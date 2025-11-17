50 Times Pets Hilariously Showed How Jealous They Are

As much as we want to spend time with our pets, we can’t devote every moment to them. Yes, they’re huge parts of our lives, but there’s work, shopping, and other nonsense we need to take care of. So every once in a while, we have to lift our hands from their furry tummies and focus our attention elsewhere.
However, the little rascals aren’t always understanding. To showcase that, we at Bored Panda put together a list of pictures where cats, dogs, and other companion animals appear to be refusing to share their owners. Whether it’s their threatening eyes or passive-aggressive paw placements, these goofballs seem to want everyone to know that their humans are theirs and no one else’s.
#1 My Cat Cat Disapproves Of Human/Dog Love. I Didn’t Even Know She Could Do That Face
Image source: nanatalada
#2 This Is Roger. He Gets Jealous Of His Human Baby Brother. Acts Out By Stealing Pacifiers And Demanding To Be Held
Image source: dog_rates
#3 GF And I Were Holding Hands. Then This Happened
Image source: abilledeaux
#4 My Dane Is Jealous Of A Hamster Eating His Kibble
Image source: CharlesDrake
#5 Jealous Of The New Member Of The Home
Image source: fatihcik
#6 This Is Athena, She Is A 9-Year-Old Labrador. As You Can See She’s A Chunker But She Gets Jealous When She Sees Our Smaller Dogs On Our Laps And Throws A Fit
So of course I have succumbed to her commands.
Image source: Martinstanley12
#7 My In-Law’s Dogs Posed So Well With My Wife For A Picture, But Our Dog Got Jealous And Wanted To Be In The Shot Too
Image source: Mapes
#8 This Is What Stages Of Jealousy Look Like
Image source: Rawtashk
#9 Taking Photos Of My 5-Month-Old Baby And Sammy Got Jealous
I was squatting down to take pictures and my dog jumped up onto my leg and leaned in. I kept taking pictures. This was a later picture when he wasn’t getting the attention he wanted so he got that hilarious desperate look in his eye.
Image source: canuchangeusernames
#10 4 Day Old Baby + A Jealous Cat = Cutest Snuggles
Image source: catlover3434
#11 My Dog Got Way Too Jealous When I Was Cuddling With My Cat. Walked Over, Nudged Him Off Me, Then Just Laid On Top Of Him
Image source: rachar2187
#12 He Gets Jealous When We Try To Play With His Buddy
Image source: parentsti
#13 I Was Already Cuddling Joni, Then Nico Got Jealous And Plonked Himself On Top Of Her
Image source: spome2
#14 Missing Out On The Kisses
Image source: xSpiderBabyx
#15 Someone Was Jealous
Image source: chasinafterhappiness
#16 My Niece Picked Her Name, So Meet Kiwi! That’s Cruz Down There Jealous He Can’t Also Be Carried Around
Image source: buhfuhkin
#17 I Think My Dog Is Jealous Of The Baby
Image source: Huckleberry_Rogers
#18 Update On My Parents’ Cat That Was Jealous Of The Grandbaby’s Birthday Present. He Now Has His Own $30 Children’s Chair, Just To Settle Things
Image source: hangry_lady
#19 Someone Is Jealous
Image source: estacaoteimosa878
#20 My Pup Gets Jealous When I’m Photographing People And Feels The Need To Get Involved
Image source: BeerBellies
#21 Someone Was Jealous She Wasn’t Getting Pats
Image source: WhenWhereWho
#22 Someone Is Jealous
Image source: wantganja420
#23 My Brother-In-Law’s Dog Gets Jealous When They Take Monthly Pictures Of Their New Baby. So They Found A Solution
Image source: TearsOfARapper84
#24 Someone Is Jealous Of The Attention My Baby Brother Was Getting
Image source: defenseman13
#25 The Cat Went For A Belly Rub. The Dog Got Jealous. Now This Is Happening
Image source: veschwab
#26 Reached Over To Hold My Wife’s Hand And Someone Immediately Got Jealous
Image source: mrfu709
#27 Someone Was Jealous Of His Much Smaller Brother’s Bed. Yes, He Has His Own Perfectly Good Bed
Image source: Aprilismissing
#28 Sophie To The Right Was A Little Jealous Meeting Her New Baby Sister Coco
Image source: Hutlet
#29 Uh-Oh, Looks Like Some Calf Is A Little Jealous Of Emmett Playing With The Rabbit
Image source: ctfarmstead
#30 Tried To Take A Picture Of My Orchid. He Gets Jealous When I Give Anything Else Attention. See How He Lay Right Under The Flowers?
Image source: MUM2RKG
#31 Quick Sticks Feeling Very Zen In Her Special Whippet Coat. Please Ignore The Jealous Stares Of The Sausage In The Background
Image source: Patchspot
#32 Went To Take A Picture Of My Puppy, And Captured My Jealous Cat In The Background
Image source: Missmayo
#33 My Husband Trying To Watch TV Last Night. Wimpy And Buddy Competing For The #1 Spot In The Bed. Guess Who Won
Image source: christypawpersians
#34 Sums Up Their Relationship Pretty Well
Image source: namanama101
#35 My Uncle Found A Bird. His Cat Is Jealous
Image source: reddit.com
#36 Pretty Sure Somebody Is Jealous Of Our New Kitty
Image source: amojuris
#37 My Husky Is Jealous Of My Fake Husky
Image source: skycolylyly
#38 I Think My Cats Are A Little Jealous That I Am Outside With The Dog And Not Them
Image source: reddit.com
#39 When The Two Friends You Introduced To Each Other Start Hanging Out Without You
Image source: brennan.schulze, BrennanSchulze
#40 We Got A New Cat. Let’s Just Say That The Other One Was Very Jealous
Image source: sdillon1015
#41 My Husband Telling Ferdinand, Our Senior Rescue Kitty, That He’s Now A Star After Over 115k Likes On His First-Ever Post. And The Dog, Well, The Dog Is Jealous
Image source: tiffanymcclure
#42 Every Morning My Stepdad’s Cat, Shiba, Sits On His Lap And Reads The Paper With Him. Back At Christmas, My Stepdad Met His Granddaughter For The First Time
And Shiba got a little jealous.
Image source: leeannivey
#43 My Doggo, Willow, Got Jealous That I Was Taking A Pic Of My Swans And Not Her
Image source: gkrichel
#44 The Dog Was Jealous Of The Baby, So
Image source: jpkitchener
#45 My Wife’s Dog, Koda, Jealously Guarding Her While She Sleeps. Best Pup
Image source: Badbomber360
#46 I Think Someone’s Jealous
Image source: fiddle_sticks_
#47 Serious Jealousy Over The Snuggles, Apparently
Image source: nazigrammar42
#48 I Am Such A Jealous Cat When It Comes To Time With My Dad Lately
Image source: andthepetshaveit
#49 Why Are You Petting Him And Not Me?
Image source: reddit.com
#50 Why Is He Getting All The Attention?
Image source: KaySheedy
