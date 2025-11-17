‘Megalophobia’: 35 Unsettling Images Of Incredibly Large Things (New Pics)

The Earth is 197,000,000 square miles, and it’s inhabited by over 8 billion people. You might share a city with millions of other residents, and we all share a planet with millions of different species of animals. But if none of those facts make you feel small, we believe that the photos on this list just might.

Below, you’ll find some of the most unsettling posts from the Megalophobia subreddit, a group dedicated to featuring pictures that might trigger a fear of large things within you. So good luck scrolling through these images that may make you feel uneasy, and be sure to upvote the ones that remind you just how tiny we all are!

#1 Red Sprites Are Upper Atmospheric Lightning That Can Occur Above Storm Clouds. They Can Be As Large As 50 Square Kilometers

Image source: Joth91

#2 The Sky Whispering To The Earth

Image source: kostric3

#3 Supercell Hail Core Near Stratford, Texas (From Wikipedia)

Image source: hankolijo

#4 Hyperion, The World’s Tallest Living Tree

Image source: NewMechanic6903

#5 A Big Nope For My Disorder

Image source: baoonhewy

#6 Tallest Elevator

Image source: WeirdChick81

#7 This Is Funny And Terrifying At The Same Time

Image source: Turk137

#8 Senegal

Image source: this-is-plaridel

#9 🦩

Image source: TillMMMV

#10 Centuripe In Sicily, Italy

Image source: sunarcho

#11 This Movie Terrified Me As A Kid

Image source: xstormaggedonx

#12 I Don’t Know If I Would Trust That Ice

Image source: Mad_Dumpster8566

#13 The Rwe Bagger 288 Compared To A Human…

Image source: narujaru

#14 The Scale Of The Deepwater Horizon Disaster Is Nightmarish

Image source: barlobian

#15 I’m Honestly Surprised That This Nightmare From The 2012 London Olympics Never Found Its Way Here

Image source: Clear-Average3589

#16 No Sure If This Belongs Here

Image source: Xconvik

#17 “A Sudden Shift In The Weather Lifted The Tail Of The Rigid Airship, Which Resulted In The Unique Sight Of The 658-Foot Long Uss Los Angeles Standing On Its Nose.”

Image source: doyouhavetono

#18 Typhoon Is A Class Of Nuclear-Powered Ballistic Missile Submarines Built By The Soviet Union

Image source: bloodthirsty_

#19 The Lincoln Cathedral Beat Out The Great Pyramid Of Giza For Tallest Building When It Was Completed In 1311 With The Installation Of Its Spire, Thus Growing It To 160 Meters. Look At How It Dwarfs The Other Buildings Here

Image source: UseApprehensive1102

#20 Those Pictures Of Planets Replacing The Moon Have Become Reality In Vegas Now

Image source: SillyTube

#21 This Building Is Entirely Too Big, And I Wasn’t Even All The Way Up. Zoom In For People

Image source: Suitable-Motor-1952

#22 High-Speed Trains, Nanjing Station, China🇨🇳

Image source: 4reddityo

#23 Cao Grande Peak Looks Unreal

Image source: gabrielleraul

#24 How Does That Balance

Image source: Mad_Dumpster8566

#25 Hey I Found Your…screw?

Image source: BeefPieSoup

#26 The Amount Of Dread I Feel When Looking At This Is Unreal

Image source: bemmamysfgdfd

#27 First Wind-Powered Cargo Ship

Image source: Frankenzak

#28 I Need A Balls Of Steel Even To Think Of Doing That

Image source: Simunai

#29 To Big To Be Real. “World’s Largest Log Cabin”. Portland, Oregon, 1938. Built In 1905, Burned Down In 1964

Image source: ben_isaak

#30 The Hugeness Of This Flag Carried On A Spanish Ship During The Battle Of Trafalgar Compared To The People Beside It

Image source: Open_War_8476

#31 The Belaz 75710, The World Largest Dumper

Image source: Slahnya

#32 Lun-Class Ekranoplan Abandoned On A Beach. This Is Not Classified As Aircraft Because It Used The Ground Effect To Travel Just Feet Above The Water. They Haven’t Been In Use Since The 90s

Image source: jollycharade

#33 Photo I Found In A Book From 1987 Of The Statue Of Liberty With The Twin Towers Behind It. There Are Actually People Visible Just Below The Statue, To Make The Photo Even Worse

Image source: orbeinYT

#34 Our Solar System Compared To A Blackhole

Image source: Tasty-Ask4866

#35 Freedom Ship Concept, A Floating City To Free People From Taxes

Image source: mysterious45670

