Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Thing To Have For Breakfast?

Just write your go-to breakfast food
#1
waffles! with any toppings i have on hand, or just plain. i love waffles.
#2
It’s hard to pick one because I’m really good at making breakfast foods, but I do make these really fried potatoes that go really well with eggs and bacon. I also really like making and eating French toast.
#3
b a g e l
and waffles/pancakes. whats the difference? idk. waffles are just pancakes with abs anyways
#4
In winter porridge with maple syrup, in summer cornflakes and youghurt
#5
A Croissant. A delicious Croissant!
#6
A nostalgic breakfast that reminds me of home in Pakistan, even living halfway around the world.
Paratha, but the kind that’s homemade from regular chapatti flour (fellow brownies, y’all know exactly what I’m talking about). Pair this up with some fried eggs, yolks still runny. Salt and pepper on these eggs is a must!
And of course, a big cup of chai. Doodh patti is acceptable (though it can be a bit heavy), but me prefers normal tea.
#7
fast breakfast is these açaí bowls we get from costco that we keep in the freezer, they’re soooooo good. but i love it when my mom makes fried rice for breakfast.
#8
Toasted bread with butter, chicken sausage, and watermelon juice. Sometimes add a boiled egg.
#9
Croissant and jam. Yummy yummy in my tummy.
#10
Spicy country sausage, a couple of fried eggs, a fresh biscuit with good butter, and a few slices of garden fresh tomato.
#11
GUACAMOLE TOAST. This delicious breakfast indulgence is a piece of toast with a thick layer of homemade guacamole and a fried egg over medium on top. It is the most magical thing ever!
#12
It is SO HARD to pick a favorite… I love blueberry pancakes, breakfast sandwiches, leftover pizza, toast with peanut butter and honey and cinnamon (underappreciated combination imo), smoothies (the BEST breakfast smoothie is oatmeal, banana, pineapple, and yogurt), and about a million other things.
Oh also, word of advice, plain yogurt with strawberry jam mixed in is wayyy better than strawberry-flavored yogurt.
#13
Coffee and a cigarette.
#14
French Toast, Scones, Hash browns, bagels with cheese.
#15
reeses puffs
#16
American style pancakes, maple syrup, salted butter, bacon strips, and a cup of black filter coffee :D Always hits the spot!
#17
pancakes with bacon, coffee with cream and sugar on the side. maybe and over easy egg if I feel like it. 10/10 would reccomend
#18
A bowl of 2% greek yogurt with 1Tbsp chia seeds, 4-6 strawberries and chocolate granola. Accompanied by a freddo espresso. Heaven!
#19
I don’t eat breakfast very often because I am never hungry in the morning, but when I do eat I love yogurt parfaits or bagels with cream cheese and strawberries. Ooh or a blueberry smoothie, I have those on school days (when my mom makes me eat breakfast). Now I’m hungry, I might try have to have breakfast tomorrow!
To clarify, I don’t starve, I usually have a big lunch and a healthy mid morning snack :p
#20
I only get hungry around 10-11am but here’s my choice: weekend: eggs bennie, extra well done, REAL hollandaise please, not f*****g mayo. Other days: fruit salad. Coffee, black, strong, with sugar.
#21
Don’t eat breakfast but Brinner is one of my favorite splurges, preferably one that contains my grandma’s french toast roll-ups. Mix raw eggs, bit of milk, vanilla and granulated sugar. Heat Vegetable Shortening in pan, dip bread in mixture, fry until lovely tan with crispy edges. Plate slices, spread with jam, roll’em up and enjoy!
