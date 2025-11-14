Photos Of Sleeping Pups In A Puppy Daycare Center Are Taking Over The Internet (24 Pics)

Puppies are too adorable to be real. And they don’t even have to try to overload our hearts with cuteness. The Puppy Spring facility in Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, is regularly posting pics of its adorably cute puppies napping, and they’re taking over the internet.
The puppy daycare center takes care of doggos older than 12 weeks when their owners can’t give them all the attention they need. With many full-time workers too busy to look after their adorable puppies throughout the whole day, such facilities are getting more and more popular in the Asian country.
“There are reservations for 30 dogs each day,” a Puppy Spring spokesperson told Bored Panda. “We also operate as a play center where children can come in to relax.”
More info: Instagram
Image credits: puppyspring_
Image credits: puppyspring_
The puppy care center has a series of games and exercises planned for their pups in order to improve their obedience and sociability. However, all of these activities exhaust the tiny puppies, and every now and then they need to recharge their batteries. Which means nap time!
Image credits: puppyspring_
Image credits: puppyspring_
“We get the pups napping from 2 pm to 3:30 pm. The cost of our services varies and depends on a few different factors, including the time dogs spend at the facility.”
When the dogs are sleeping, the employees get a chance to rest as well. But usually, they can’t resist the beautiful sight in front of them and take out their phones to snap a few pics of the resting littersof puppies. And I’m glad they do. I mean, just look at these sweet angels!
Image credits: puppyspring_
Image credits: puppyspring_
Image credits: puppyspring_
Image credits: puppyspring_
Image credits: puppyspring_
Image credits: puppyspring_
Image credits: puppyspring_
Image credits: puppyspring_
Image credits: puppyspring_
Image credits: puppyspring_
Image credits: puppyspring_
Image credits: puppyspring_
Image credits: puppyspring_
Image credits: puppyspring_
Image credits: puppyspring_
Image credits: puppyspring_
Image credits: puppyspring_
Image credits: puppyspring_
Image credits: puppyspring_
Image credits: puppyspring_
People adored everything about these adorable pups
Follow Us