“Men Are Good”: 37 Posts That Show The Good In This World

It can be pretty easy to forget that you have free will and, even better, can often take steps to make the world around you a better place. Life is distracting, tiring and often stressful, so sometimes it’s good to be inspired by what others out there have done.
The “men are good” internet group is dedicated to highlighting and sharing heartwarming and wholesome stories of guys making some positive changes in the world. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to add your own thoughts to the comments down below.
#1 A Teacher’s Sacrifice Becomes His Strength…. So Beautiful
A science teacher from rural Kenya who donates most of his salary to help poorer students has been crowned the world’s best teacher and awarded a $1m prize, beating 10,000 nominations from 179 countries.
Image source: thicc_sarah
#2 Mental Health Awareness
Image source: egguchom
#3 Bless This Man
Image source: Impossible_Serve7405
#4 I Love When People Help The Homeless, His A Really Good Man
Image source: thicc_sarah
#5 Men Need Love
Image source: MrDillon369
#6 Instead Of Leaving His Parents,this Guy Just Carried Them For 160km
Image source: fasc1nate
#7 Things Like This Still Makes Me Believe People Are Good
Mark Bustos works full-time at a boutique salon where prices start at $150. On Sunday, his only day off, Mark goes out onto the streets of New York City and gives free haircuts to the homeless
Image source: xCutieFairy
#8 Dr. Mohamed Mashally, Known In Egypt As The ‘Doctor Of The Poor’. Sadly He Passed In 2020
An Egyptian doctor spent his whole life offering free healthcare because he believed that no one should suffer just because they couldn’t afford treatment
Image source: Key_Associate7476
#9 Protecting Mother Nature
A Swedish billionaire has bought 400,000 acres of the Amazon jungle just to protect it. He purchased a logging company that owned the land and shut it down to prevent further commercial destruction
Image source: coachlife
#10 The Smile On His Face Says It All, They Are Still Good People
Bar staff raise money to get a new walker for one of their regulars
Image source: kim_baby
#11 This Is So Sweet
Grandfather with Vitiligo crochets dolls for children with same condition
Image source: Impossible_Serve7405
#12 Making Good Use Of Those Discarded Books
Image source: Impossible_Serve7405
#13 Priorities
Rick Moranis. He is the star of ‘Honey, I Shrunk The Kids’. He became a stay-at-home dad primarily to take care of his 2 children after his wife passed away in 1991. Let’s take a moment to appreciate this star who had his priorities straight.
Image source: coachlife
#14 Wish More Professors Were Like This, This Is The Sweetest Thing
Professor Sydney Engelberg, was unfazed when a student’s baby began crying in class. The embarrassed mom stood up to leave, but Engelberg scooped the kid up and soothed him in his arms without missing a beat in the lesson. Professor Engelberg allows mothers who attend his masters’ lectures to bring their children and even breastfeed. No mother should have to choose between a child and an education.
Image source: kenyondavies38
#15 The Gentlemen Club
A teacher at an elementary school in SC wanted to help little boys with no dad at home so he started a “Gentleman’s Club” where these little guys dress up and learn to shake hands, make eye contact, etc. He even has extra jackets and ties for boys who can’t afford them.
Image source: reddit.com
#16 I Work In A Group Home For Teen Girls And Let Them Do My Nails After Months Of Them Begging
Image source: Unusual-Feeling7527
#17 Fathers Figure
A middle school in Dallas organized a ‘Breakfast with Dads’ event, but soon realized that some students did not have father figures.
So, the school made a Facebook post requesting 50 volunteers. Instead of just 50, over 600 men from various backgrounds showed up the next day to mentor the students and share breakfast with them.
Image source: jp2129
#18 Anti-Poacher Takes Selfie With Gorillas They Are Protecting
Image source: alanbear1970
#19 No Substitute For Lived Experience
Image source: coreytimes
#20 Super Dad
Super dad creates beeping Easter eggs so his visually impaired daughter can participate in Easter egg hunts.
Image source: coachlife
#21 What An Incredible And Kind Gentleman
Man carries disabled woman to the top of mount Olympus, fulfilling her lifelong dream
Image source: Impossible_Serve7405
#22 Respect!
‘Pal, you are a hero’: Chris Evans sends Captain America shield to the little boy who saved his sister from a dog attack. Walker was badly injured, requiring a 2-hour surgery and 90 stitches to his face, while saving his 4-year-old sister.
Image source: Umer_-
#23 2 Years Of Kindness, He Will Never Be Forgotten
For 2 years, a kind-hearted retired professor in the Northern Spain has been giving daily lessons to this man on the street to prepare him to take his High School Equivalency Exam.
Image source: helokittysnuggles
#24 She Was Caught Stealing Five Eggs To Feed Her Kids. Instead Of Arresting Her, Tarrant Police Officer Mr Stacy Brought Her A Truckload Of Groceries
Image source: LuluTease
#25 This Elderly Man Taking Care Of His Elderly Dog
Image source: Wooden-Journalist902
#26 Not All Hero Wear Cape!
When undergoing chemotherapy for colon cancer in 2002, Sharon Osbourne was so distressed that she nearly gave up. That’s when her husband Ozzy Osbourne invited Robin Williams over to cheer up his wife. In no time, Sharon was heard laughing uncontrollably by her family downstairs and re-started chemo the very next day!
Image source: mysecrettcherries
#27 Actor Gary Sinise Took 1,000 Children Of Fallen Soldiers To Disneyland. If Anyone Deserves A Fun Vacation It’s These Kids. For Free
Image source: alanbear1970
#28 Wholesome Moment
Man pulled over for speeding gets help from deputy with his tie for funeral service. Deputy Dustin Byers pulled over a man for speeding and learned he was on his way to a funeral – and struggling to tie his tie
Image source: Impossible_Serve7405
#29 A Young Man Caring For His Grandfather, 1974
Image source: Electrical_Point8930
#30 Congratulations To William Woodson 50 Years Of Service And Will Be Retired On August 31st. Here’s The Future Next UPS Driver, His Grandson
Image source: alanbear1970
#31 Dan Black, A Man Who Sacrificed His Chance To Walk Again For A Disabled Boy
Image source: SatyamRajput004
#32 Nothing Could Stop This Man From Being With His Beloved
Image source: Impossible_Serve7405
#33 Another Wholesome Moment
In 1998 a fire broke out and a 5-year-old girl was left unconscious from the fumes. A fireman handed her to a police officer who performed CPR and saved her life. In 2016 she graduated with honors from college and that same officer attended her graduation.
Image source: Impossible_Serve7405
#34 Another Wholesome Guy
A young girl’s life changed forever after being rejected by her mother at birth, her biological father, and 20 potential adoptive families.
Image source: Impossible_Serve7405
#35 Happy International Men’s Day
Image source: AbsurdistGreatApe
#36 He Made The Right Move
I noticed a guy on Fb that was better than me at mounting TVs so instead of hating on him, I reached out and offered to pay him to teach me how to perfect my craft. He didn’t accept the money, instead we formed a partnership and the rest is history. Brothers don’t hate, we elevate each other.
Image source: Sad_Stay_5471
#37 Vance Flosenzier, The Uncle Who Saved His Nephews From The Jaws Of Death
In 2001, a man wrestled a 7-foot bull shark to retrieve the severed arm of his nephew. After saving the boy, the man dived back in, seized the shark and wrestled it to shore where a ranger shot it. The arm was pried from its gullet, put on ice, rushed to the hospital and successfully sewn back on.
Image source: avrock1
