I Created A Pop Art Series Combining Spaghetti With Everyday Objects

I’m a visual artist and editorial photographer of Pop Art style based in Málaga, Spain. I love to play with everyday objects and make conceptual art.
I made this series using one of my favorite foods because I wanted to see spaghetti somewhere other than a plate, or even in a toilet. These photos will be exhibited in various art galleries around the world.
In 2018, I was selected by the Culture Area of Malaga to make an exhibition at the Art&breakfast fair and present a bathtub full of spaghetti to the visitors.
I must admit that after doing this series I no longer want to eat spaghetti.
More info: Instagram
Campbell’s
Hand
Vending machine
Smeg
Type
Nutella
Mr. Potato
Grabber machine
Cactus
Toilet
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us