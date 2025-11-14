Here’s How Lawyers Wish Merry Christmas To Their Clients, And It’s Hilarious

It’s that time of year when everyone is spreading Christmas cheer, and greetings flow freely. While the most welcomed holiday wishes are from our family, friends, neighbors, and colleagues, these are not the only ones we receive. From local business giving away Christmas cards that double as coupons, to dentists wishing you Merry Christmas and casually reminding you that it’s time for your checkup — and of course, let’s not forget the variety of service providers relentlessly spamming your email with holiday offers! In this sea of greetings, everyone’s trying to catch your attention, even lawyers.
For quite some time lawyers and their clients have been sharing a hilariously edited greeting. Supposedly written by a lawyer, this Merry Christmas card has probably the most ‘reasonable’ holiday wishes.
There greeting read as follows: I wish you. [but in no way guarantee] a [reasonably] Merry Christmas, [and/or festive period] and [including but not limited to] a [reasonably] happy new year [twelve (12) months from the date hereof].
Here’s what people had to say about it
Follow Us