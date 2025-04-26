Meet ‘Love on the Spectrum’ Season 3 Newcomers Madison Marilla And Pari Kim

Love on the Spectrum Season 3 is poised to help more people living with autism navigate the dating world and hopefully find their soulmates. Since the American version debuted in 2022, it has been a pathway for several autistic people to explore and build their love lives. Couples like Abby Romeo and David Isaacman prove the show can genuinely help people with autism build meaningful romantic relationships.
The duo is getting set to celebrate their fourth anniversary with their eyes set on marriage. Although they are not there yet, they talked about their wedding venue in Season 3. The third installment features more participants, including fan favorites from previous seasons. Here’s what to know about Season 3 newcomers Madison Marilla and Pari Kim.
Who Is Madison Marilla?
A brilliant addition to the romantic documentary, Madison Marilla’s attitude towards autism appeals to fans as much as her heartwarming romance with Tyler White. The 27-year-old describes herself as an “artist on the spectrum.” For her, “autism is a journey (and) not a disorder.” This positive mindset has endeared Marilla to the LOTS fandom, with thousands of dedicated followers eager to learn more about her journey.
Originally from Santa Rosa, California, Madison Marilla was born on September 22, 1997. She currently lives in Tampa, Florida, but spent most of her formative years in Massachusetts. There, she attended Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School, graduated in 2016, and proceeded to Western New England University in Springfield. Marilla studied Psychology and Arts at the private university, where she obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree in 2020.
Madison Marilla began working with autistic children the same year she graduated from college. She has worked as a substitute teacher at several elementary schools in Massachusetts. According to her LinkedIn profile, she works part-time as an Activities Director at Nathaniel Morton Elementary School in Plymouth, Massachusetts. Marilla is also an entrepreneur; she owns Madizen LLC, which produces jewelry and accessories.
Are Madison Marilla And Tyler White Still Together?
@madison_marilla
Want to give you all an update… Tyler and I are still together and still in love. We have been going on dates every weekend since the show stopped filming!! We celebrated both our birthdays, Halloween, Christmas, and Valentines Day together. We love going on big rollercoasters and to the movies together. Despite our opposite personalities, like him being more spontaneous and me being more of a planner we have learned to compromise. Most importantly, I have met someone who shares my same values. I’m no longer lonely and very happy to have found my cowboy sweetheart!!! #madisonsautism #autismjourney #madisonandtyler #loveonthespectrum #netlfix @Tyler “DJ TyWy” White
Filmed in 2024, Love on the Spectrum Season 3 follows Madison Marilla and Tyler White’s beautiful relationship. After the season premiered on Netflix in early April 2025, Madison confirmed that she’s still dating Tyler, disclosing that she relocated to Florida to be closer to her man. “Tyler and I are still together and still in love,” she shared in a recent Instagram post. “We have been going on dates every weekend since the show stopped filming! We celebrated both our birthdays, Halloween, Christmas, and Valentine’s Day together. We love going on big rollercoasters and to the movies together.”
Although they have conflicting personalities in certain aspects of their lives, Madison says they have been working it out. “We have learned to compromise… I have met someone who shares my values. I’m no longer lonely, and I’m very happy to have found my cowboy sweetheart!” Tyler shares Madison’s sentiments. He described her as an answer to his prayers while affirming they are still together on Instagram.
“I have prayed for years that if the Lord saw fit for me to fall in love as somebody on the Autism Spectrum, he would send me a beautiful woman on the Autism Spectrum that’s a Born Again Believer of Jesus Christ with a pure heart,” he wrote. “He answered the prayers of this Country Boy from Arkansas when he sent me this beautiful princess from Massachusetts,” Tyler continued, proclaiming his love for Madison. “I love you my Princess Madison,” he declared.
Who’s Pari Kim?
Signing up for Love on the Spectrum Season 3, Pari Kim, AKA Princess Pari, opted to date women because they are a better match for her. She entered the show wondering what it’d feel like to kiss a girl. Exploring that with Tina Zhu Xi Caruso was a wholesome moment for Pari, who’s ever grateful to the show for enabling her to navigate feelings she didn’t know how to pursue. The Boston, Massachusetts resident is 23 years old. She was born on February 11, 2002.
While Pari Kim lives in Boston, it seems she’s originally from Maine, where she attended York High School. She proceeded to York County Community College after high school and obtained an Associate’s degree in Animation and Digital Media. This was in May 2022. Pari currently attends Lesley University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, majoring in Animation and Motion Media. When she earns her BFA in Fine Arts, Pari, among other aspirations, wants to voice the first autistic Disney Princess.
Are Pari And Tina Still Together?
@netflix.reality.clips
Pari and Tina have a conversation about masking #LoveOnTheSpectrum
Like Madison and Tyler, Pari and Tina are still together. They confirmed this two days after the season arrived on Netflix. “Yes! We are still in love,” Tina captioned a swoon-worthy picture of herself and Pari, which she shared on Instagram. Tina also disclosed on the platform that she’s learned how to become more autistic, as she expressed in the season’s fourth episode. “When I’m around @purpleprincesspari, I can be, as she said, ‘Unapologetically Autistic,'” she wrote. “I never thought I could accept my Autism and unmask… I love Pari. She makes me a better person.” Check out Beauty In Black Season 1 Part 2’s most exciting moments.
Follow Us