Meet Mutka, Our Dog Of A Thousand Faces

I’d like to introduce you to probably the most expressive dog you have seen. His name is Mutka, and he is a 18 months old Great Dane from Finland.
Mutka has been making his funny faces ever since I brought him home.
He is a very characterful dog, he loves everyone and everything. He’s the happiest dog I have ever owned and he is always in a good mood.
I love all dogs. But there’s something special about this one.
He makes people happy. He will make you happy. I promise.
More info: Instagram
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us