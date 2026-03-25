“She’s Kind Of Asking For It”: 83 Toxic Men That Made Women Sick (New Pics)

Whether it’s toxic masculinity or incel-like behavior, many unhinged men are seemingly less hesitant about flaunting their disrespect for women online. Things have gotten so out of hand that there are groups dedicated to calling them out.
The MenAndFemales subreddit is one of them. This growing community has a straightforward goal: to expose those who disparage women by calling them “females” and further denigrating them out of seeming bitterness, immaturity, or both.
Here are some of the posts from the page that stood out to us. Gents, hopefully, reading through these could make you cringe hard enough to avoid such conduct.
#1 No Experience For “Girls” I Guess
Image source: everythingistakn
#2 “Female Privilege”
Image source: RatatouilleinParis
#3 Some Straight Up Misogyny
Image source: Jen-Jens
The misogynistic use of the word “female” as a disparagement has been going on for a while now. A 2016 article in Time Magazine noted that the word is listed in the Oxford English Dictionary as a derogatory term.
#4 Why Is This Grown Man Even Concerned About The Thighs Of “Girls”? 🤢
Image source: ThePhillyExplorer
#5 What If A Man Doesn’t “Brake” Her Hymen? Then What?
Image source: ThePhillyExplorer
#6 The Only Right Use Of Males, Females, Men And Women
Image source: LookingForOxytocin
As linguistics professor Robin Lakoff told the publication, referring to a woman as a “female” is meant to “subtly downgrade her to lower mammalian status,” much like calling a man an “ape.”
“Any woman can get those words applied to her by the average misogynist, and makes no reference to any specific qualities other than femaleness,” Lakoff said.
#7 I Love When They Get Called Out For This
Image source: -UltraFerret-
#8 God Forbid Women Look How They Want To Instead Of Pandering To Incels
Image source: SolStaaaaaaaa
#9 Found One In The Wild
Image source: Himbo_Shaped
To gain a better understanding of these important issues, we may need to look at the root cause of toxic masculinity. According to psychotherapist Adam Jukes, the problem may be the concept of masculinity itself, which is introduced to young boys at an early age.
#10 Clearly Someone Who Has Never Interacted With A Woman Before, Let Alone Her Genitals
Image source: Jen-Jens
#11 Probably Because They Didn’t Want To Talk To Someone Who Self Ids As An Incel
Image source: elonmuskatemyson
#12 Also Oop: Why Can’t I Find A Female To Date?
Image source: reddit.com
“There’s an asymmetry in the development of boys and girls. Infant boys have to learn how to be masculine. Girls don’t. Masculinity is not in a state of crisis. Masculinity is a crisis,” Jukes said in an interview with GQ.
Jukes also noted that while misogyny isn’t innate among men, it can be “inescapable” because masculinity exists.
#13 I Quit
Image source: PunkNeedsaNap
#14 A Feeeemalee🤓
Image source: ifookinloverainbows
#15 The Title Itself Is A Red Flag. 🚩
Image source: -UltraFerret-
For Jukes, society’s progressive stance and the LGBTQ community being seen and heard can eventually eradicate misogyny and toxic masculinity.
“They are fighting this battle for everyone, gnawing away at the edges of these definitions of femininity and masculinity, and we will all be liberated by their success,” he said.
#16 Maybe They’re All Just Watching Bird Documentaries
Image source: MushroomAdjacent
#17 A Mother Teaching Her Male Child How To Clean
Image source: kurokakae
#18 A Man Explaining Why Staring At Beautiful Women For A Bit Isn’t Creepy 🤡
Image source: average_toker
#19 Recently Divorced Females
Image source: That1weirdperson
#20 “It’s Just A Pet Peeve Of Mine To See Females Drink”
Image source: Unknown_Unwanted
#21 Your Daily Dose Of Incels Crying About Being Incels
Image source: reddit.com
#22 Why Can’t They Just Use “Women”😐
Image source: Ll_lyris
#23 Female What?
Image source: -UltraFerret-
#24 It Is So Annoying When They Dance Around The Obvious
Image source: FollowUp_Oli
#25 This Logic Doesn’t Even Make Sense To Me
Image source: ThePhillyExplorer
#26 The Loneliness Epidemic For Men And The Rise Of Lesbian And Bisexual Females
Image source: Illustrious-Low3948
#27 When Looking At A Female
Image source: -UltraFerret-
#28 Found One In The Wild :/
Image source: acryptedwithinternet
#29 Mgtow Is A Never Ending Source Of Pure Cringe
Image source: ThePhillyExplorer
#30 What Is Wrong With This Man?
Image source: Center-Of-Thought
#31 How Is A 29 Year Old Woman A Girl?
Image source: That1weirdperson
#32 Men’s And Girl’s Clothes
Image source: Heatherlly
#33 📚
Image source: That1weirdperson
#34 Looks Like It’s Time To Block This Dude On Facebook 🙄
Image source: ThePhillyExplorer
#35 Does “Jezebel” Count?
Image source: ThePhillyExplorer
#36 Because Men Can’t Take Rejection And Get Violent
Image source: HalsinEnjoyer
#37 Hey, It’s Finally Women And Boys…😫🙄
Image source: EarlyInside45
#38 What A Pathetic Little Man
Image source: ThePhillyExplorer
#39 I Don’t Pity Him
Image source: That1weirdperson
#40 When The Typo Is Super Accurate 😬
Image source: ThePhillyExplorer
#41 Bar In Knoxville, Tennessee
Image source: Alexs1897
#42 Dear Females, Yall Are Animals
Image source: Background-Place4243
#43 I’m Tired, Boss
Image source: zoeytrixx
#44 “Young Men Going For Older Girls” 😐
Image source: 624Seeds
#45 Remember Guys Only Men Were Attacked In Nanking And No One Else Whatsoever
Image source: theonewhoblox
#46 “Are 80% Of Females Really Only Interested In 20% Of Men?”
Image source: evelyncute
#47 Patchy The Beard Rather You Stay Home Than Have A Personality
Image source: patronuschild
#48 “It”
Image source: That1weirdperson
#49 And Who’s Fault Is That?!
Image source: Uuuurrrrgggghhhh
#50 Twitter Post Outrage
Image source: RocketBabyDoii
#51 Comment Exchange I Had On TikTok About Male Gynecologists
Image source: Uni-Writes
#52 Poor Him
Image source: That1weirdperson
#53 Imagine An Employer Turns His Application Down After Seeing This
Image source: That1weirdperson
#54 If You Have To Pose This Question, Women—i Mean “Females”—probably Aren’t For You
Image source: ThePhillyExplorer
#55 “I Wish Females Were More Like That”
Image source: l3tmeg0
#56 So If I Offended Any Females
Image source: mitsuyawn
#57 “Feed Your Female Population With Books About Marriage, Movies About Marriages, Boost Professional Opportunities For Men So Females Hypergamy Is Satisfied”
Image source: Pritteto
#58 I’m Glad To Be Too Old
Image source: That1weirdperson
#59 The Kind Of Posts Threads Suggest When You’re Single And Actively Dating*
Image source: kinggeedra
#60 “Man To Text [a…] Female”
Image source: omgfakeusername
#61 Those Crazy Female-Run Subs
Image source: Tiny_Commercial_1328
#62 Most Stereotypically This Sub Message Ive Ever Gotten
Image source: reddit.com
#63 Deranged Take
Image source: noddingacquaintance
#64 These Men Are Among You, At Your Workplace
Image source: That1weirdperson
#65 Females In The 70s
Image source: mostwantedcrazy
#66 Consent?
Image source: That1weirdperson
#67 Stephenie Meyer Keeps Calling Women “Females” In Her Twilight Series
Image source: RocketBabyDoii
#68 Was The Word “Women” Not Available To You?
Image source: Impossible-Yam3680
#69 On Bbc: Andrew And Female
Image source: bunnytryingreddit
#70 “Females Of Reddit…” *has A Stroke*
Image source: -UltraFerret-
#71 Maybe It Would Have Been Better To Have “Woman And Man”
Image source: PablomentFanquedelic
#72 Decided To Watch Transformers For The First Time
Image source: reddit.com
#73 Toothpaste Flavour 🪥
Image source: -UltraFerret-
#74 *women Don’t Have Busy Lives?
Image source: ThePhillyExplorer
#75 Posted On Fb By A Page Called “Memes”
Image source: PokeFae
#76 Ah. Yes. A Conversation That 112% Did Actually Happen
Image source: Garden-variety-chaos
#77 Even Planet Fitness Is Doing It
Image source: jimbo831
#78 Aww, Big Feelings!
Image source: ThePhillyExplorer
#79 The Age Old Tampons In Bathrooms Argument
Image source: Specialist_Shape6078
#80 This Guy 🤡
Image source: Kealanine
#81 His Misogyny Is Showing
Image source: Addendum_General
#82 Found On R/Aislop
Image source: Fellinloveinoctober1
#83 If You Defend Women Apparently Your Now One
Image source: SubAussie_
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