Met Gala 2026 Was More About Plastic Surgery Than Fashion As Stars Showed Off Their Procedures

The annual Met Gala once again turned the spotlight on Hollywood’s biggest stars as they arrived at the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City for one of the most fashionable gatherings in the industry.
But as celebrities stepped out onto the Met steps on Monday, May 4, the conversation quickly drifted away from fabric and silhouettes, with noticeably transformed appearances taking center stage.
From Kylie Jenner’s openly discussed breast enhancement to the buzz surrounding Olivia Wilde’s sudden weight loss, along with rumors of procedures like buccal fat removal and other subtle tweaks, the night sparked heated conversations online.
While some of these transformations have been confirmed by the celebrities themselves, others remain purely speculative, turning a night meant to celebrate fashion into a broader discussion about rigid beauty standards and sky-high expectations in Hollywood.
Here are the celebrities whose Met Gala red carpet appearances sparked the most chatter about plastic surgery and physical transformations.
#1 Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr arrived in a custom Christian Dior white halter-neck gown designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri.
The off-white silk dress featured a corseted bust with thin, jewel-embroidered straps, along with a structured peplum bodice, intricate floral detailing, 3D appliqués, and delicate fringe that added texture to the otherwise minimal silhouette.
She completed the look with crystal-embellished heels and styled her hair in a sleek half-up, half-down look.
The model attended alongside her husband, Evan Spiegel, who complemented her in a custom Dior velvet tuxedo with satin peak lapels.
In a behind-the-scenes update on her Instagram Story, Miranda revealed her “secret weapon” for the night was a quick microcurrent lift at Tracie Martyn Beauty, designed to achieve a lifted, rejuvenated brow line.
She also prepped her skin using her own KORA Organics products, including the Active Algae Minty Mist and Kakadu Plum Vitamin C Eye Cream, for a radiant glow.
Kerr has also shared in the past that she is “obsessed” with Sofwave, a non-invasive ultrasound treatment designed to stimulate collagen and reduce fine lines.
She frequently relies on microcurrent devices and professional facials to “work out” her facial muscles and maintain a youthful appearance.
Despite the growing conversation around possible cosmetic procedures she may have undergone, Miranda has consistently denied the rumors, stating that she prefers natural results over injectables and invasive treatments.
Image source: Cindy Ord/MG26/Getty Images, mirandakerr
#2 Lauren Sánchez
Lauren Sánchez attended the Met Gala as an honorary co-chair and lead sponsor, alongside her billionaire husband Jeff Bezos.
For the evening, she wore a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown designed by Daniel Roseberry and styled by Law Roach.
The midnight-blue satin mermaid dress featured a plunging sweetheart neckline and off-the-shoulder straps, paying homage to Madame X, John Singer Sargent’s 1884 painting, which is part of the Met’s collection.
She completed the ensemble with dangling diamond and pearl-drop earrings by Lorraine Schwartz and her signature 30-carat engagement ring.
Lauren was subjected to intense social media scrutiny over her appearance, as critics described her features as looking “extended” and her skin as appearing “extra taut,” with some speculating she had her “face fixed,” reigniting plastic surgery rumors.
While Sánchez has never publicly confirmed undergoing invasive cosmetic procedures, she has previously spoken about the pressures of maintaining a certain image in the public eye.
However, she did reveal that she made a small, last-minute change ahead of the star-studded gala.
In a red-carpet interview with Vogue, she shared that she lost two pounds just hours before the event by participating in a New York Fire Department training course.
She said, “It’s probably the most unique Met prep ever. It was bananas, but I loved it. I probably lost about two pounds doing it.”
Image source: Michael Buckner/Getty Images, Taylor Hill/Getty Images
#3 Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner stepped out in a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown designed by Daniel Roseberry.
The design featured a rigid, skin-toned corset crafted with hyper-realistic anatomical details, including faux ni**les and a sculpted belly button indentation, paired with a voluminous butter-colored satin skirt that sat low on the hips.
The gown reportedly required approximately 11,000 hours of embroidery and featured 10,000 natural baroque pearls, over 7,000 painted pearlescent fish scales, and 2,000 satin stitch balls.
However, it wasn’t just the artistry of the gown that caught attention.
The hyper-realistic corset sparked online speculation, with many debating whether certain curves were part of the garment or her actual body, reigniting conversations about her past cosmetic procedures.
Kylie has been open about some enhancements. She first confirmed using temporary lip fillers in 2015 during an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and has since alternated between dissolving and refilling them.
She also confirmed in 2023 that she underwent breast augmentation at age 19, shortly before becoming pregnant with her daughter Stormi, later expressing regret over the decision.
In an episode of The Kardashians, the beauty mogul shared, “I had beautiful breasts. Just gorgeous. Perfect size, perfect everything. And I just wish, obviously, I never got them done to begin with. [I] recommend anyone thinking about it to wait after children.”
In a 2025 TikTok clip, Kylie even shared detailed information about the procedure, revealing her implant size as 445cc silicone with a moderate profile and naming her surgeon as Dr. Garth Fisher.
While Jenner has been transparent about these procedures, she continues to deny undergoing other major surgeries. Still, her Met appearance fueled fresh speculation, particularly about her facial structure.
One netizen wrote, “Her jaw is looking more square and masculine than usual these days,” while another added, “Kylie has a more handsome jaw than Timothée nowadays. That’s wild.”
Image source: John Shearer/Getty Images, kyliecosmetics
#4 Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde opted for a custom Thom Browne ensemble styled by Karla Welch, which, from the front, appeared understated, featuring a sleek black off-the-shoulder column gown, but the real statement was in the back.
The rear of the dress revealed a dramatic deconstructed leather cage-like structure that functioned as a sculptural bustle, from which a voluminous white tulle train cascaded.
Keeping the focus on the architectural design, Wilde skipped jewelry altogether and styled her blonde hair in loose, effortless beach waves.
Ahead of the event, she even joked about the practicality of her look on Instagram, writing, “Mentally preparing for the Met by practicing not ever sitting down or having to pee.”
Olivia’s Met Gala appearance came just days after a promotional interview for her film The Invite at the San Francisco International Film Festival, where social media users began speculating about her noticeably lean frame.
One user wrote, “Olivia Wilde looks like a medical cadaver came to life,” while another claimed, “You can see she’s losing her hair. It’s from malnutrition.”
A third added, “Why would you emphasize your eyes like that? They’re already about to pop out of her head.”
As the negative comments mounted, Wilde addressed the frenzy head-on via Instagram on May 3, explaining that the viral clip was filmed using a fisheye lens, which created a distorted, ultra-wide-angle effect.
While she admitted the footage was “startling” and not her “best-ever look,” she pushed back on the narrative surrounding her being underweight, insisting, “That’s not the truth.”
Wilde also joked about the speculation in a social media video with her brother.
When asked if she wanted to respond to rumors that she looked like a “resurrected c*rpse,” Wilde laughed and quipped, “I’m not d*ad.”
Image source: Michael Buckner/Getty Images, hippojuicefilm
#5 Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt stepped onto the Met Gala carpet in a custom midnight-black ensemble by Ashi Studio, but it was her extraordinary jewelry that truly stole the spotlight.
Her look featured a structured corset top paired with tailored trousers crafted from antique-finished tulle, embellished with glass beads, and finished with dramatic fringe tassel sleeves.
Elevating the ensemble was a striking Mikimoto pearl body necklace, reportedly valued at $500,000.
The intricate piece was crafted from thousands of Akoya pearls set in 18-karat white gold, centered around a 21.85-carat pear-shaped morganite framed by nearly 46 carats of diamonds.
Emily’s appearance also doubled as a major cast reunion moment for The Devil Wears Prada 2, as she walked the carpet alongside her co-star and brother-in-law, Stanley Tucci, and her sister Felicity Blunt.
Her husband, John Krasinski, was notably absent this year, breaking their usual Met Gala tradition of walking the event together.
However, Blunt’s appearance sparked a wave of online debate, with social media users speculating about possible cosmetic enhancements.
One critic wrote, “Her new face makes her look like an Olsen sister,” while another added, “Her face does looks less…wide… But she still doesn’t look like herself, even a little.”
Others echoed similar sentiments, with one user noting, “Literally everyone I went to HS that has had work done has this face and it’s freaking me out, man.”
While another questioned, “Did she get work done after filming the DWP2? I just watched it she looks nothing like this in the movie.”
A different commenter added, “Her face looks very different!”
“I look in the mirror every day and love the lines on my face… I just wish these beautiful celebrities would have loved theirs enough to not do this to their face too.”
Image source: Kevin Mazur/MG26/Getty Images
#6 Madonna
Madonna delivered one of the night’s most theatrical arrivals at the Met Gala in a gothic custom Saint Laurent ensemble designed by Anthony Vaccarello.
The look drew direct inspiration from The Temptation of St. Anthony. Fragment II by Leonora Carrington, translating surrealist art into a dramatic red carpet moment.
She wore a floor-length black satin-and-lace slip dress layered with a translucent violet organza cape, paired with a black top hat adorned with a miniature ghost ship and a flowing cornflower chiffon veil extending from it.
Madonna completed the look with an inky black wig styled in long, waist-length tresses with face-framing braids.
However, beyond the theatrical fashion, her appearance quickly reignited conversations around plastic surgery.
Social media users compared her “new face” to past appearances, with one commentator writing, “Plastic surgery is amazing!”
This isn’t the first time Madonna’s looks have sparked such discussions. During her appearance at the 2023 Grammy Awards, she faced intense online criticism, with some describing her as looking “puffy” or having a “pillow face.”
Addressing the backlash at the time, Madonna responded with humor in an Instagram post, writing, “Look how cute I am now that swelling from surgery has gone down. Lol.”
In a 2021 interview, the legendary singer stated that she is “certainly not against plastic surgery,” though she stated she is “absolutely against having to discuss it.”
Image source: Mike Coppola/Getty Images, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
#7 Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman, who served as a co-chair of the event, arrived in a custom deep red Chanel gown designed by Matthieu Blazy.
The sequined column dress, complete with long sleeves and a high neckline, channeled old-school Hollywood glamour while subtly nodding to her iconic role in Moulin Rouge!.
The crimson ensemble was adorned with delicate feathered trims at the waist and cuffs, which extended past her hands to add a dramatic, showgirl-inspired touch.
She accessorized with Chanel High Jewelry, including a standout lapis lazuli ring, and a vintage Omega Constellation watch from 1982.
Kidman was also joined by her 17-year-old daughter, Sunday Rose, who made her Met Gala debut in a floral pink Dior gown.
However, once photos from the event began circulating online, viewers shifted their attention away from the outfit and toward Kidman’s appearance.
One commenter wrote, “She either looks breathtaking or she looks botched… There is no in between,” while another added, “She has had a lot of work done. Botox, lips, fillers etc…”
The discussion echoed similar reactions from earlier in 2026, particularly following her Oscars after-party appearance, where some users also commented on her weight.
“Does she eat?” one viewer questioned, while others speculated about the use of weight-loss medications, with comments like, “She’s been on the old O**mpic, hasn’t she?” and “Queen looks thinner, hope she hasn’t joined the O**mpic train.”
Despite the ongoing speculation, Kidman has never confirmed undergoing surgical cosmetic procedures.
Nicole has, however, openly admitted to trying Botox in the past, later revealing in interviews that she regretted it, saying she “didn’t like how her face looked” and felt it limited her expressions, something she considered crucial as an actress.
Image source: Kevin Mazur/MG26/Getty Images
#8 Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway returned to the Met carpet in a custom Michael Kors Collection ball gown that doubled as a literal piece of art.
The strapless black-and-white mikado silk design featured a plunging neckline and a daring high-leg slit, and was hand-painted by American artist Peter McGough, a longtime collaborator of Michael Kors.
The intricate artwork drew inspiration from John Keats’ 1819 poem Ode on a Grecian Urn.
The front depicted a hand reaching toward a peace dove, while the back revealed a detailed rendering of Eirene, the Greek goddess of peace, painted across the gown’s flowing train.
She reunited on the Met steps with her The Devil Wears Prada 2 co-stars Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci.
However, much like her Oscars appearance earlier in 2026, Hathaway’s look sparked renewed speculation online.
Some users pointed to subtle changes in her features, with one writing, “I’m noticing the upper lip filler,” while others questioned her overall appearance, asking, “What did Anne Hathaway do to her face and why?”
During the Oscars after-party in March this year, comments like “Anne Hathaway debuting her new face,” “Has Anne Hathaway had plastic surgery? Her face looks weird. She was almost unrecognizable,” and more flooded social media.
Anne later addressed the rumors, revealing in a behind-the-scenes video that her lifted look was actually the result of a hairstyling technique by Orlando Pita.
The method involved creating tight braids near her temples and pulling them back to subtly lift the skin around her eyes and brow.
In a subsequent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Hathaway declined to discuss cosmetic procedures directly, calling such questions “extremely intimate,” and choosing instead to keep the focus on her work and artistry.
Image source: Matt Winkelmeyer/MG26/Getty Images, annehathaway
#9 Kris Jenner
Kris Jenner arrived at the Met Gala in an ornate, kimono-inspired ensemble by Dolce & Gabbana, designed in shades of copper, orange, and white to coordinate with daughter Kim Kardashian’s color palette for the night.
Her look featured a sparkling robe adorned with densely sequined graphics of classical marble statues and intricate leaf patterns, and she paired the statement outfit with a sleek, blunt Cleopatra-style bob with bangs.
The outing also marked the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch’s return to the event following her absence the previous year, reportedly due to a facelift, which she later confirmed.
Ahead of her 70th birthday, she revealed she underwent a second facelift in May 2025, performed by New York-based plastic surgeon Dr. Steven Levine.
In an August 2025 interview with Vogue Arabia, Jenner described the procedure as a “refresh,” stating, “I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy.”
She added, “Just because you get older, it doesn’t mean you should give up on yourself… for me, this is aging gracefully. It’s my version.”
Her earlier facelift in 2011 was also publicly documented on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and performed by Dr. Garth Fisher.
However, her latest appearance reignited speculation about additional procedures, particularly regarding her nose.
One netizen wrote, “This nose looks even bigger and more bulbous than her last one the f*ck!”
Another added, “Whose body did that nose come from?? Hers was so botched there was no coming back from.”
A third commented, “Is that like a massive cartilage graft to whittle down when it’s stable? The stuff they do is horrifying…”
Others chimed in with, “Another botched nose job… bro … just go to Turkey,” and “It looks like a prosthetic… now i cant stop thinking about it lol, maybe there is truth to it.”
Despite the chatter, Kris firmly denied undergoing rhinoplasty during the April 29 episode of the Khloé in Wonder Land podcast, stating, “I’ve never had my nose done.”
Image source: Vogue, krisjenner
#10 Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian arrived at her 13th Met Gala in a custom orange-themed ensemble crafted by Allen Jones and design duo Whitaker Malem, drawing inspiration from Jones’ 1970 artwork Pour les Lèvres and his poster for the 1975 film Maîtresse.
The centerpiece of the outfit was a tangerine-colored sculptural fiberglass breastplate, layered over a metallic-orange bodysuit featuring pointed, built-in ni**le accents that emphasized her signature silhouette.
She completed the outfit with an open-front leather skirt and a shoulder-length dirty-blonde wig, and kept her footwear minimal with simple matching pumps.
The appearance also doubled as a coordinated fashion moment, as she walked the carpet alongside her mother, Kris Jenner.
However, as in previous years, her appearance quickly sparked online debate. Social media users claimed she looked “unrecognizable,” with some suggesting she had “a different face and eyes.”
Similar speculation had surfaced earlier in March 2026 at the Vanity Fair Oscars party, where her more contoured facial structure sparked renewed rumors of recent plastic surgery.
Comments like, “She must owe her life to her plastic surgeon,” “Plastic doll making her way to take pics,” and “Every time I see her in something new, it seems to me she has done some new modifications to herself…” flooded social media.
However, Kim has consistently denied undergoing major plastic surgeries such as facelifts, rhinoplasty, or implants.
She has only publicly confirmed the use of Botox, along with treatments like PDRN (salmon DNA) injections and other non-invasive laser or skin-tightening procedures.
Image source: John Shearer/Getty Images
#11 Lily-Rose Depp
Lily-Rose Depp opted for a grey silk crepe de chine gown by Chanel, a look that leaned into understated elegance.
The fashion house revealed that the dress required an impressive 597 hours of labor and featured approximately 2,000 intricate embroidery elements, highlighting the craftsmanship behind the seemingly minimal piece.
Her footwear quickly became a talking point, as she paired the gown with glossy pale blue and black cap-toe slingbacks.
She completed the ensemble with Chanel High Jewelry, including the Plume Singulière de Chanel necklace, the Plume 1932 ring, and the Jeanne ring, all crafted in 18-karat white gold and diamonds.
While many praised the ethereal quality of her appearance, others were less impressed.
Some critics argued that the dress “swallowed” her frame or resembled a “nightgown,” while a separate wave of commentary fixated on her facial features.
Ongoing speculation about buccal fat removal resurfaced, a rumor that has followed Depp for years, with one user writing, “Besides the boring dress, Lily Rose Depp’s cheekbones cannot be real right?”
Another added, “She got work done to her face and I’m tired of fans denying it… her cheeks are extreme.”
“She’s always had nice cheekbones but it def gives she got some type of cheek implants,” remarked a third.
One harsher comment read, “She had such a captivating natural beauty and now she looks like jigsaw. It actually p*sses me off. Why would she do that to her pretty face.”
Despite the speculation, Depp has not publicly confirmed undergoing any such procedure, and the conversation remains largely driven by online assumptions.
Some of her fans frequently argue that her facial structure is inherited from her mother, French singer and model Vanessa Paradis, who is known for her prominent cheekbones and distinctive mouth shape.
Image source: Michael Loccisano/GA/Getty Images
#12 Katy Perry
Katy Perry turned heads in a custom Stella McCartney ensemble that leaned into a futuristic, “astronaut-chic” aesthetic.
The strapless sculptural white gown was crafted from Italian duchess satin and featured a dramatic reverse basque bodice, sheer mesh side panels, and a voluminous ballroom skirt with an extended train.
The most striking element, however, was her chrome-painted face mask by Miodrag Guberinic, which fully obscured her face until she revealed it for photographers on the carpet.
Perry completed the monochromatic look with white elbow-length opera gloves, reportedly designed with an extra sixth finger as a nod to common AI glitches, and carried a set of tarot cards.
However, her appearance quickly sparked conversations beyond fashion.
Social media users speculated about possible weight loss linked to GLP-1 medications, while others questioned whether her concealed face hinted at recent cosmetic work.
One user wrote, “Whenever I see a celebrity in a full face mask I can only assume that they just had some kind of work done and the swelling hasn’t come down yet.”
While another added, “Did she just get a facelift or something?”
The Wide Awake singer has not confirmed using any weight-loss medication and has previously addressed the speculation with both humor and denial.
During her 40th birthday celebration in October 2024, she reportedly poked fun at the rumors by handing out goodie bags with empty mini syringes labeled “OzempiKP.”
Still, online chatter has continued, with some pointing to what they describe as “hollowed cheeks” and “sunken eyes,” often referred to as “O**mpic face.”
Image source: Kevin Mazur/MG26/Getty Images
#13 Zoë Kravitz
Zoë Kravitz stepped onto the carpet in a custom Saint Laurent gown designed by Anthony Vaccarello, serving as an honorary chair of the host committee.
The black guipure-lace dress featured an unlined, figure-hugging silhouette with a dropped waist, a trending design element this year.
Adding an element of intrigue, Kravitz kept her left hand tucked into a sculptural waist pocket for much of the evening, subtly concealing her engagement ring from Harry Styles.
While Zoë has never confirmed undergoing any cosmetic procedures, her appearance once again fueled rumors of buccal fat removal, with critics pointing to her noticeably hollowed cheeks and sharply defined jawline.
One user wrote, “Her new face ages her so much, gosh,” while another added, “She looks like the Crimson Chin now. Whatever she did is in the jaw—it’s way wider and more square than it was just a year ago.”
A third commented, “Her jaw is so bad now. Horrible that she felt the need to do all of the work.”
Others speculated, “Pretty sure she had buccal fat removal a long time ago and maybe some facial implants.”
“The buccal fat removal always looks awful to me. Why anyone would choose to look like that is beyond me. She’s naturally gorgeous, but those hollow cheeks aren’t it,” another critic shared.
The only time Kravitz has directly addressed cosmetic speculation was in 2020, when she shut down rumors about lip fillers.
When a fan asked her on social media, “Babe, what have you done to your beautiful natural lips?” she responded by clarifying that her look was simply the result of a “gloss and liner” combination, even highlighting the specific makeup products used.
Image source: Kevin Mazur/MG26/Getty Images
#14 Doja Cat
Doja Cat embraced sculptural minimalism in a custom Saint Laurent gown designed by Anthony Vaccarello.
The look featured a long-sleeved, semi-sheer silicone toga with a draped cowl neckline and a thigh-high slit, drawing direct inspiration from the fluid forms of ancient Greek sculptures.
While many initially assumed the material was latex, Doja clarified on the red carpet that the piece was crafted entirely from silicone.
She completed the look with matching silicone platform mules and 16-carat yellow diamond earrings.
However, much of the online conversation shifted toward her noticeably transformed physique.
Doja has previously been candid about her cosmetic procedures, previously confirming that she underwent liposuction on her thighs, hips, and lower back, along with a breast reduction.
In early 2026, she also opened up about struggling with lipedema, revealing she underwent what she described as a “reverse BBL” to reduce volume in her lower body, resulting in a leaner, more athletic frame.
She further addressed speculation about appearing with an uneven chest at the 2025 Wango Tango festival, writing in an X post, “Don’t clock my contracted implant, it’s all I ask.”
Doing so, she confirmed she had undergone breast augmentation following her past reduction.
Despite her transparency, her Met Gala appearance still fueled fresh speculation, with some critics labeling her look “unrecognizable” and questioning whether she had undergone additional facial procedures.
One skeptical user wrote, “Is it makeup or filler? I genuinely am not sure! To me it looks like fresh filler that hasn’t settled, but I could be wrong!”
Another in agreement wrote, “I do think she might have too much filler going on. But the contouring under her cheek bones is just egregiously bad, IMO…”
“The heavy makeup ages her imo. She looks 45 here instead of 30,” a third commenter said.
Image source: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
#15 Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson made his Met Gala debut in a custom Thom Browne ensemble, featuring a black mohair tailcoat paired with a pleated skirt layered over trousers, a nod to his Polynesian heritage.
The tailcoat was designed as a “skeletal composition,” constructed from over 350 meters of hand-pleated silk ribbons arranged to resemble a spinal cord.
The intricate piece reportedly took 50 artisans more than 2,000 hours to complete.
He elevated the look with statement accessories, including the Jacob & Co. Billionaire III watch, valued at $3.3 million, as well as a 28-carat Zambian emerald brooch by Manish Malhotra.
He arrived hand-in-hand with his wife, Lauren Hashian, who wore a coordinating Thom Browne gown.
While his fashion moment drew praise, Johnson’s appearance also reignited long-standing conversations around cosmetic procedures.
Over the years, he has faced various rumors, but the only procedure he has publicly confirmed is gynecomastia surgery, a male breast reduction he underwent around 2005.
Speaking candidly about the decision, Johnson revealed that despite intense training and maintaining low body fat, he couldn’t achieve the chest contour he wanted.
In a 2009 MTV interview while promoting Race to Witch Mountain, he recalled, “I went in and showed the doctor, and he said, ‘Are you crazy?’ I was walking around with my shirt off all the time, so I had it done.”
Beyond this, speculation about other procedures, ranging from Botox or fillers to a possible rhinoplasty, has circulated online, though none of these claims have been confirmed.
The wrestler-turned-actor’s openness about his surgery has been widely praised, helping to challenge stigma around cosmetic procedures for men.
Image source: John Shearer/Getty Images
#16 Cher
Cher made a striking return to the Met Gala red carpet for the first time in over a decade, stepping out in an edgy, all-black custom ensemble by Burberry designed by Daniel Lee.
Her look featured a black silk tulle dress with semi-sheer elements, cinched at the waist with a leather corset belt and layered under a cropped leather jacket embellished with crystals.
She styled her bleached-blonde hair in soft, wavy curls with a center part and accessorized with statement diamond rings and black patent leather boots.
While the “Goddess of Pop” had previously performed at the Met Gala in 2019, this marked her first time walking the iconic steps since 2015, making her return all the more notable.
However, much of the online conversation shifted away from her outfit and toward her appearance, sparking a mix of admiration and speculation.
One fan commented, “It’s so weird because when noticeable plastic surgery wasn’t so popular she used to look so uncanny valley to me but now that it’s so normalized she looks crazy good for 79.”
Cher has long been candid about her cosmetic procedures.
Over the years, she has confirmed undergoing rhinoplasty and breast augmentation, the latter of which she once described as a “nightmare” with unsatisfactory results.
She has also openly acknowledged having a facelift, famously joking in a 2024 interview, “Yes, I’ve had a facelift, but who hasn’t?”, and has spoken about wearing braces to straighten her teeth.
Despite her transparency, Cher has consistently pushed back against more extreme rumors, maintaining that her bone structure, particularly her high cheekbones, is completely natural.
Image source: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
#17 Cardi B
Cardi B wore a custom Marc Jacobs gown that was a direct reference to Hans Bellmer’s 1933 work The Doll, featuring a sheer black lace gown layered over a color-blocked bodysuit.
The ensemble stood out for its exaggerated, modular padding at the shoulders and hips, intentionally mimicking the distorted, doll-like proportions seen in Bellmer’s work.
She completed the avant-garde look with custom pink knee-high platform boots from Marc Jacobs’ Kiki platform line, featuring an eye-catching 9.5-inch heel.
The outfit reignited conversations about the rapper’s long-discussed cosmetic procedures, thanks to the gown’s exaggerated padding.
Unlike many celebrities, Cardi has been notably transparent about her enhancements.
In late 2025, she confirmed that she had undergone a rhinoplasty in 2020 after being dissatisfied with the results of previous non-surgical nose fillers.
More recently, Cardi addressed speculation about her b*tt implant removal.
After initially sharing plans in February 2026 to travel to Colombia for another reduction to remove remaining biopolymers, she reversed the decision a month later, stating in an interview on Today that she now feels “really comfortable” and has chosen to embrace her body as it is.
She told the hosts, “I was saying that, but I’m not gonna do it. I was just gonna take a little bit of b*tt out, but I don’t have time for that.”
“I do have a whole bunch of cellulite—I don’t know if it’s the age or if it’s the fact that I got four kids—but I feel really good. I’m loving my imperfections and everything.”
She has also been candid about her motivations, explaining during a 2024 appearance on The Jason Lee Podcast that her choices stem from personal preference rather than insecurity, saying, “If I want to correct something or do a little something something, I’m going to do it.”
Image source: Cindy Ord/MG26/Getty Images
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