“Railway Community”: 20 Photographs By Steff Gruber That Provide An Insight Into The Society Living In Phnom Penh’s Railway Districts, Cambodia

Part of the exclusive online showroom developed by All About Photo, this exhibition is on view for the month of June 2023 and includes twenty photographs from the series ‘Railway Community’.

Over 300 Cambodian families live in Phnom Penh’s “Kilometer 6” commune, which is located alongside railway tracks that stretch from the districts of Tuol Kork to Daun Penh and Russey Keo (hence their name, the Railway Community). The families live in self-built shacks, usually consisting of a single room. The people here – some of the poorest people in the city – often run small businesses, in the form of mini-kiosks, in their community. They arrange individual products on cloths in front of their houses.

More info: all-about-photo.com | steffgruber.com

#1

Railway Community, Phnom Penh, Cambodia © Steff Gruber

#2

Railway Community, Phnom Penh, Cambodia © Steff Gruber

#3

Railway Community, Phnom Penh, Cambodia © Steff Gruber

#4

Railway Community, Phnom Penh, Cambodia © Steff Gruber

#5

Railway Community, Phnom Penh, Cambodia © Steff Gruber

#6

Railway Community, Phnom Penh, Cambodia © Steff Gruber

#7

Railway Community, Phnom Penh, Cambodia © Steff Gruber

#8

Railway Community, Phnom Penh, Cambodia © Steff Gruber

#9

Railway Community, Phnom Penh, Cambodia © Steff Gruber

#10

Railway Community, Phnom Penh, Cambodia © Steff Gruber

#11

Railway Community, Phnom Penh, Cambodia © Steff Gruber

#12

Railway Community, Phnom Penh, Cambodia © Steff Gruber

#13

Railway Community, Phnom Penh, Cambodia © Steff Gruber

#14

Railway Community, Phnom Penh, Cambodia © Steff Gruber

#15

Railway Community, Phnom Penh, Cambodia © Steff Gruber

#16

Railway Community, Phnom Penh, Cambodia © Steff Gruber

#17

Railway Community, Phnom Penh, Cambodia © Steff Gruber

#18

Railway Community, Phnom Penh, Cambodia © Steff Gruber

#19

Railway Community, Phnom Penh, Cambodia © Steff Gruber

#20

Railway Community, Phnom Penh, Cambodia © Steff Gruber

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
