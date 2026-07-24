Some Guys Think Far Too Highly Of Themselves, Here Are 56 Funny Examples

The guys are not okay. And the Facebook group ‘Men are so confused about their current market value‘ has made it its mission to call out their inflated egos and unrealistic expectations.
“We are a private group focused on feminism generally, and specifically offering women a place to vent about men,” the admins of the group write, adding that the community is “unapologetically progressive.”
For this list, we gathered some of the funniest, saddest, and most infuriating posts we found on the group. Hopefully, they’ll remind you that if you’ve ever been taken aback by an “alpha’s” attitude, it’s not just a you problem. They can be so out of touch.
#1 🙄🙄🙄
Image source: Tiana Tn
#2 Found One In The Wild! I Wish I Couldn’t Believe This Has 2.3k Likes
Image source: Damian James Krom
#3 🙄🙄🤦🏻♂️🤦🏻♂️
Image source: Quinn Cooper
#4 Ask A Feminist To Describe An Ideal Man
Image source: Danielle Bethune-Bergeron
#5 Too Much To Ask
Image source: TG Rivette
#6 Bear, Please
Image source: Jessie Gronek-McKinley
#7 Felt Like This Belonged Here LOL
Image source: FascinatingFrog1416
#8 …
Image source: Aimee Garner
#9 Talking To Red Pill Be Like
Image source: Dumpster Kittens
#10 This Left Me Speechless When I Saw This… Thought It Belonged Here?
Image source: Liberty Ruskamp
#11 Dating
Image source: Meg Land
#12 What “Nice Guys” Are Like
Image source: Dumpster Kittens
#13 Just Checking
Image source: Stefani Van Ryswyk
#14 Confession
Image source: Dakota Jones
#15 Found On Threads
Image source: Niah Ann
#16 I Knows 🤮
Image source: Onyx Sky
#17 Well Ain’t You A Treat 🙄
Image source: Chad Richards
#18 Asmongold Has Given Video Game Developers A Harsh Rule For Designing Female Characters 💀
Image source: Marcell Ottó Ormándy
#19 Not Looking For Hook Up I Ain’t Ur Guy
Image source: SierraFlux_2
#20 Just Came Across This And “No, Dude”
Image source: Rachel Anne
#21 I Got One
Image source: Jamie Billings
#22 Aitah For No Longer Walking My Friend Home To Her Dorm After She Rejected Me?
Image source: Elizabeth Hyde
#23 Can I Kiss You
Image source: Lilith MacArthur
#24 Ya Ok Buddy
Image source: Sarah Jane
#25 Yall Gotta Stop
Image source: Frannie Owens
#26 Hurry While Supplies Last! 😂
Image source: Chad Richards
#27 Women Are Not Objects. One Of My Fb Friends. Wonder Why He’s Single?
Image source: Molly Elisabeth Ricker
#28 On Behalf On All Men
Image source: Lauren Celeste
#29 This One Is A Real Piece Of Work
Image source: Mary Switras
#30 I Just Hate When I Find This Stuff In The Wild
Image source: Not13PossumsInATrenchcoat
#31 Found In The Wild Today, How Lovely 🙄
Image source: Olivia J. Lockhart
#32 “You Women”
Image source: anon
#33 Jesus Christ
Image source: Aimee Garner
#34 I Am Fed Up
Image source: Wanda Nealon
#35 Bruh What?
Image source: Lexi Wetzel
#36 Woomber
Image source: Elora Vaal
#37 Alright Ladies And I Guess Gentleman…form An Orderly Line ✋️
Image source: Jonel Wilkerson
#38 Talked To This Guy For 3-4 Weeks
Image source: Carol Nosworthy
#39 Firstly. No Cops. Secondly No Feds. Must Hate Leos
Image source: Onyx Sky
#40 I’m Looking For Someone Who
Image source: CKN_Elizabeth_nugget_
#41 Someone Hasn’t Heard About What Women Did In And After Ww2 Apparently
Image source: Bethany McCrone
#42 You Are Only The Oven
Image source: Tessa Marie
#43 This Should Be Fake. But It Isn’t
Image source: Aszódi Júnó Anasztázia
#44 Just Found This Gem
Image source: Lola Linga
#45 What A Prince!
Image source: Sarah Rexroad
#46 They Gotta Say 22–29 Because The Women Have To Be A Bit Older Than Legal
Image source: Quinn Cooper
#47 The Question Was Enough But The Response Was The Icing On The Cake
Image source: CopperDragon3660
#48 I Can’t Wait To Meet My Wife
Image source: Sharday Blackbear
#49 Pretty Sure The Shortage Is Of Emotionally Intelligent Men Who Aren’t Just Looking For A Mommy Bang Maid But Ok
Image source: Nikki Marie Marangon
#50 Women In Male Fields…
Image source: Lora Martinez
#51 I Mean, I Know This Would Happen If Shit Hit The Fan. Because Men…
Image source: Madie Lynn
#52 Not Him Dragging Down His Church’s Birth Rate 😩
Image source: mindfulbeet
#53 Ok I Finally Have One
Image source: BrightRadish4918
#54 Maga
Image source: Pete Okuhira
#55 🤦🏽🤦🏽🤦🏽🤦🏽
Image source: Lonna Brooks
#56 High Value
Image source: ✨Overit✨
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