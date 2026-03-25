“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

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Whether it’s toxic masculinity or incel-like behavior, many unhinged men are seemingly less hesitant about flaunting their disrespect for women online. Things have gotten so out of hand that there are groups dedicated to calling them out. 

The MenAndFemales subreddit is one of them. This growing community has a straightforward goal: to expose those who disparage women by calling them “females” and further denigrating them out of seeming bitterness, immaturity, or both. 

Here are some of the posts from the page that stood out to us. Gents, hopefully, reading through these could make you cringe hard enough to avoid such conduct.

#1 No Experience For “Girls” I Guess

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: everythingistakn

#2 “Female Privilege”

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: RatatouilleinParis

#3 Some Straight Up Misogyny

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: Jen-Jens

The misogynistic use of the word “female” as a disparagement has been going on for a while now. A 2016 article in Time Magazine noted that the word is listed in the Oxford English Dictionary as a derogatory term. 

#4 Why Is This Grown Man Even Concerned About The Thighs Of “Girls”? 🤢

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: ThePhillyExplorer

#5 What If A Man Doesn’t “Brake” Her Hymen? Then What?

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: ThePhillyExplorer

#6 The Only Right Use Of Males, Females, Men And Women

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: LookingForOxytocin

As linguistics professor Robin Lakoff told the publication, referring to a woman as a “female” is meant to “subtly downgrade her to lower mammalian status,” much like calling a man an “ape.” 

“Any woman can get those words applied to her by the average misogynist, and makes no reference to any specific qualities other than femaleness,” Lakoff said. 

#7 I Love When They Get Called Out For This

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: -UltraFerret-

#8 God Forbid Women Look How They Want To Instead Of Pandering To Incels

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: SolStaaaaaaaa

#9 Found One In The Wild

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: Himbo_Shaped

To gain a better understanding of these important issues, we may need to look at the root cause of toxic masculinity. According to psychotherapist Adam Jukes, the problem may be the concept of masculinity itself, which is introduced to young boys at an early age. 

#10 Clearly Someone Who Has Never Interacted With A Woman Before, Let Alone Her Genitals

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: Jen-Jens

#11 Probably Because They Didn’t Want To Talk To Someone Who Self Ids As An Incel

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: elonmuskatemyson

#12 Also Oop: Why Can’t I Find A Female To Date?

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

“There’s an asymmetry in the development of boys and girls. Infant boys have to learn how to be masculine. Girls don’t. Masculinity is not in a state of crisis. Masculinity is a crisis,” Jukes said in an interview with GQ

Jukes also noted that while misogyny isn’t innate among men, it can be “inescapable” because masculinity exists.

#13 I Quit

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: PunkNeedsaNap

#14 A Feeeemalee🤓

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: ifookinloverainbows

#15 The Title Itself Is A Red Flag. 🚩

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: -UltraFerret-

For Jukes, society’s progressive stance and the LGBTQ community being seen and heard can eventually eradicate misogyny and toxic masculinity. 

“They are fighting this battle for everyone, gnawing away at the edges of these definitions of femininity and masculinity, and we will all be liberated by their success,” he said.

#16 Maybe They’re All Just Watching Bird Documentaries

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: MushroomAdjacent

#17 A Mother Teaching Her Male Child How To Clean

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: kurokakae

#18 A Man Explaining Why Staring At Beautiful Women For A Bit Isn’t Creepy 🤡

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: average_toker

#19 Recently Divorced Females

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: That1weirdperson

#20 “It’s Just A Pet Peeve Of Mine To See Females Drink”

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: Unknown_Unwanted

#21 Your Daily Dose Of Incels Crying About Being Incels

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#22 Why Can’t They Just Use “Women”😐

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: Ll_lyris

#23 Female What?

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: -UltraFerret-

#24 It Is So Annoying When They Dance Around The Obvious

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: FollowUp_Oli

#25 This Logic Doesn’t Even Make Sense To Me

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: ThePhillyExplorer

#26 The Loneliness Epidemic For Men And The Rise Of Lesbian And Bisexual Females

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: Illustrious-Low3948

#27 When Looking At A Female

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: -UltraFerret-

#28 Found One In The Wild :/

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: acryptedwithinternet

#29 Mgtow Is A Never Ending Source Of Pure Cringe

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: ThePhillyExplorer

#30 What Is Wrong With This Man?

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: Center-Of-Thought

#31 How Is A 29 Year Old Woman A Girl?

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: That1weirdperson

#32 Men’s And Girl’s Clothes

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: Heatherlly

#33 📚

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: That1weirdperson

#34 Looks Like It’s Time To Block This Dude On Facebook 🙄

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: ThePhillyExplorer

#35 Does “Jezebel” Count?

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: ThePhillyExplorer

#36 Because Men Can’t Take Rejection And Get Violent

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: HalsinEnjoyer

#37 Hey, It’s Finally Women And Boys…😫🙄

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: EarlyInside45

#38 What A Pathetic Little Man

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: ThePhillyExplorer

#39 I Don’t Pity Him

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: That1weirdperson

#40 When The Typo Is Super Accurate 😬

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: ThePhillyExplorer

#41 Bar In Knoxville, Tennessee

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: Alexs1897

#42 Dear Females, Yall Are Animals

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: Background-Place4243

#43 I’m Tired, Boss

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: zoeytrixx

#44 “Young Men Going For Older Girls” 😐

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: 624Seeds

#45 Remember Guys Only Men Were Attacked In Nanking And No One Else Whatsoever

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: theonewhoblox

#46 “Are 80% Of Females Really Only Interested In 20% Of Men?”

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: evelyncute

#47 Patchy The Beard Rather You Stay Home Than Have A Personality

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: patronuschild

#48 “It”

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: That1weirdperson

#49 And Who’s Fault Is That?!

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: Uuuurrrrgggghhhh

#50 Twitter Post Outrage

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: RocketBabyDoii

#51 Comment Exchange I Had On TikTok About Male Gynecologists

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: Uni-Writes

#52 Poor Him

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: That1weirdperson

#53 Imagine An Employer Turns His Application Down After Seeing This

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: That1weirdperson

#54 If You Have To Pose This Question, Women—i Mean “Females”—probably Aren’t For You

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: ThePhillyExplorer

#55 “I Wish Females Were More Like That”

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: l3tmeg0

#56 So If I Offended Any Females

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: mitsuyawn

#57 “Feed Your Female Population With Books About Marriage, Movies About Marriages, Boost Professional Opportunities For Men So Females Hypergamy Is Satisfied”

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: Pritteto

#58 I’m Glad To Be Too Old

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: That1weirdperson

#59 The Kind Of Posts Threads Suggest When You’re Single And Actively Dating*

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: kinggeedra

#60 “Man To Text [a…] Female”

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: omgfakeusername

#61 Those Crazy Female-Run Subs

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: Tiny_Commercial_1328

#62 Most Stereotypically This Sub Message Ive Ever Gotten

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#63 Deranged Take

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: noddingacquaintance

#64 These Men Are Among You, At Your Workplace

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: That1weirdperson

#65 Females In The 70s

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: mostwantedcrazy

#66 Consent?

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: That1weirdperson

#67 Stephenie Meyer Keeps Calling Women “Females” In Her Twilight Series

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: RocketBabyDoii

#68 Was The Word “Women” Not Available To You?

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: Impossible-Yam3680

#69 On Bbc: Andrew And Female

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: bunnytryingreddit

#70 “Females Of Reddit…” *has A Stroke*

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: -UltraFerret-

#71 Maybe It Would Have Been Better To Have “Woman And Man”

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: PablomentFanquedelic

#72 Decided To Watch Transformers For The First Time

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#73 Toothpaste Flavour 🪥

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: -UltraFerret-

#74 *women Don’t Have Busy Lives?

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: ThePhillyExplorer

#75 Posted On Fb By A Page Called “Memes”

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: PokeFae

#76 Ah. Yes. A Conversation That 112% Did Actually Happen

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: Garden-variety-chaos

#77 Even Planet Fitness Is Doing It

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: jimbo831

#78 Aww, Big Feelings!

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: ThePhillyExplorer

#79 The Age Old Tampons In Bathrooms Argument

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: Specialist_Shape6078

#80 This Guy 🤡

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: Kealanine

#81 His Misogyny Is Showing

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: Addendum_General

#82 Found On R/Aislop

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: Fellinloveinoctober1

#83 If You Defend Women Apparently Your Now One

“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Image source: SubAussie_

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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