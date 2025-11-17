30 New Hair Designs By Kansas-Based Hairstylist, Ursula Goff

﻿Have you ever dreamt of a fairy-like hairstyle? Or perhaps you have fallen in love with a particular color combination and wish to incorporate it into your everyday appearance? Some of us wish to add a touch of creativity to our looks, to stand out from the crowd. Others prefer to maintain a tidy and conventional style, following widely recognized standards without becoming too eccentric.

Ursula Goff is an American artist working on a wide range of creative projects. Today, we have selected the most recent hairstyles created by her. You may remember Goff’s hair designs from our previous posts. If you missed them you can click herehere, or here, and see more works featured on Bored Panda. We found out from the artist that unfortunately, she no longer works in the hair industry. However, she is still very active in the artistic field.

More info: Instagram | ursulagoff.com

#1

Image source: uggoff

#2

Image source: uggoff

#3

Image source: uggoff

#4

Image source: uggoff

#5

Image source: uggoff

#6

Image source: uggoff

#7

Image source: uggoff

#8

Image source: uggoff

#9

Image source: uggoff

#10

Image source: uggoff

#11

Image source: uggoff

#12

Image source: uggoff

#13

Image source: uggoff

#14

Image source: uggoff

#15

Image source: uggoff

#16

Image source: uggoff

#17

Image source: uggoff

#18

Image source: uggoff

#19

Image source: uggoff

#20

Image source: uggoff

#21

Image source: uggoff

#22

Image source: uggoff

#23

Image source: uggoff

#24

Image source: uggoff

#25

Image source: uggoff

#26

Image source: uggoff

#27

Image source: uggoff

#28

Image source: uggoff

#29

Image source: uggoff

#30

Image source: uggoff

