Here’s How Lawyers Wish Merry Christmas To Their Clients, And It’s Hilarious

by

It’s that time of year when everyone is spreading Christmas cheer, and greetings flow freely. While the most welcomed holiday wishes are from our family, friends, neighbors, and colleagues, these are not the only ones we receive. From local business giving away Christmas cards that double as coupons, to dentists wishing you Merry Christmas and casually reminding you that it’s time for your checkup — and of course, let’s not forget the variety of service providers relentlessly spamming your email with holiday offers! In this sea of greetings, everyone’s trying to catch your attention, even lawyers.

Here&#8217;s How Lawyers Wish Merry Christmas To Their Clients, And It&#8217;s Hilarious

For quite some time lawyers and their clients have been sharing a hilariously edited greeting. Supposedly written by a lawyer, this Merry Christmas card has probably the most ‘reasonable’ holiday wishes.

There greeting read as follows: I wish you. [but in no way guarantee] a [reasonably] Merry Christmas, [and/or festive period] and [including but not limited to] a [reasonably] happy new year [twelve (12) months from the date hereof].

Here’s what people had to say about it

Here&#8217;s How Lawyers Wish Merry Christmas To Their Clients, And It&#8217;s Hilarious
Here&#8217;s How Lawyers Wish Merry Christmas To Their Clients, And It&#8217;s Hilarious
Here&#8217;s How Lawyers Wish Merry Christmas To Their Clients, And It&#8217;s Hilarious
Here&#8217;s How Lawyers Wish Merry Christmas To Their Clients, And It&#8217;s Hilarious
Here&#8217;s How Lawyers Wish Merry Christmas To Their Clients, And It&#8217;s Hilarious
Here&#8217;s How Lawyers Wish Merry Christmas To Their Clients, And It&#8217;s Hilarious
Here&#8217;s How Lawyers Wish Merry Christmas To Their Clients, And It&#8217;s Hilarious
Here&#8217;s How Lawyers Wish Merry Christmas To Their Clients, And It&#8217;s Hilarious
Here&#8217;s How Lawyers Wish Merry Christmas To Their Clients, And It&#8217;s Hilarious
Here&#8217;s How Lawyers Wish Merry Christmas To Their Clients, And It&#8217;s Hilarious
Here&#8217;s How Lawyers Wish Merry Christmas To Their Clients, And It&#8217;s Hilarious
Here&#8217;s How Lawyers Wish Merry Christmas To Their Clients, And It&#8217;s Hilarious
Here&#8217;s How Lawyers Wish Merry Christmas To Their Clients, And It&#8217;s Hilarious

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
A Completely Over the Top King of the Hill Remix Video
3 min read
Feb, 1, 2018
Before & After Kids Comics Reveal How You Begin To Look Like A Mom
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I Traveled To Afghanistan To Show People What It Really Looks Like (40 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
40 Times Mother Nature Proved To Be Scary As Hell (WARNING: This List Might Be Too Scary For You)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Eldest Sister’s Promiscuous Past Revealed After She Mocks Youngest Brother For Still Being a Virgin
3 min read
Sep, 12, 2025
Five Shows to Watch if You Like Masters of Illusion
3 min read
Jun, 17, 2020
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.