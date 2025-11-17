Hey Pandas, What’s Your Best Advice For People With Low Self-Esteem?

Nothing cruel, actual advice, thanks!
#1
One of the best pieces of advice I got: Never compare yourself to others, compare yourself to how you where in the past.
#2
Be kind to yourself. Listen to your inner voice and instead of belittling yourself, try talking to yourself with kindness and praise. Try to be your own best friend. When you spend time with your hobby, don’t compare yourself to others, but remember that skill requires hard practice. Someone can be naturally skilled, but they only get better with regular practice. Stop following people on social media whose life or appearance repeatedly makes you feel worse than you are. Don’t feed low self-esteem on purpose. Get into the habit of saying something encouraging to yourself in the morning in front of the mirror. At first it’s difficult, but soon you’ll find some pretty wonderful things about yourself.
#3
If you have the ability to do so, speak with a therapist or psychiatrist. Low self-esteem can be an isolated issue, but it can also be a symptom of more serious conditions like anxiety or depression.
#4
Be more confident in yourself, stand tall, workout, get in shape, stay healthy. These will all improve your confidence and raise your self esteem. Don’t care what anybody thinks.
#5
Remember, YOLO f*** what ppl think bc regrets suck. Smile, be happy, dress how u want, live in the moment, focus in school but don’t let that take over you.
#6
“lie” to yourself. tell yourself you are confident beautiful, happy, loved, smart, hot, and good at stuff even if you don’t believe it. eventually you will except it. same concept as gaslighting but used for good. also build and good support system of family and friends. don’t keep hanging out with people who hurt you. I did these thing and I feel much better now.
#7
Don’t beat yourself up. Life and people will do that for you. Be kind to yourself.
#8
Often, hating yourself or having low self-esteem is more of a habit than it is a reality.
If you say “ick” to yourself every time you look in the mirror, pretty soon you will start to believe it.
One of the biggest things I did to overcome my self-loathing was to tell myself the truth, even when I didn’t believe it. I would look in the mirror and wink, stick out my tongue and say “hey beautiful” even when I looked like a mushroom that had been struck by lightening, haha.
And next thing I knew, I started to believe it.
I started taking myself less seriously, and it ended up helping me value myself more.
Now, when I hate my outfit but I don’t have time to change it, instead of being insecure, I make sure to do a little dance, say “oohhh yeahh” and remember that my personality is my most beautiful quality anyway.
And on the days when I’m insecure about my personality, I might put on makeup and look in the mirror and be like “fake it til you make it, baby” and laugh.
Learn to make being happy a bigger priority than liking yourself, and pretty soon you will find that you are attracted to the happy person you are.
#9
The top reasons of low self esteem is either parents who are toxic and making u feel bad or it’s the social media influencers. I advise u to ignore both , cause chances are u r more attractive than u think .
Follow Us