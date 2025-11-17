30 Comics On My Life, Art, And Daily Annoyances

Heya! I’m Raquel aka ‘wickedreasoning’.
I’m a London-based cartoonist and illustrator, who copes with life by drawing it in comic form.
They go through my struggles with day-to-day life, the digital world, being an artist, and mildly annoying everyday situations.
I’ve started making these because drawing was always the way I could best express myself. And, honestly, it’s nice to share the most specific of feelings and situations and have people out there relate to it.
More info: wickedreasoning.com | Instagram | redbubble.com | ko-fi.com | tiktok.com
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
#19
#20
#21
#22
#23
#24
#25
#26
#27
#28
#29
#30
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us