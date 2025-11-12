Woman Says “Men Are “F**king Dogs,” Regrets It After Ex-Boyfriend’s Friend Reveals Her Biggest Secret

by

When something doesn’t go according to plan, accusing someone else is the easiest thing we can do. It doesn’t require reflection, self-improvement, and – most importantly – admitting you were wrong. Why go through all of that if you can simply blame others and let them take the heat? Well, mainly because it can seriously backfire and put you in an even worse position.

An unnamed woman made a Facebook post, saying “Men are f****** dogs.” At first, there were some who backed up her ballsy claim, but then someone joined the conversation and explained why she was no better. Scroll down to check out what happens when you become a hypocrite and call the firefighters because that burn was so strong, it’s still flaming.

Woman Says &#8220;Men Are &#8220;F**king Dogs,&#8221; Regrets It After Ex-Boyfriend&#8217;s Friend Reveals Her Biggest Secret
Woman Says &#8220;Men Are &#8220;F**king Dogs,&#8221; Regrets It After Ex-Boyfriend&#8217;s Friend Reveals Her Biggest Secret
Woman Says &#8220;Men Are &#8220;F**king Dogs,&#8221; Regrets It After Ex-Boyfriend&#8217;s Friend Reveals Her Biggest Secret
Woman Says &#8220;Men Are &#8220;F**king Dogs,&#8221; Regrets It After Ex-Boyfriend&#8217;s Friend Reveals Her Biggest Secret
Woman Says &#8220;Men Are &#8220;F**king Dogs,&#8221; Regrets It After Ex-Boyfriend&#8217;s Friend Reveals Her Biggest Secret
Woman Says &#8220;Men Are &#8220;F**king Dogs,&#8221; Regrets It After Ex-Boyfriend&#8217;s Friend Reveals Her Biggest Secret
Woman Says &#8220;Men Are &#8220;F**king Dogs,&#8221; Regrets It After Ex-Boyfriend&#8217;s Friend Reveals Her Biggest Secret

People were quick to react to the exchange

Woman Says &#8220;Men Are &#8220;F**king Dogs,&#8221; Regrets It After Ex-Boyfriend&#8217;s Friend Reveals Her Biggest Secret
Woman Says &#8220;Men Are &#8220;F**king Dogs,&#8221; Regrets It After Ex-Boyfriend&#8217;s Friend Reveals Her Biggest Secret
Woman Says &#8220;Men Are &#8220;F**king Dogs,&#8221; Regrets It After Ex-Boyfriend&#8217;s Friend Reveals Her Biggest Secret
Woman Says &#8220;Men Are &#8220;F**king Dogs,&#8221; Regrets It After Ex-Boyfriend&#8217;s Friend Reveals Her Biggest Secret

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Tom Hardy Will Be Joining a New Charles Dickens TV Series
3 min read
Nov, 29, 2017
Resurrection Season 2 Episode 10 Review: “Prophecy”
3 min read
Jan, 5, 2015
Samurai Jack Season 5 Trailer is as Dark as it is Awesome
3 min read
Feb, 7, 2017
Rugrats Revival Rumored to Premiere in the Fall on Nickelodeon
3 min read
May, 19, 2020
117 Funny And Weirdly Comforting Mental Health Memes To Read Because Therapy Is Expensive
3 min read
Sep, 9, 2025
I Build Fairytale-Like Birdhouses For The Tiny Creatures That Live In Your Garden
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.