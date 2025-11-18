Bianca Censori Spotted Buying Clothes In Tokyo In A Sheer Skintight Outfit

Bianca Censori is notorious for her revealing outfits, and her latest fit as she went shopping in Tokyo with Kanye West was no different.
The 29-year-old was seen in a supermarket wearing a skintight tank top that left little to the imagination with some matching knee-length leggings. Her dark hair was pulled back in a sleek bun, and her makeup was kept simple.
West, on the other hand, was much more covered up, wearing baggy black hoodies and pants with black sunglasses.
Bianca Censori stepped out in her signature style while shopping with Kanye West in Tokyo
The two had been in Japan since West was believed to be hosting a listening party in the capital city. However, this was rescheduled due to typhoons.
Accompanying the couple were the kids West shares with his ex-wife: Saint, 8, and Psalm, 5.
Censori’s usual outfits are very similar, as she frequently wears nude-colored bodysuits or suspender tops that barely cover the top half of her body.
She was seen last week sporting a light pink tank top along with tight shorts, as she went on a different shopping spree.
While Censori’s outfits certainly make headlines, Kanye West’s ex-wife is not a fan of her style
A source has told Daily Mail that Kim Kardashian allegedly told Kanye to “never let Bianca dress like that around their kids. She is truly surprised that Kanye would let his wife leave the house like that.”
Another insider was also quick to claim that Kanye had been against the idea of Kim showing much skin when the two were married.
Censori and Kanye’s romance has been kept very low-key to the public
Image credits: ye
While it is unclear when the two officially started dating, they were seen together sharing a meal in early 2023. Some outlets reported Censori had attended “some Kanye-adjacent events, including a Balenciaga show in May.”
Other sources revealed the couple had a “private ceremony to celebrate their love” in January, but there was no marriage certificate filed to make it legal.
On October 6, 2023, it was confirmed that the couple got a “confidential” marriage license in California on December 20, 2022.
This date came one month after West settled his divorce with Kim Kardashian.
