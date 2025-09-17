55 Times Male Authors Proved They Barely Know Anything About Women (New Pics)

Have you ever read a book and thought, “Women’s bodies don’t really work like that” or “I’ve never seen a woman actually do anything like this”? Well, you wouldn’t be alone. For most of history, writing books has been an exclusively male endeavor. In the U.S., women were legally allowed to publish books under their names only since the late 19th century.

So, perhaps it’s not surprising that a lot of the depictions of women in books by men are somewhat… questionable? The “Men Writing Women” subreddit collects the most absurd and ridiculous examples of women badly written by men.

Haruki Murakami is a frequent offender on the subreddit, but there are loads of other male authors who can’t conjure up a complex and realistic female character without objectifying her. And here are the funniest and most distasteful examples readers have come across lately!

#1 Thought This Sub Would Enjoy This 😂

Image source: starkwolves95

#2 Actually My Chest Tits Tittily

Image source: cricketbug94

#3 [drawing Dragons By Sandra Staple] The Dragon Gender Norms

Image source: Sir_Suffer

#4 An Antique Call-Out

Image source: OptmstcExstntlst

#5 In A Doctor Who Kids Book, Of All Things

Image source: curtain5

#6 “She’s Learned Her Lesson…and She Loved It!” [just Married #58]

Image source: Zealousideal_Art2159

#7 Pen Writing Women

Image source: dwaynetheaakjohnson

#8 Murakami Murakami-Ing (Hard-Boiled Wonderland And The End Of The World, Haruki Murakami)

Image source: Weak-Mushroom-1225

#9 [the Way Of The Superior Man By David Dieda] – How Many Isms Can He Fit In One Book?

Image source: nataliescarlett

#10 [gray Matters] By [william Hjortsberg]. Found This In A Retro Book Shop, Opened It To A Random Page And Was Assaulted With This Synonym

Image source: gruhukens

#11 Anti-Suffragette Political Cartoons From The Early 1900s Are Wild

Image source: drkgodess

#12 Is It Wrong For Me To Be Critical Of The Way Arya Stark Was Made To Say, “Most Girls Are Idiots” In Game Of Thrones Season 2?

Image source: petitefairy99

#13 Script Excerpt From Death Proof (2007) By Quentin Tarantino

Image source: Bunraku_Master_2021

#14 Her Assault Was So Wonderful That She Spent Her Life Looking For Him?! (Love In The Time Of Cholera By Gabriel García Márquez)

Image source: flybyknight665

#15 I Could Save The Day If I Didn’t Have A Girl Brain! (Avengers #34, Lee/Heck)

Image source: AmazingKitsune

#16 An Old Tom And Jerry Comic. Worst Thing I’ve Seen Today

Image source: DragonsAreEpic

#17 Vonnegut Does It For Men Too! (Cat’s Cradle)

Image source: Ryker46290

#18 The Case For Marrying An Older Man By Grazie Sophia Christine

Image source: HobbyPlodder

#19 [“Everything Men Know About Women” By Knott Mutch]

Image source: Advanced_Hornet_8666

#20 At Age 35, She Can Feel Her Breasts Sag Audibly In The Night. [letters From The Dead By Campbell Black]

Image source: TheCervus

#21 [comic Excerpt] Superman Kissing A 14 Year Old (Superman & Batman: Generations By John Byrne)

Image source: Xano2113

#22 Nietschze The Incel

Image source: paperfoampit

#23 I Do Think That Mediaeval Poets Were The Og Men Writing Women

Image source: AlfredusRexSaxonum

#24 Some Inspiration For Any Aspiring Writers Out There

Image source: cricketbug94

#25 Thoughts As A Woman, During An Apocalypse, As You Starve To Death❤️ “Run” By Blake Crouch

Image source: honeymangomoon

#26 1968 Femicin Ad – “I Suffered From Menstrual Cramps.”

Image source: almostselfrealised

#27 [avengers: Age Of Ultron] That Time Marvel Conflated Infertility With Being A Monster

Image source: drkgodess

#28 Nostalgia Check: Comics Edition! Back When Superheroes Needing Saving From Their Writers

Image source: drkgodess

#29 Found This Silly

Image source: sikemfilied

#30 Posted In A Feminine Focused Subreddit, But Eventually Op Admits They Are A Male, Writing Creepy Sexual Fantasies! He Then Follows Up By Asking Responders About How They Feel Upon “The Male Gaze”

Image source: CarbideMagpie

#31 Writing A Profile Of A History Lecturer For The Spectator? Make Sure You Emphasize How Her Blonde Hair Made You So Uncontrollably Horny That You Had To Get A Happy Ending Massage

Image source: kaltorak

#32 (An Archdemon’s Dilemma: How To Love Your Elf Bride) Its Not Quite Rise Of The Shield Hero, But The Concept Is The Same

Image source: CapAccomplished8072

#33 Birth Kink On Display – Saga By Brian K. Vaughan

Image source: lmindanger

#34 [the Scrivener’s Bones By Brandon Sanderson] I’ll Admit I Didn’t Know This, But It’s A Neat Fact!

Image source: HumanSpawn323

#35 A Woman’s Breasts Marking The Passage Of Time [hyperion By Dan Simmons]

Image source: Isitacockatoo

#36 The Institute By Stephen King (2019) — The Difference Between The Way The Boys And Girls Are Described Is So Uncomfortable

Image source: Lavapulse

#37 Because Even If A Woman Is The First To Discover Intelligent Alien Life, Her Story Isn’t Complete Or Meaningful Without A Kid. (Jodie Foster Plays Ellie Arroway In The Movie Contact, 1997)

Image source: quirk-the-kenku

#38 You Like It Darker By Stephen King Who Is Still Writing About Pre-Teen Boobage In 2024

Image source: Allie_Pallie

#39 Meme I Saw On Facebook

Image source: brisualso

#40 This Is From The First Story Of The Women Of Marvel One-Shot That Just Came Out Today

Image source: Extreme-Monk2183

#41 I Will Acknowledge That Lok Had Its Flaws

But When It Came To Lgbt Relationships, Women Protagonists, Especially Female Poc Lgbt Protagonists? I Would Still Say That This Show Had To Walk So That Shows Like Spop, Toh, Or Rwby Could Run. You Have To Start Somewhere, And This Show Was Groundbreaking.

Image source: CapAccomplished8072

#42 I Know Grrm Is Not Perfect On The Topic, But He Truly Understands That “Strong Women” Don’t Need To Wear Armor Or Despise Traditionally Feminine Conventions And Skills (A Clash Of Kings, George R.r. Martin)

Image source: LothorBrune

#43 “The Ultimate Aphrodisiac” By Robert G Barrett

Image source: danbrown_notauthor

#44 Jitterbug Perfume By Tom Robbins – Sorry, As Red As What Now??

Image source: deCantilupe

#45 Marvel Comic Book Author Defends Hypersexualized Depiction Of A Young Girl By Saying She’s A “Supernatural, Thousand-Year-Old Princess”

Image source: CapAccomplished8072

#46 God Emperor Of Dune By Frank Herbert – You Ever Watch A Guy Climb A Wall So Good You Cum?

Image source: Space_P1nguin

#47 Women Writing Women

Image source: Classic-Carpet7609

#48 Darling Venom By Parker S. Huntington

Image source: endofthefkingworld

#49 “The Woman Dies” By Aoko Matsuda

Image source: Gallantpride

#50 The Witcher By Andrzej Sapkowski. The Character In Question Is 14 By The Way

Image source: West_Ad_1685

#51 The Colour Of Magic, Terry Pratchett

Image source: cinderellarockefella

#52 How Would A Male Author Describe Your Breasts=

Image source: Traroten

#53 “Unrestrained Lesbian Passion”

Image source: toadvomit_

#54 [jobless Reincarnation In Another World] Every Single Isekai I Come Across Is Writing Women This Way. My Expression Is The Same As The Blonde-Haired Girl

Image source: CapAccomplished8072

#55 I Feel Like You Can Definitely Tell A Man’s Views On Feminism By The Way They Write Wonder Woman

Image source: CapAccomplished8072

