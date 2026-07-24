Some Guys Think Far Too Highly Of Themselves, Here Are 56 Funny Examples

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The guys are not okay. And the Facebook group ‘Men are so confused about their current market value‘ has made it its mission to call out their inflated egos and unrealistic expectations.

“We are a private group focused on feminism generally, and specifically offering women a place to vent about men,” the admins of the group write, adding that the community is “unapologetically progressive.”

For this list, we gathered some of the funniest, saddest, and most infuriating posts we found on the group. Hopefully, they’ll remind you that if you’ve ever been taken aback by an “alpha’s” attitude, it’s not just a you problem. They can be so out of touch.

#1 🙄🙄🙄

Some Guys Think Far Too Highly Of Themselves, Here Are 56 Funny Examples

Image source: Tiana Tn

Some Guys Think Far Too Highly Of Themselves, Here Are 56 Funny Examples

#2 Found One In The Wild! I Wish I Couldn’t Believe This Has 2.3k Likes

Some Guys Think Far Too Highly Of Themselves, Here Are 56 Funny Examples

Image source: Damian James Krom

#3 🙄🙄🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️

Some Guys Think Far Too Highly Of Themselves, Here Are 56 Funny Examples

Image source: Quinn Cooper

#4 Ask A Feminist To Describe An Ideal Man

Some Guys Think Far Too Highly Of Themselves, Here Are 56 Funny Examples

Image source: Danielle Bethune-Bergeron

#5 Too Much To Ask

Some Guys Think Far Too Highly Of Themselves, Here Are 56 Funny Examples

Image source: TG Rivette

#6 Bear, Please

Some Guys Think Far Too Highly Of Themselves, Here Are 56 Funny Examples

Image source: Jessie Gronek-McKinley

#7 Felt Like This Belonged Here LOL

Some Guys Think Far Too Highly Of Themselves, Here Are 56 Funny Examples

Image source: FascinatingFrog1416

#8 …

Some Guys Think Far Too Highly Of Themselves, Here Are 56 Funny Examples

Image source: Aimee Garner

#9 Talking To Red Pill Be Like

Some Guys Think Far Too Highly Of Themselves, Here Are 56 Funny Examples

Image source: Dumpster Kittens

#10 This Left Me Speechless When I Saw This… Thought It Belonged Here?

Some Guys Think Far Too Highly Of Themselves, Here Are 56 Funny Examples

Image source: Liberty Ruskamp

#11 Dating

Some Guys Think Far Too Highly Of Themselves, Here Are 56 Funny Examples

Image source: Meg Land

#12 What “Nice Guys” Are Like

Some Guys Think Far Too Highly Of Themselves, Here Are 56 Funny Examples

Image source: Dumpster Kittens

#13 Just Checking

Some Guys Think Far Too Highly Of Themselves, Here Are 56 Funny Examples

Image source: Stefani Van Ryswyk

#14 Confession

Some Guys Think Far Too Highly Of Themselves, Here Are 56 Funny Examples

Image source: Dakota Jones

#15 Found On Threads

Some Guys Think Far Too Highly Of Themselves, Here Are 56 Funny Examples

Image source: Niah Ann

#16 I Knows 🤮

Some Guys Think Far Too Highly Of Themselves, Here Are 56 Funny Examples

Image source: Onyx Sky

#17 Well Ain’t You A Treat 🙄

Some Guys Think Far Too Highly Of Themselves, Here Are 56 Funny Examples

Image source: Chad Richards

#18 Asmongold Has Given Video Game Developers A Harsh Rule For Designing Female Characters 💀

Some Guys Think Far Too Highly Of Themselves, Here Are 56 Funny Examples

Image source: Marcell Ottó Ormándy

#19 Not Looking For Hook Up I Ain’t Ur Guy

Some Guys Think Far Too Highly Of Themselves, Here Are 56 Funny Examples

Image source: SierraFlux_2

#20 Just Came Across This And “No, Dude”

Some Guys Think Far Too Highly Of Themselves, Here Are 56 Funny Examples

Image source: Rachel Anne

#21 I Got One

Some Guys Think Far Too Highly Of Themselves, Here Are 56 Funny Examples

Image source: Jamie Billings

#22 Aitah For No Longer Walking My Friend Home To Her Dorm After She Rejected Me?

Some Guys Think Far Too Highly Of Themselves, Here Are 56 Funny Examples

Image source: Elizabeth Hyde

#23 Can I Kiss You

Some Guys Think Far Too Highly Of Themselves, Here Are 56 Funny Examples

Image source: Lilith MacArthur

#24 Ya Ok Buddy

Some Guys Think Far Too Highly Of Themselves, Here Are 56 Funny Examples

Image source: Sarah Jane

#25 Yall Gotta Stop

Some Guys Think Far Too Highly Of Themselves, Here Are 56 Funny Examples

Image source: Frannie Owens

#26 Hurry While Supplies Last! 😂

Some Guys Think Far Too Highly Of Themselves, Here Are 56 Funny Examples

Image source: Chad Richards

#27 Women Are Not Objects. One Of My Fb Friends. Wonder Why He’s Single?

Some Guys Think Far Too Highly Of Themselves, Here Are 56 Funny Examples

Image source: Molly Elisabeth Ricker

#28 On Behalf On All Men

Some Guys Think Far Too Highly Of Themselves, Here Are 56 Funny Examples

Image source: Lauren Celeste

#29 This One Is A Real Piece Of Work

Some Guys Think Far Too Highly Of Themselves, Here Are 56 Funny Examples

Image source: Mary Switras

#30 I Just Hate When I Find This Stuff In The Wild

Some Guys Think Far Too Highly Of Themselves, Here Are 56 Funny Examples

Image source: Not13PossumsInATrenchcoat

#31 Found In The Wild Today, How Lovely 🙄

Some Guys Think Far Too Highly Of Themselves, Here Are 56 Funny Examples

Image source: Olivia J. Lockhart

#32 “You Women”

Some Guys Think Far Too Highly Of Themselves, Here Are 56 Funny Examples

Image source: anon

#33 Jesus Christ

Some Guys Think Far Too Highly Of Themselves, Here Are 56 Funny Examples

Image source: Aimee Garner

#34 I Am Fed Up

Some Guys Think Far Too Highly Of Themselves, Here Are 56 Funny Examples

Image source: Wanda Nealon

#35 Bruh What?

Some Guys Think Far Too Highly Of Themselves, Here Are 56 Funny Examples

Image source: Lexi Wetzel

#36 Woomber

Some Guys Think Far Too Highly Of Themselves, Here Are 56 Funny Examples

Image source: Elora Vaal

#37 Alright Ladies And I Guess Gentleman…form An Orderly Line ✋️

Some Guys Think Far Too Highly Of Themselves, Here Are 56 Funny Examples

Image source: Jonel Wilkerson

#38 Talked To This Guy For 3-4 Weeks

Some Guys Think Far Too Highly Of Themselves, Here Are 56 Funny Examples

Image source: Carol Nosworthy

#39 Firstly. No Cops. Secondly No Feds. Must Hate Leos

Some Guys Think Far Too Highly Of Themselves, Here Are 56 Funny Examples

Image source: Onyx Sky

#40 I’m Looking For Someone Who

Some Guys Think Far Too Highly Of Themselves, Here Are 56 Funny Examples

Image source: CKN_Elizabeth_nugget_

#41 Someone Hasn’t Heard About What Women Did In And After Ww2 Apparently

Some Guys Think Far Too Highly Of Themselves, Here Are 56 Funny Examples

Image source: Bethany McCrone

#42 You Are Only The Oven

Some Guys Think Far Too Highly Of Themselves, Here Are 56 Funny Examples

Image source: Tessa Marie

#43 This Should Be Fake. But It Isn’t

Some Guys Think Far Too Highly Of Themselves, Here Are 56 Funny Examples

Image source: Aszódi Júnó Anasztázia

#44 Just Found This Gem

Some Guys Think Far Too Highly Of Themselves, Here Are 56 Funny Examples

Image source: Lola Linga

#45 What A Prince!

Some Guys Think Far Too Highly Of Themselves, Here Are 56 Funny Examples

Image source: Sarah Rexroad

#46 They Gotta Say 22–29 Because The Women Have To Be A Bit Older Than Legal

Some Guys Think Far Too Highly Of Themselves, Here Are 56 Funny Examples

Image source: Quinn Cooper

#47 The Question Was Enough But The Response Was The Icing On The Cake

Some Guys Think Far Too Highly Of Themselves, Here Are 56 Funny Examples

Image source: CopperDragon3660

#48 I Can’t Wait To Meet My Wife

Some Guys Think Far Too Highly Of Themselves, Here Are 56 Funny Examples

Image source: Sharday Blackbear

#49 Pretty Sure The Shortage Is Of Emotionally Intelligent Men Who Aren’t Just Looking For A Mommy Bang Maid But Ok

Some Guys Think Far Too Highly Of Themselves, Here Are 56 Funny Examples

Image source: Nikki Marie Marangon

#50 Women In Male Fields…

Some Guys Think Far Too Highly Of Themselves, Here Are 56 Funny Examples

Image source: Lora Martinez

#51 I Mean, I Know This Would Happen If Shit Hit The Fan. Because Men…

Some Guys Think Far Too Highly Of Themselves, Here Are 56 Funny Examples

Image source: Madie Lynn

#52 Not Him Dragging Down His Church’s Birth Rate 😩

Some Guys Think Far Too Highly Of Themselves, Here Are 56 Funny Examples

Image source: mindfulbeet

#53 Ok I Finally Have One

Some Guys Think Far Too Highly Of Themselves, Here Are 56 Funny Examples

Image source: BrightRadish4918

#54 Maga

Some Guys Think Far Too Highly Of Themselves, Here Are 56 Funny Examples

Image source: Pete Okuhira

#55 🤦🏽🤦🏽🤦🏽🤦🏽

Some Guys Think Far Too Highly Of Themselves, Here Are 56 Funny Examples

Image source: Lonna Brooks

#56 High Value

Some Guys Think Far Too Highly Of Themselves, Here Are 56 Funny Examples

Image source: ✨Overit✨

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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