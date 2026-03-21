71 Times Men Proved Kindness And Wholesomeness Is A Superpower (New Pics)

If you go online, you’re pretty much guaranteed to be bombarded with negativity. Whether it’s heartbreaking news headlines or posts on social media complaining about how doomed the economy is, it can be difficult to stay positive in the midst of all that noise.
But one account that’s dedicated to sharing purely good vibes is “Dudes Posting Their W’s” on X. This page is a treasure trove of the most wholesome content that men have shared on social media, so we’ve compiled a list of their best posts below. We hope these images will put smiles on your faces, pandas, and remember to upvote all of the pics that warm your heart!
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People aren’t always encouraged to celebrate their wins. Humility is seen as a wonderful trait, so not everyone feels comfortable announcing when they’ve accomplished something or had a wonderful day. But there’s a huge difference between being arrogant and simply sharing positive news. And I would argue that we could actually use a lot more people who will happily spread joy with others!
That’s why “Dudes Posting Their W’s” is such a wonderful page. This account has amassed an impressive 2.8 million followers, and it has posted nearly 10,000 uplifting and wholesome photos and videos. We hope that this list will encourage all of you pandas out there to start sharing your own wins, as everyone deserves to be celebrated from time to time!
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In this day and age, many people are obsessed with hustle culture. There’s immense pressure to be grinding constantly, so we barely ever have the chance to pause and appreciate how far we’ve come. But according to clinical psychologist Melanie A. McNally, it’s important to take the time to celebrate our wins.
Dr. McNally wrote a piece for Psychology Today explaining why it’s so important to take time to appreciate our accomplishments rather than just gloss over them. Apparently, this is a great way to maintain motivation and improve overall life satisfaction. Recognizing your successes will activate your brain’s reward system, which can also give you a sense of accomplishment and boost your self-esteem.
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It’s worth it to celebrate all wins, even if they seem small. Let’s be honest, most people don’t have milestones to celebrate every month. So there’s absolutely nothing wrong with taking time to appreciate even the little things. But of course, when a huge win happens, you should definitely take time to relish that feeling of accomplishment. Don’t immediately look forward to your next goal, or you might feel like you’re always chasing something. Allow yourself to enjoy your success first, and then start working towards your next goal.
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When it comes to how you should celebrate your wins, it depends on what exactly you’ve accomplished. If you’re graduating from your Master’s program, it’s definitely worth throwing a huge party or going on a relaxing vacation. If you’ve just run a marathon, you might want to celebrate with a fancy cake from your favorite bakery. And if you’ve gone 3 months without drinking alcohol, an appropriate treat might be a fun date night with your partner. As long as you get to enjoy your win, you’ve made the right choice.
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Now, sharing about your wins, particularly on social media, may sometimes be perceived as bragging. But as long as you don’t word it arrogantly, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with spreading the news. In fact, you might encourage others to do the same, as they’ll feel more comfortable sharing their own wins after celebrating yours. And if someone takes it the wrong way, that likely says much more about their own insecurities than about you.
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Nigel Richards won the Spanish Scrabble World Championship after spending a year memorizing the Spanish dictionary despite not speaking the language.
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According to research, a whopping 82% of people report that they’ve hidden success from a loved one, coworker, or stranger because they were scared of bragging. But Devon Frye at Psychology Today says we shouldn’t worry about that. While it’s true that sharing accomplishments online might trigger envy in those who read it, they can simultaneously feel great happiness for the person who shared the news. Plus, mature adults usually understand when it’s appropriate to share their feelings. Even if they’re a little jealous, most will only share support because they know that’s what their loved one needs.
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This sounds fake but it’s actually a true story
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Are you feeling more positive after scrolling through these wholesome posts, pandas? We hope they’re making you smile, and please, remember to keep upvoting all of your favorite images. Let us know in the comments below if you’ve had any wholesome wins recently in your own life, and if you’re looking for another article from Bored Panda featuring this uplifting account, we’ve got the perfect list to check out next right here!
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Alcoholism vs sobriety. Today marks 1,000 days sober. Going into rehab and having the courage to ask for help saved my life.
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4 years later.
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A Tennessee third grade, Daniel Hunt, was left speechless after his classmates decertify organized a toy drive to replace belongings lost in a house fire.
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