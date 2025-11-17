People Online Share 30 Meals That Lead To Disappointment Even At Restaurants

I think most of us have some meal(s) that we like to be made in a special way, whether it’s in some particular restaurant, some special ingredients, made by the family member that nobody can compare to, or even the way we make it by ourselves. However, many of us also come across many foods that may seem simple to make but most of the time lead to disappointment when we order them.
Speaking about that, one Reddit user asked folks online to share meals that the majority of people or restaurants always manage to mess them up. Well, the responses vary from cooking eggs, sauces to simple restaurant cakes. So scroll through this ‘disappointing foods menu’ and share your thoughts!
#1
Fries.
So many mediocre fries.
#2
Onion rings.
A great onion ring is an elusive thing.
#3
I just had to pay $4 dollars extra to ADD mushrooms to stroganoff…. that should not be an additional fee.
#4
Fkn bacon. Don’t come at me with that floppy s**t.
#5
Omelets. The cheese goes on the inside people!
And for the love of all things holy, when you’re making a grilled cheese, the cheese should actually be melted!
Maybe my problem is the way cheese is prepared? Ok, I’m changing my answer to cheese
#6
There are too many breakfast places that can’t cook eggs properly
#7
Hashbrowns. I don’t get why I can only get lightly toasted but mostly white potato shavings. Even if I say, “no white” they still come out raw.
#8
A lot of s****y marinara sauce out there
#9
caesar salad. it either has barely any dressing, or it’s so drenched in dressing that it pools at the bottom of the bowl.
#10
Gnocchi!! It’s meant to be light and airy, not a lead weight!
#11
Mashed potatoes. Stop using instant.
#12
Chicken pot pie. Do they really think I don’t want top AND bottom crust?
#13
Coffee is rarely good in a restaurant.
#14
Macaroni and cheese.
Sometimes the noodles are gummy. Sometimes the sauce is bad, usually not very flavorful. Sometimes it’s both.
Macaroni is usually a disappointment.
#15
Too much truffle. Truffle flavoring is usually made with petroleum byproducts. It’s nasty. Truffles don’t “infuse” into oil. That scent and that taste isn’t natural, it’s all synthetic.
Stop putting truffle flavor on everything! You are eating nasty a*s chemicals *and* paying a premium for it!
#16
So many people seemingly can’t cook rice. I don’t get it, it’s one of the easiest things to cook, just let it be and it practically cooks itself. But so many people can’t make it
#17
Lo mein. You can’t use regular spaghetti noodles and pass it off as authentic!
#18
Chicken breast. Every restaurant cooks it to death. You have to undercook it a bit and let the carry over heat finish it off, but restaurants are too afraid of salmonella so you end up with a dry piece of s**t.
#19
Tortillas – so many dry and flavorless industrially produced tortillas out there. Whether it’s tacos, enchiladas, etc, even if the fillings or toppings are great, a bad tortilla brings the whole thing crumbling down (literally) in my opinion.
All my favorite Mexican places near me make their own tortillas and it’s just a different standard. Otherwise, so many times I’m excited to try a popular spot, but then find the tortillas subpar.
#20
Pad Thai. Many places make it way too sweet.
#21
I can’t remember the last time I had decent fried egg rolls at a restaurant. The insides are often just mushy, flavorless cabbage.
#22
Calamari. Often over cooked into rubber. At least here in the Midwest. I think enough people around here don’t even know how good Calamari is it is screwed up so much.
#23
Crabcakes. Even in MD it’s hit or miss, outside of MD places tend to use too much filler and binder.
#24
Poutine. It’s trendy to stick fries, with cheese and a sauce and call it that, but you can’t really substitute any of the ingredients and have it taste anywhere near the original.
#25
I’ve never had good nachos at a restaurant. The ratio of, and distribution, of toppings to chips is always disappointing. And the chips are often rubbery. Even if the flavor is nice, the balance is terrible.
#26
Restaurants trying to pass off mayo as garlic aioli.
#27
Reuben sandwich… because when it’s good it’s great but when it’s bad it’s terrible.
#28
Not f**k up but steak always tastes better at home.
#29
Salads. Most come swimming in dressing.
#30
If it’s not a bakery, CAKE! Cakes in restaurants always tend to SUUUUUCK. They’re not fluffy or delicious or leave a soft warm feeling in your body when you eat it. That’s what I look for in my cakes, a good cake should be so soft and delicious that it makes you feel loved like a loving parent. Restaurant cakes are just either too dry, too hipster, or too goopy.
