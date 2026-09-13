‘Trying To Be Catherine And William’: Meghan Markle’s First Post After Moving Back To The UK Brutally Slammed

Meghan Markle’s latest Instagram post has once again sparked debate online.
The new reel gave followers a glimpse of life back in the UK, featuring Prince Harry and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, enjoying family time outdoors.
What looked like a simple family update quickly caught netizens’ attention, with one user writing, “Oh here we go. These two behave like they are British lovers. Trying to be Catherine & William.”
This came after the pair was brutally mocked on Saturday Night Live UK.
Meghan Markle gave followers a glimpse of life with Harry and their kids back in the UK
On September 13, Markle’s reel featured a series of short clips from the family’s time in the British countryside.
Lilibet could be seen riding a bicycle along a path while Archie ran alongside her.
Another clip showed one of the children warming their feet near a fire, while Harry appeared in a small boat with the kids as they went fishing on a lake. Markle placed a Union Jack emoji and a heart over the video.
The post came shortly after Markle was spotted in the Cotswolds, where she reportedly met another mother for tea at Soho Farmhouse. A source said she appeared to be “starting to socialize and going out and about.”
That first sighting had already fueled speculation that Harry and Markle could be looking for a home in the area.
But the Instagram reel shifted attention back to the children, with commenters noticing that the footage showed them largely from behind.
One person mocked the decision, writing, “It’s as if the children have no faces. Always those ‘mystical’ back shots. William and Kate aren’t so insecure to show off their children.”
Another added, “Oh! They brought their cameraman with them to England,” while someone else joked, “Privacy with their cameraman in tow.”
The criticism became more serious when people focused on the outdoor activities shown in the reel
One commenter questioned why Lilibet did not appear to be wearing a helmet while riding her bike and why the children were not wearing life jackets while on the boat.
One wrote, “For parents who are so worried about the safety of their kids, why is the little girl not wearing a helmet while riding the bike and the children not wearing life jackets when they are in the boat?”
Another made the same point, writing, “Private citizens Harry and Meghan are some of the most careless parents. Who takes their children on a boat without a life jacket?!”
However, not everyone thought the criticism was fair.
One person defended the family, adding, “This is a lovely video! The flag and heart also show appreciation for the country. Of course, bullies will try to find a way to criticize this!”
The post came shortly after SNL UK took a brutal dig at Harry and Markle
Saturday Night Live UK/YouTube
As reported by Bored Panda, the season 2 premiere of SNL UK featured Jack Shep and Ayoade Bamgboye portraying Harry and Markle as they visited King Charles and Queen Camilla at Balmoral Castle.
Harry’s fictional character walked into the castle and announced, “Daddy, I’m home.”
Charles then asked, “Don’t tell me you’ve spent all your Netflix money already.”
Harry replied, “It was $60 million. How long was it meant to last?”
The sketch also poked fun at Markle’s lifestyle projects. Her character handed Camilla an ice tray and claimed, “I made it myself. I can give you the recipe. I’m kind of a wiz in the kitchen.”
Saturday Night Live UK/YouTube
Harry then joked, “It’s true, she hires the best cooks.”
The sketch also brought in Andy Burnham, played by George Fouracres, who made jokes about Harry wanting to become a “regular guy.”
The comedy quickly became part of the conversation under Markle’s Instagram post.
“I’m too busy still laughing from the SNL skit,” wrote one user.
Another said, “Posting pics of the back of their heads is not going to make people stop laughing at them!!! Kudos UK SNL!!! Brilliant, brutal slap down.”
The SNL UK sketch did not stop at jokes about money or Markle’s lifestyle brand
Saturday Night Live UK/YouTube
One of its more controversial lines came when the fictional Camilla welcomed Markle by calling her “as brown as ever.”
The joke referenced the Sussexes’ 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, when Markle said there had been conversations about how dark Archie’s skin might be before he was born.
“There were conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”
Markle did not say who was involved in those conversations.
Harry also refused to identify the person, saying, “That conversation I am never going to share.”
The Royal Family Channel/YouTube
He did say the discussion happened early in their relationship and involved questions about what their future children might look like.
The claims caused a major royal controversy.
Prince William later rejected the suggestion that the royal family was racist, saying, “We’re very much not a racist family.”
Queen Elizabeth II responded more cautiously, saying the issues raised, “particularly that of race, are concerning,” while adding that “recollections may vary.”
The old controversy resurfaced because of the sketch, with one viewer commenting that a Black actress portrayed Markle: “Megsy gonna be so pi*sed about being played by an actual black woman.”
Markle’s Instagram update came after the Sussexes returned to Harry’s home country for an extended stay
Harry and Markle left their roles as working members of the royal family in 2020 and moved to California.
They returned to England on August 26 with Archie and Lilibet.
According to Page Six, being closer to King Charles was one reason for the move. The couple also wanted their children to have stronger relationships with Harry’s side of the family.
Their return has also taken the family to the Cotswolds, where Harry reportedly has childhood memories and where the couple may be considering a home.
A royal commentator, Tom Sykes, told Page Six that Harry knows the area “very well.”
“I was told by a friend of Harry’s earlier this year that he was going to go house hunting and potentially in the Cotswolds near [King Charles and Queen Camilla’s] Highgrove [House residence],” the royal commentator said.
The Sussexes are reportedly staying in a non-royal residence while they look for a longer-term home.
Markle and Harry’s move back to the UK also came with a major clarification from King Charles
A letter sent on the monarch’s behalf confirmed that Harry and Markle would remain private citizens and would not resume official duties as working royals.
Their His and Her Royal Highness styles also remain in abeyance.
The letter explicitly ruled out a return to a “half-in, half-out” arrangement.
A spokesperson for the couple told the BBC they were “a little surprised” they hadn’t been told about the letter before it was made public.
The Sussexes have also enrolled their children at a private prep school costing around $35,000 a year.
“Nobody cares they’re here,” wrote one netizen
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