;s Trash Is Another Man&#8217;s Treasure&#8217; Has Never Been So Real (40 New Pics)

Image source: stoopingnyc

#29 Banger Alert!!

People Share What They Found Thrown Away And The Phrase &#8216;One Man&#8217;s Trash Is Another Man&#8217;s Treasure&#8217; Has Never Been So Real (40 New Pics)

Image source: stoopingnyc

#30 Table For 4!

People Share What They Found Thrown Away And The Phrase &#8216;One Man&#8217;s Trash Is Another Man&#8217;s Treasure&#8217; Has Never Been So Real (40 New Pics)

Image source: stoopingnyc

#31 Basically The Cutest Little Cooking Machine Ever

People Share What They Found Thrown Away And The Phrase &#8216;One Man&#8217;s Trash Is Another Man&#8217;s Treasure&#8217; Has Never Been So Real (40 New Pics)

Image source: stoopingnyc

#32 Wow!! Haul!

People Share What They Found Thrown Away And The Phrase &#8216;One Man&#8217;s Trash Is Another Man&#8217;s Treasure&#8217; Has Never Been So Real (40 New Pics)

Image source: stoopingnyc

#33 What A Beauty!

People Share What They Found Thrown Away And The Phrase &#8216;One Man&#8217;s Trash Is Another Man&#8217;s Treasure&#8217; Has Never Been So Real (40 New Pics)

Image source: stoopingnyc

#34 Amazing Six Drawer Credenza

People Share What They Found Thrown Away And The Phrase &#8216;One Man&#8217;s Trash Is Another Man&#8217;s Treasure&#8217; Has Never Been So Real (40 New Pics)

Image source: stoopingnyc

#35 Bring Friends! In Front Of The Lab On Newel St In Greenpoint

People Share What They Found Thrown Away And The Phrase &#8216;One Man&#8217;s Trash Is Another Man&#8217;s Treasure&#8217; Has Never Been So Real (40 New Pics)

Image source: stoopingnyc

#36 We Were Going To Go To Bed But Barbie’s Playhouse Exploded

People Share What They Found Thrown Away And The Phrase &#8216;One Man&#8217;s Trash Is Another Man&#8217;s Treasure&#8217; Has Never Been So Real (40 New Pics)

Image source: stoopingnyc

#37 Mid Century Modern Recliner. Comes With A Beer. You’re Welcome

People Share What They Found Thrown Away And The Phrase &#8216;One Man&#8217;s Trash Is Another Man&#8217;s Treasure&#8217; Has Never Been So Real (40 New Pics)

Image source: stoopingnyc

#38 Love This Christmas Couch

People Share What They Found Thrown Away And The Phrase &#8216;One Man&#8217;s Trash Is Another Man&#8217;s Treasure&#8217; Has Never Been So Real (40 New Pics)

Image source: stoopingnyc

#39 Do You Have The Longest Apartment In The World? Then This Is For You!

People Share What They Found Thrown Away And The Phrase &#8216;One Man&#8217;s Trash Is Another Man&#8217;s Treasure&#8217; Has Never Been So Real (40 New Pics)

Image source: stoopingnyc

#40 We’ve Seen A Single Red High Heel Chair Before… But A Pair??

People Share What They Found Thrown Away And The Phrase &#8216;One Man&#8217;s Trash Is Another Man&#8217;s Treasure&#8217; Has Never Been So Real (40 New Pics)

Image source: stoopingnyc

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Bryan Cranston Confirmed For Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City and Matthew Vaughn’s Argylle
3 min read
Sep, 19, 2022
Black Mirror USS Callister Spinoff Reportedly Happening
3 min read
Jun, 19, 2021
Little People, big world cast members including Matt, Amy, Zach, Tori, Jeremy Roloff
‘Little People, Big World’ Cast Net Worth Rankings Expose the Richest Stars of the 6.2 IMDb-Rated Family Series
3 min read
Aug, 19, 2025
Georgian Artist Laiza Chaligava And Her Drawings
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
35 Hilarious Food Memes
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
29 Celebrity Encounters That People Found Old Photos Of And Decided To Share
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.