“Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe”: 87 Posts So Horrible You Might Never Want To Open A Dating App Again

It takes a lot of courage to put yourself out there and enter the dating scene. In this modern age, it can be even more challenging because potential partners will first judge you based on your virtual profile. If you’ve got photos of yourself holding fish or posing next to sports cars, you might have a hard time finding matches. And if you make it clear that you have a very specific type, you might even end up getting roasted on social media.
To find out what not to do when creating a dating profile, we visited “Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe” on Facebook. This group is dedicated to sharing screenshots of the funniest and most absurd profiles single people have come across while swiping. We hope you’ll enjoy scrolling through these pics that might persuade you to steer clear of dating apps, and keep reading to find a conversation with one of the group’s administrators.
#1
Image source: Lisa Burton
#2
Image source: Melissa Houston
#3
Image source: Aehs Mortimer
According to eHarmony, about 80 million Americans are currently using dating apps or websites. And one in ten couples in the U.S. found love after first meeting online. 20 years ago, there may have been some stigma associated with meeting your partner virtually, but nowadays, it’s completely normal. In fact, it can feel almost impossible to meet new people without the help of the internet!
Despite how normalized dating apps have become, not everyone has figured out how to curate the perfect online profile. From blurry group photos where you can’t tell who to look at to profiles full of crude and discriminatory comments, there’s a reason why many people consider dating apps to be cesspools. And nobody knows that better than the members of Dating Profiles That Make You Cringe.
#4
Image source: Destiny Pivonka
#5
Image source: PangyPenguin🐧
#6
Image source: Mari Cabezas
To find out more about this amusing community that has amassed an impressive 188K members, we reached out to the group’s administrator. They were kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and explain how the community came about in the first place.
“This group was an inspiration from a previous group that got shut down,” the admin shared. “It’s a reboot I’ve been hoping to keep alive to sensibilize people to their socially unacceptable profiles and expose the cringe this day and age’s dating experience brings.”
#7
Image source: Jade Wilson
#8
Image source: anon
#9
Image source: Hazel Hasselhoff
We also asked the administrator what the members of the group are like. “The community is pretty active,” they noted. “We do have a lot of headaches at times, but we keep things on track the best we can.”
And it doesn’t seem like the community will slow down any time soon. As of now, the group has seen over 860 new posts in the past month and gained over 3,800 new members in the past week.
#10
Image source: Stephanie Angela
#11
Image source: Geory Albright
#12
Image source: Shannon Murphy
Next, we wanted to know if they had any favorite posts that they had ever seen shared in the group. “I can’t name a specific post that made me laugh the most,” the admin says. “But things that get submitted sometimes that would break community standards seem to be the best behind-the-scenes posts.”
#13
Image source: anon
#14
Image source: anon
#15
Image source: Taylor Call
As someone who has seen potentially thousands of dating profiles at this point, we asked the admin if they had any advice on how to create the perfect profile.
“I think the dos and don’ts would be: just being authentic but also keep in mind that people will judge no matter what,” they told Bored Panda. “I’d say just stay between the lines of socially acceptable things you’d say in public.”
#16
Image source: Wendy Bythway Pontefract
#17
Image source: Annie Baade
#18
Image source: Sarah Wall
Jason Patrick Fisher, another administrator, also weighed in with some info about the group.
“Having been brought in from running some volatile diet and lifestyle groups, I am constantly impressed by the content and the responses [in this community],” he shared. “Men, women, age, ideology… All regardless- as anyone can come in, join us, and have a nice time there celebrating everyone’s differences, if they’re open to it!”
#19
Image source: Elizabeth Queen
#20
Image source: Aehs Mortimer
#21
Image source: PrettyLynx4336
“Occasionally, the profile subjects have even come in, only to find themselves enjoying the content and comments!” Jason revealed. “It’s a pleasure to be part of it, trying to help curate such a nice spot in an otherwise dreary online world is quite refreshing, and if it helps the online dating community communicate more effectively… Even better!”
#22
Image source: Lora Jones Curl
#23
Image source: Sarah Bordeaux
#24
Image source: Melanie Lafreniere
Finally, the administrator asks everyone to please like, follow, and share. “We also have backup groups. Look out for the tag under the group image with the watermark ‘Group made by Dating profiles that make you cringe’, and beware of fake groups run by bots. #KeepTheCringeAlive.”
#25
Image source: Meg Lane
#26
Image source: Jenna Stewart
#27
Image source: Ashley Williams
#28
Image source: ExcellentChestnut9056
#29
Image source: Elle Watson
#30
Image source: Hilary Dotson
#31
Image source: Emily Mahoney
#32
Image source: Russell Lenier
#33
Image source: Jeanette Mowery
#34
Image source: Mari Cabezas
#35
Image source: N Reed Miller
#36
Image source: Melanie Lafreniere
#37
Image source: anon
#38
Image source: Geory Albright
#39
Image source: anon
#40
Image source: PrincessPoppy13
#41
Image source: Leanne Williamson
#42
Image source: Kendell Nash
#43
Image source: Pam Cooper
#44
Image source: Heather Hill
#45
Image source: Annie Baade
#46
Image source: Michael Hames
#47
Image source: Matt Wright
#48
Image source: bittykitty111
#49
Image source: Natalie Shilling
#50
Image source: Emily Mahoney
#51
Image source: Lena Riggs
#52
Image source: Amy Bathbein
#53
Image source: Deirdre Kiely
#54
Image source: Deedee Summer
#55
Image source: Cole Grant
#56
Image source: Lauren Reining
#57
Image source: Kristen Hoffman
#58
Image source: anon
#59
Image source: Michael Dp
#60
Image source: Melanie Lafreniere
#61
Image source: Nathan Strong
#62
Image source: Sera Hair Olson
#63
Image source: Rachel Németh
#64
Image source: Patrick Doyle
#65
Image source: Tiffany Neiderhiser
#66
Image source: SerenePomegranate4804
#67
Image source: SE Woods
#68
Image source: Caitlin Sarah
#69
Image source: Nicole Burbo
#70
Image source: anon
#71
Image source: Melissa Garmiño
#72
Image source: Cynthia Gair
#73
Image source: Stefanie Kavanaugh
#74
Image source: Ashley Williams
#75
Image source: anon
#76
Image source: Sarai Harsha
#77
Image source: Claire Larson
#78
Image source: anon
#79
Image source: Dorian DeSilva
#80
Image source: Shelly Landreth
#81
Image source: Staci Ingram
#82
Image source: Hannah Rose
#83
Image source: anon
#84
Image source: GentleQuince5084
#85
Image source: Laura Payson Wiggins
#86
Image source: FriendlyChestnut4198
#87
Image source: MagentaPear3059
Follow Us