50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain The Middle Ages In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

by

The Middle Ages was a time in Europe from the collapse of Roman civilization to the start of the Renaissance. Society was deeply influenced by the Church, and most people lived rural, agricultural lives. The era is famous for knights, castles, and plagues but is so much more than just a collection of quirky legends.

The subreddit r/MedievalHistoryMemes, although silly in form, provides a nuanced picture of the period, highlighting everything from rigid class systems to political intrigues, all while making the peasants and nobles unexpectedly relatable.

#1 Nailed It

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain The Middle Ages In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: No-Resident8580

#2 Don’t Treat Me Like A Princess

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain The Middle Ages In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: NotFamousButWillBe

#3 Horse Has A Point

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain The Middle Ages In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: DeathRaeGun

#4 This Is Actually My Two Kids Last Name LOL

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain The Middle Ages In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: No-Resident8580

#5 She Fancy

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain The Middle Ages In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: AdamWestsButtDouble

#6 Viking Meme

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain The Middle Ages In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: Joseph_Memestar

#7 Take What You Can, Give Nothing Back

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain The Middle Ages In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: ALCPL

#8 The Customer Is Always Right

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain The Middle Ages In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: No-Resident8580

#9 This Is What A Cat Looks Like, Right?

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain The Middle Ages In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: reddit.com

#10 I Like Metal Music

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain The Middle Ages In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: SeraphimMinks

#11 Smooth…

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain The Middle Ages In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: HumidAndBrees-y

#12 Love Me Some Blue Filter. It’s The Dark Ages, After All

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain The Middle Ages In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: Quiescam

#13 Ottomans

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain The Middle Ages In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: Joseph_Memestar

#14 Seriously…

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain The Middle Ages In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: HumidAndBrees-y

#15 Large Snails Were Oftentimes A Concern For The Medieval Man Or Woman

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain The Middle Ages In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: Eligon-5th

#16 This Does But A Smile On My Face

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain The Middle Ages In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: Eligon-5th

#17 Which One Are You ?

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain The Middle Ages In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: Due-Development-1557

#18 Cat

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain The Middle Ages In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: HumidAndBrees-y

#19 *the Invention Of The Ballista* “Just A Little Further…”

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain The Middle Ages In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: Eligon-5th

#20 Not Yeet

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain The Middle Ages In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: Joseph_Memestar

#21 People In Medieval Times Drank Beer Because It Was Safer Than Water

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain The Middle Ages In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: BoredFrog87

#22 Great Scott!

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain The Middle Ages In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: medievalmemesorg

#23 Fun Fact, That Is A Real Fighting Technique Called “Mordschlag”

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain The Middle Ages In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: SportAccomplished778

#24 Is Loving Jesus Legal Yet?

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain The Middle Ages In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: S-L-A-V-E-R-Y

#25 Vlad The Impaler Meme

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain The Middle Ages In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: TheCheerfulCynic

#26 It Do Be Super Slow Doe

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain The Middle Ages In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: Joseph-Memestar

#27 How Are Y’all?

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain The Middle Ages In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: stranger_passing_by

#28 When People Say They Wish They Had A Time Machine

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain The Middle Ages In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: MikeyTMNTGOAT

#29 Hope They Didn’t Try That Again

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain The Middle Ages In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: MikeyTMNTGOAT

#30 Let’s Let Bygones Be Bygones. Also, Marry My Daughter Please

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain The Middle Ages In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: reddit.com

#31 Food: Peasants vs. Nobles

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain The Middle Ages In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: Straight_Orchid2834

#32 Damn They Fell Low

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain The Middle Ages In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: reddit.com

#33 Mongols And Religion In A Nutshell

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain The Middle Ages In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: TheCheerfulCynic

#34 With Small Exceptions

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain The Middle Ages In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: Eremetebus

#35 F For Medieval Knights

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain The Middle Ages In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: S-L-A-V-E-R-Y

#36 By The Pope

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain The Middle Ages In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: Joseph-Memestar

#37 Titanic Iceberg vs. White Ship Rock

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain The Middle Ages In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: reddit.com

#38 Poor English

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain The Middle Ages In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: kokothemagicdragon

#39 Longbows Meme

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain The Middle Ages In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: TheCheerfulCynic

#40 The Bouillon

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain The Middle Ages In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: emilos260

#41 Roman Toilets Be Like

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain The Middle Ages In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: Joseph_Memestar

#42 Barber

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain The Middle Ages In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: Eligon-5th

#43 The Different Crusades

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain The Middle Ages In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: Straight_Orchid2834

#44 Red Rose Bouquets Are Lancastrian Propaganda

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain The Middle Ages In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: DapperDoughboy

#45 Frisia Moment

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain The Middle Ages In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: norsemythologymemes

#46 June 21: Niccolo Machiavelli, The Founder Of Modern Political Science, Dies In 1527

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain The Middle Ages In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: idontpayforgas

#47 Viking Conversion To Christians In A Nutshell

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain The Middle Ages In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: TheCheerfulCynic

#48 Idk About This Gal

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain The Middle Ages In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: MikeyTMNTGOAT

#49 Byzantine

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain The Middle Ages In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: Joseph_Memestar

#50 Well, It Works Even As 1300

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain The Middle Ages In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: Joseph_Memestar

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Now We Know Where Kali Was in Stranger Things Season 3
3 min read
Jan, 14, 2020
Chopped Junior
How Chopped Junior Has Evolved Since Season 1
3 min read
Jun, 30, 2019
Five Hilarious Blanche Devereaux Moments on Golden Girls
3 min read
Aug, 4, 2020
What We Know about Marvel’s “New Warriors” So Far
3 min read
Nov, 3, 2017
Recap – Modern Family 1.01 “Pilot”
3 min read
Sep, 23, 2009
Definitive “Friends” Book to Come Out Ahead of 25th Anniversary
3 min read
Aug, 13, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.