‘100 Passengers vs 1 Karen’ Drama On Plane Divides The Internet: “I’m With Karen”

A heated airplane squabble showed how it really doesn’t take much for tempers to flare on flights these days.
The altercation was captured in a viral video titled “karen on a plane,” which garnered more than 21.7 million views so far.
“They all just kept roasting each other,” one commented online.
The tense scuffle unfolded as a woman was captured standing in the airplane aisle, seemingly waiting to deboard the plane.
The video begins mid-conversation, with a man saying he would wait to get out of his seat once the people seated in front of him exit.
The conversation quickly escalates into a full-blown verbal tussle, with one man accusing her of being a “Karen,” and another declaring, “This is a low IQ human being.”
“I wanna wait for the people in front of me to get up,” a man was heard saying, to which the woman replied, “You’re all whining for no reason.”
Another man asked, “Where are you going though? Let the people go.”
“Get up when you want to, okay?” the woman exclaimed.
Several passengers piled on the woman in the aisle, with one man chanting “Karen, Karen, Karen…”
“You’re just a Karen and that’s just the way it is,” the second man said.
“Why don’t y’all shut up. It’s not affecting any of you,” she said.
The second man then began chanting, “Karen, Karen, Karen…” as the remaining passengers looked on.
“You’re the Karens about it because you’re the ones making noise. Nobody’s bothering you,” the woman then said.
At some point, the woman made a comment about the first man’s accent, to which another woman clapped back.
“We’re not doing that. You can be a jerk. You’re not going to insult someone because of an accent. We’re not doing that,” the fellow flyer said to the woman in the aisle.
“This is a low IQ human being,” one passenger said as their fellow flyers looked on
“This is a low IQ human being,” another man said, joining the tussle. “You ain’t gonna change this.”
“I love when they say ‘ain’t’ and they talk about low IQ,” she quipped before stating that she’s a lawyer.
Some called the woman a “professional Karen” for handling multiple people at once
Netizens had plenty to say after the video reached the corners of the internet.
“I love how everyone joined in lmao. This has gotta be a plane to Newark,” one said, while another wrote, “This is the most united I’ve seen America in a long time.”
“100 passengers vs 1 Karen trend,” another said.
Many called her a “professional Karen” for being able to handle multiple people at once.
“The way she took on that many people and never lost it. SHE IS A PROFESSIONAL! Professional Karen, but still impressive,” read another comment.
“Professional Karen,” another agreed. “Taking on so many battles at once.”
“Them taking turns rage baiting her,” one commented online
Others took her side, with one saying, “Honestly she’s the only one not being a Karen in this situation.”
“I’m on the Karen’s side,” declared another.
“Devils advocate but dog piling on someone simply bc they’re trying to quickly get off is bullying. No matter how annoying it is. It’s really not that serious,” read one comment.
“All that to find each other at baggage claim,” said another.
A similar incident involving a mother-of-two sparked a debate about plane etiquette
A similar incident that sparked a debate over plane etiquette was reported last month after a mother-of-two took a three-hour flight from Cairns to Adelaide in Australia.
The mother revealed in a TikTok video that she was sitting in the middle of the row with her 10-month-old baby on her lap and her 2-year-old by the window.
Suddenly, the passenger in front of her reclined his seat, despite having an empty seat next to him.
It was “30 cm from my face,” she said.
The passenger “could have moved over and put the other seat back, where there was no baby behind him,” the disappointed mother said in her rant.
“Or, when he laid down across both seats, he could have at least put his seat upright since he wasn’t even using it,” she continued.
“I know everybody has the right to put their seat back, but where is the common courtesy?” she asked. “We had no space.”
There has been a “rapid growth” in incidents in the US where passengers have disrupted flights with threatening or violent behavior, according to the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration).
Statistics published by the FAA revealed that the number of instances, where airline crew reported an “unruly passenger,” was only 544 in 2017. This number jumped to 5,973 by 2021.
The number fell to 2,455 in 2022 and saw a small dip in 2023 with 2,076 cases.
In 2024, the FAA received 2,102 cases of unruly passengers.
