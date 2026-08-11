Guy’s New Tech Toy Makes His Fiancée Feel Like She’s Being Spied On In Her Own Home

Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses can take photos and videos, play audio, make calls, and use Meta AI, all without needing to pull out a phone. As handy as that might sound on paper, having a camera sitting on someone’s face all day can understandably make the people around them feel a little uneasy.
One woman recently found herself in exactly that position after her gadget-loving fiancé bought a pair for himself. He loves them and wants to wear them all the time, but she feels like they’re a massive invasion of privacy and leave her feeling under surveillance in her own home.
Unsure how to handle it, she turned to Reddit for advice.
One man decided to buy Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, which can take photos and record videos without needing to pull out a phone
lifeatmeta / Instagram (not the actual photo)
But his fiancée isn’t happy about it and feels like she’s under surveillance in her own home
Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credit: Vegetable_Menu14
The woman shared more details about the situation in the comments
Readers weighed in with their advice and thoughts on how she should handle it
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