“Men Are Good”: 37 Posts That Show The Good In This World

by

It can be pretty easy to forget that you have free will and, even better, can often take steps to make the world around you a better place. Life is distracting, tiring and often stressful, so sometimes it’s good to be inspired by what others out there have done.

The “men are good” internet group is dedicated to highlighting and sharing heartwarming and wholesome stories of guys making some positive changes in the world. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to add your own thoughts to the comments down below.

#1 A Teacher’s Sacrifice Becomes His Strength…. So Beautiful

A science teacher from rural Kenya who donates most of his salary to help poorer students has been crowned the world’s best teacher and awarded a $1m prize, beating 10,000 nominations from 179 countries.

#2 Mental Health Awareness

#3 Bless This Man

#4 I Love When People Help The Homeless, His A Really Good Man

#5 Men Need Love

#6 Instead Of Leaving His Parents,this Guy Just Carried Them For 160km

#7 Things Like This Still Makes Me Believe People Are Good

Mark Bustos works full-time at a boutique salon where prices start at $150. On Sunday, his only day off, Mark goes out onto the streets of New York City and gives free haircuts to the homeless

#8 Dr. Mohamed Mashally, Known In Egypt As The ‘Doctor Of The Poor’. Sadly He Passed In 2020

An Egyptian doctor spent his whole life offering free healthcare because he believed that no one should suffer just because they couldn’t afford treatment

#9 Protecting Mother Nature

A Swedish billionaire has bought 400,000 acres of the Amazon jungle just to protect it. He purchased a logging company that owned the land and shut it down to prevent further commercial destruction

#10 The Smile On His Face Says It All, They Are Still Good People

Bar staff raise money to get a new walker for one of their regulars

#11 This Is So Sweet

Grandfather with Vitiligo crochets dolls for children with same condition

#12 Making Good Use Of Those Discarded Books

#13 Priorities

Rick Moranis. He is the star of ‘Honey, I Shrunk The Kids’. He became a stay-at-home dad primarily to take care of his 2 children after his wife passed away in 1991. Let’s take a moment to appreciate this star who had his priorities straight.

#14 Wish More Professors Were Like This, This Is The Sweetest Thing

Professor Sydney Engelberg, was unfazed when a student’s baby began crying in class. The embarrassed mom stood up to leave, but Engelberg scooped the kid up and soothed him in his arms without missing a beat in the lesson. Professor Engelberg allows mothers who attend his masters’ lectures to bring their children and even breastfeed. No mother should have to choose between a child and an education.

#15 The Gentlemen Club

A teacher at an elementary school in SC wanted to help little boys with no dad at home so he started a “Gentleman’s Club” where these little guys dress up and learn to shake hands, make eye contact, etc. He even has extra jackets and ties for boys who can’t afford them.

#16 I Work In A Group Home For Teen Girls And Let Them Do My Nails After Months Of Them Begging

#17 Fathers Figure

A middle school in Dallas organized a ‘Breakfast with Dads’ event, but soon realized that some students did not have father figures.
So, the school made a Facebook post requesting 50 volunteers. Instead of just 50, over 600 men from various backgrounds showed up the next day to mentor the students and share breakfast with them.

#18 Anti-Poacher Takes Selfie With Gorillas They Are Protecting

#19 No Substitute For Lived Experience

#20 Super Dad

Super dad creates beeping Easter eggs so his visually impaired daughter can participate in Easter egg hunts.

#21 What An Incredible And Kind Gentleman

Man carries disabled woman to the top of mount Olympus, fulfilling her lifelong dream

#22 Respect!

‘Pal, you are a hero’: Chris Evans sends Captain America shield to the little boy who saved his sister from a dog attack. Walker was badly injured, requiring a 2-hour surgery and 90 stitches to his face, while saving his 4-year-old sister.

#23 2 Years Of Kindness, He Will Never Be Forgotten

For 2 years, a kind-hearted retired professor in the Northern Spain has been giving daily lessons to this man on the street to prepare him to take his High School Equivalency Exam.

#24 She Was Caught Stealing Five Eggs To Feed Her Kids. Instead Of Arresting Her, Tarrant Police Officer Mr Stacy Brought Her A Truckload Of Groceries

#25 This Elderly Man Taking Care Of His Elderly Dog

#26 Not All Hero Wear Cape!

When undergoing chemotherapy for colon cancer in 2002, Sharon Osbourne was so distressed that she nearly gave up. That’s when her husband Ozzy Osbourne invited Robin Williams over to cheer up his wife. In no time, Sharon was heard laughing uncontrollably by her family downstairs and re-started chemo the very next day!

#27 Actor Gary Sinise Took 1,000 Children Of Fallen Soldiers To Disneyland. If Anyone Deserves A Fun Vacation It’s These Kids. For Free

#28 Wholesome Moment

Man pulled over for speeding gets help from deputy with his tie for funeral service. Deputy Dustin Byers pulled over a man for speeding and learned he was on his way to a funeral – and struggling to tie his tie

#29 A Young Man Caring For His Grandfather, 1974

#30 Congratulations To William Woodson 50 Years Of Service And Will Be Retired On August 31st. Here’s The Future Next UPS Driver, His Grandson

#31 Dan Black, A Man Who Sacrificed His Chance To Walk Again For A Disabled Boy

#32 Nothing Could Stop This Man From Being With His Beloved

#33 Another Wholesome Moment

In 1998 a fire broke out and a 5-year-old girl was left unconscious from the fumes. A fireman handed her to a police officer who performed CPR and saved her life. In 2016 she graduated with honors from college and that same officer attended her graduation.

#34 Another Wholesome Guy

A young girl’s life changed forever after being rejected by her mother at birth, her biological father, and 20 potential adoptive families.

#35 Happy International Men’s Day

#36 He Made The Right Move

I noticed a guy on Fb that was better than me at mounting TVs so instead of hating on him, I reached out and offered to pay him to teach me how to perfect my craft. He didn’t accept the money, instead we formed a partnership and the rest is history. Brothers don’t hate, we elevate each other.

#37 Vance Flosenzier, The Uncle Who Saved His Nephews From The Jaws Of Death

In 2001, a man wrestled a 7-foot bull shark to retrieve the severed arm of his nephew. After saving the boy, the man dived back in, seized the shark and wrestled it to shore where a ranger shot it. The arm was pried from its gullet, put on ice, rushed to the hospital and successfully sewn back on.

