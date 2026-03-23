“Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe”: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

by

It takes a lot of courage to put yourself out there and enter the dating scene. In this modern age, it can be even more challenging because potential partners will first judge you based on your virtual profile. If you’ve got photos of yourself holding fish or posing next to sports cars, you might have a hard time finding matches. And if you make it clear that you have a very specific type, you might even end up getting roasted on social media.

To find out what not to do when creating a dating profile, we visited “Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe” on Facebook. This group is dedicated to sharing screenshots of the funniest and most absurd profiles single people have come across while swiping. We hope you’ll enjoy scrolling through these pics that might persuade you to steer clear of dating apps, and keep reading to find a conversation with one of the group’s administrators.

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&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: Lisa Burton

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&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: Melissa Houston

#3

&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: Aehs Mortimer

According to eHarmony, about 80 million Americans are currently using dating apps or websites. And one in ten couples in the U.S. found love after first meeting online. 20 years ago, there may have been some stigma associated with meeting your partner virtually, but nowadays, it’s completely normal. In fact, it can feel almost impossible to meet new people without the help of the internet! 

Despite how normalized dating apps have become, not everyone has figured out how to curate the perfect online profile. From blurry group photos where you can’t tell who to look at to profiles full of crude and discriminatory comments, there’s a reason why many people consider dating apps to be cesspools. And nobody knows that better than the members of Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe

#4

&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: Destiny Pivonka

#5

&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: PangyPenguin🐧

#6

&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: Mari Cabezas

To find out more about this amusing community that has amassed an impressive 188K members, we reached out to the group’s administrator. They were kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and explain how the community came about in the first place.

“This group was an inspiration from a previous group that got shut down,” the admin shared. “It’s a reboot I’ve been hoping to keep alive to sensibilize people to their socially unacceptable profiles and expose the cringe this day and age’s dating experience brings.”

#7

&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: Jade Wilson

#8

&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: anon

#9

&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: Hazel Hasselhoff

We also asked the administrator what the members of the group are like. “The community is pretty active,” they noted. “We do have a lot of headaches at times, but we keep things on track the best we can.”

And it doesn’t seem like the community will slow down any time soon. As of now, the group has seen over 860 new posts in the past month and gained over 3,800 new members in the past week.

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&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: Stephanie Angela

#11

&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: Geory Albright

#12

&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: Shannon Murphy

Next, we wanted to know if they had any favorite posts that they had ever seen shared in the group. “I can’t name a specific post that made me laugh the most,” the admin says. “But things that get submitted sometimes that would break community standards seem to be the best behind-the-scenes posts.”

#13

&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: anon

#14

&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: anon

#15

&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: Taylor Call

As someone who has seen potentially thousands of dating profiles at this point, we asked the admin if they had any advice on how to create the perfect profile. 

“I think the dos and don’ts would be: just being authentic but also keep in mind that people will judge no matter what,” they told Bored Panda. “I’d say just stay between the lines of socially acceptable things you’d say in public.”

#16

&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: Wendy Bythway Pontefract

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&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: Annie Baade

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&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: Sarah Wall

Jason Patrick Fisher, another administrator, also weighed in with some info about the group.

“Having been brought in from running some volatile diet and lifestyle groups, I am constantly impressed by the content and the responses [in this community],” he shared. “Men, women, age, ideology… All regardless- as anyone can come in, join us, and have a nice time there celebrating everyone’s differences, if they’re open to it!”

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&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: Elizabeth Queen

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&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: Aehs Mortimer

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&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: PrettyLynx4336

“Occasionally, the profile subjects have even come in, only to find themselves enjoying the content and comments!” Jason revealed. “It’s a pleasure to be part of it, trying to help curate such a nice spot in an otherwise dreary online world is quite refreshing, and if it helps the online dating community communicate more effectively… Even better!”

#22

&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: Lora Jones Curl

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&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: Sarah Bordeaux

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&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: Melanie Lafreniere

Finally, the administrator asks everyone to please like, follow, and share. “We also have backup groups. Look out for the tag under the group image with the watermark ‘Group made by Dating profiles that make you cringe’, and beware of fake groups run by bots. #KeepTheCringeAlive.”

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&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: Meg Lane

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&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: Jenna Stewart

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&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: Ashley Williams

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&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: ExcellentChestnut9056

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&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: Elle Watson

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&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: Hilary Dotson

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&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: Emily Mahoney

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&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: Russell Lenier

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&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: Jeanette Mowery

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&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: Mari Cabezas

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&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: N Reed Miller

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&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: Melanie Lafreniere

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&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: anon

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&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: Geory Albright

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&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: anon

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&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: PrincessPoppy13

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&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: Leanne Williamson

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&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: Kendell Nash

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&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: Pam Cooper

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&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: Heather Hill

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&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: Annie Baade

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&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: Michael Hames

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&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: Matt Wright

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&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: bittykitty111

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&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: Natalie Shilling

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&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: Emily Mahoney

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&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: Lena Riggs

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&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: Amy Bathbein

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&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: Deirdre Kiely

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&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: Deedee Summer

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&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: Cole Grant

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&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: Lauren Reining

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&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: Kristen Hoffman

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&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: anon

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&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: Michael Dp

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&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: Melanie Lafreniere

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&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: Nathan Strong

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&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: Sera Hair Olson

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&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: Rachel Németh

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&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: Patrick Doyle

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&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: Tiffany Neiderhiser

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&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: SerenePomegranate4804

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&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: SE Woods

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&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: Caitlin Sarah

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&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: Nicole Burbo

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&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: anon

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&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: Melissa Garmiño

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&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: Cynthia Gair

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&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: Stefanie Kavanaugh

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&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: Ashley Williams

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&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: anon

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&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: Sarai Harsha

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&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: Claire Larson

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&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: anon

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&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: Dorian DeSilva

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&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: Shelly Landreth

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&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: Staci Ingram

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&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: Hannah Rose

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&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: anon

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&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: GentleQuince5084

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&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: Laura Payson Wiggins

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&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: FriendlyChestnut4198

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&#8220;Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe&#8221;: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

Image source: MagentaPear3059

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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