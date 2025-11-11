Meet Mutka, Our Dog Of A Thousand Faces

by

I’d like to introduce you to probably the most expressive dog you have seen. His name is Mutka, and he is a 18 months old Great Dane from Finland.

Mutka has been making his funny faces ever since I brought him home.

He is a very characterful dog, he loves everyone and everything. He’s the happiest dog I have ever owned and he is always in a good mood.

I love all dogs. But there’s something special about this one.

He makes people happy. He will make you happy. I promise.

More info: Instagram

Meet Mutka, Our Dog Of A Thousand Faces
Meet Mutka, Our Dog Of A Thousand Faces
Meet Mutka, Our Dog Of A Thousand Faces
Meet Mutka, Our Dog Of A Thousand Faces
Meet Mutka, Our Dog Of A Thousand Faces
Meet Mutka, Our Dog Of A Thousand Faces
Meet Mutka, Our Dog Of A Thousand Faces
Meet Mutka, Our Dog Of A Thousand Faces
Meet Mutka, Our Dog Of A Thousand Faces
Meet Mutka, Our Dog Of A Thousand Faces

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
