All The Best Responses To Bombshell About Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Moving Back To The UK

After more than six years in California, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly preparing for a surprising return to the UK, and the internet has already turned their homecoming into a meme fest.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to leave their California home later this month and return to Britain with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
The two children have reportedly been enrolled at a British school ahead of the new term in September.
The move also comes just weeks after the couple’s remarkably private reunion with King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Highgrove in July.
The meeting marked the first time in years that the King had seen his grandchildren in person, fueling hopes that it could also signal a step toward mending his strained relationship with Harry.
Reportedly, Harry and Meghan are expected to settle into a private, non-royal residence outside London rather than return to any royal property.
They will also remain non-working royals, with no plans to resume official duties, while reportedly keeping their homes in Montecito and Portugal.
Still, the sudden homecoming has left plenty of room for speculation.
Some critics have questioned whether financial problems, Hollywood’s apparent rejection of the couple, Harry’s ongoing U.S. visa controversy over whether he disclosed his past illegal substance use on his immigration application, or even legal troubles could have played a role.
Others have gone further, suggesting the move could be connected to a bizarre Georgia lawsuit that names both Harry and Meghan as defendants in a civil RICO case involving sweeping racketeering allegations, or even a prelude to divorce.
But the internet’s reaction wasn’t limited to theories about what prompted the move.
Some critics simply couldn’t resist turning the royal homecoming into comedy.
One meme imagined Harry announcing, “We’ve taken the decision to return to Britain in order to spend more time with my father’s money,” taking a particularly savage swipe at the couple’s relationship with the royal family.
Another compared the Sussexes’ return to “your homegirl that keeps going back to that man you keep telling her to leave alone,” adding, “if they like it, I love it.”
“Oprah is dusting off her Rolodex trying to find Meghan’s number for the next interview,” joked a third.
Others expressed, “Perhaps Harry has an interview and to tell all about how awful the USA is…”
“[Meghan’s] got a professorship at Cambridge University!”
The last comment was made while drawing comparisons between Meghan and the recent Jason Arday controversy, which saw the former Cambridge professor resign amid allegations of plagiarism and scrutiny over his academic record.
With the unexpected move and potential royal reunion, it didn’t take long for Harry and Meghan’s reported homecoming to become meme material, and here are some of the funniest reactions.
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