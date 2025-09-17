55 Times Male Authors Proved They Barely Know Anything About Women (New Pics)

Have you ever read a book and thought, “Women’s bodies don’t really work like that” or “I’ve never seen a woman actually do anything like this”? Well, you wouldn’t be alone. For most of history, writing books has been an exclusively male endeavor. In the U.S., women were legally allowed to publish books under their names only since the late 19th century.
So, perhaps it’s not surprising that a lot of the depictions of women in books by men are somewhat… questionable? The “Men Writing Women” subreddit collects the most absurd and ridiculous examples of women badly written by men.
Haruki Murakami is a frequent offender on the subreddit, but there are loads of other male authors who can’t conjure up a complex and realistic female character without objectifying her. And here are the funniest and most distasteful examples readers have come across lately!
#1 Thought This Sub Would Enjoy This 😂
#2 Actually My Chest Tits Tittily
#3 [drawing Dragons By Sandra Staple] The Dragon Gender Norms
#4 An Antique Call-Out
#5 In A Doctor Who Kids Book, Of All Things
#6 “She’s Learned Her Lesson…and She Loved It!” [just Married #58]
#7 Pen Writing Women
#8 Murakami Murakami-Ing (Hard-Boiled Wonderland And The End Of The World, Haruki Murakami)
#9 [the Way Of The Superior Man By David Dieda] – How Many Isms Can He Fit In One Book?
#10 [gray Matters] By [william Hjortsberg]. Found This In A Retro Book Shop, Opened It To A Random Page And Was Assaulted With This Synonym
#11 Anti-Suffragette Political Cartoons From The Early 1900s Are Wild
#12 Is It Wrong For Me To Be Critical Of The Way Arya Stark Was Made To Say, “Most Girls Are Idiots” In Game Of Thrones Season 2?
#13 Script Excerpt From Death Proof (2007) By Quentin Tarantino
#14 Her Assault Was So Wonderful That She Spent Her Life Looking For Him?! (Love In The Time Of Cholera By Gabriel García Márquez)
#15 I Could Save The Day If I Didn’t Have A Girl Brain! (Avengers #34, Lee/Heck)
#16 An Old Tom And Jerry Comic. Worst Thing I’ve Seen Today
#17 Vonnegut Does It For Men Too! (Cat’s Cradle)
#18 The Case For Marrying An Older Man By Grazie Sophia Christine
#19 [“Everything Men Know About Women” By Knott Mutch]
#20 At Age 35, She Can Feel Her Breasts Sag Audibly In The Night. [letters From The Dead By Campbell Black]
#21 [comic Excerpt] Superman Kissing A 14 Year Old (Superman & Batman: Generations By John Byrne)
#22 Nietschze The Incel
#23 I Do Think That Mediaeval Poets Were The Og Men Writing Women
#24 Some Inspiration For Any Aspiring Writers Out There
#25 Thoughts As A Woman, During An Apocalypse, As You Starve To Death❤️ “Run” By Blake Crouch
#26 1968 Femicin Ad – “I Suffered From Menstrual Cramps.”
#27 [avengers: Age Of Ultron] That Time Marvel Conflated Infertility With Being A Monster
#28 Nostalgia Check: Comics Edition! Back When Superheroes Needing Saving From Their Writers
#29 Found This Silly
#30 Posted In A Feminine Focused Subreddit, But Eventually Op Admits They Are A Male, Writing Creepy Sexual Fantasies! He Then Follows Up By Asking Responders About How They Feel Upon “The Male Gaze”
#31 Writing A Profile Of A History Lecturer For The Spectator? Make Sure You Emphasize How Her Blonde Hair Made You So Uncontrollably Horny That You Had To Get A Happy Ending Massage
#32 (An Archdemon’s Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride) Its Not Quite Rise Of The Shield Hero, But The Concept Is The Same
#33 Birth Kink On Display – Saga By Brian K. Vaughan
#34 [the Scrivener’s Bones By Brandon Sanderson] I’ll Admit I Didn’t Know This, But It’s A Neat Fact!
#35 A Woman’s Breasts Marking The Passage Of Time [hyperion By Dan Simmons]
#36 The Institute By Stephen King (2019) — The Difference Between The Way The Boys And Girls Are Described Is So Uncomfortable
#37 Because Even If A Woman Is The First To Discover Intelligent Alien Life, Her Story Isn’t Complete Or Meaningful Without A Kid. (Jodie Foster Plays Ellie Arroway In The Movie Contact, 1997)
#38 You Like It Darker By Stephen King Who Is Still Writing About Pre-Teen Boobage In 2024
#39 Meme I Saw On Facebook
#40 This Is From The First Story Of The Women Of Marvel One-Shot That Just Came Out Today
#41 I Will Acknowledge That Lok Had Its Flaws
But When It Came To Lgbt Relationships, Women Protagonists, Especially Female Poc Lgbt Protagonists? I Would Still Say That This Show Had To Walk So That Shows Like Spop, Toh, Or Rwby Could Run. You Have To Start Somewhere, And This Show Was Groundbreaking.
#42 I Know Grrm Is Not Perfect On The Topic, But He Truly Understands That “Strong Women” Don’t Need To Wear Armor Or Despise Traditionally Feminine Conventions And Skills (A Clash Of Kings, George R.r. Martin)
#43 “The Ultimate Aphrodisiac” By Robert G Barrett
#44 Jitterbug Perfume By Tom Robbins – Sorry, As Red As What Now??
#45 Marvel Comic Book Author Defends Hypersexualized Depiction Of A Young Girl By Saying She’s A “Supernatural, Thousand-Year-Old Princess”
#46 God Emperor Of Dune By Frank Herbert – You Ever Watch A Guy Climb A Wall So Good You Cum?
#47 Women Writing Women
#48 Darling Venom By Parker S. Huntington
#49 “The Woman Dies” By Aoko Matsuda
#50 The Witcher By Andrzej Sapkowski. The Character In Question Is 14 By The Way
#51 The Colour Of Magic, Terry Pratchett
#52 How Would A Male Author Describe Your Breasts=
#53 “Unrestrained Lesbian Passion”
#54 [jobless Reincarnation In Another World] Every Single Isekai I Come Across Is Writing Women This Way. My Expression Is The Same As The Blonde-Haired Girl
#55 I Feel Like You Can Definitely Tell A Man’s Views On Feminism By The Way They Write Wonder Woman
