I Created A Pop Art Series Combining Spaghetti With Everyday Objects

by

I’m a visual artist and editorial photographer of Pop Art style based in Málaga, Spain. I love to play with everyday objects and make conceptual art.

I made this series using one of my favorite foods because I wanted to see spaghetti somewhere other than a plate, or even in a toilet. These photos will be exhibited in various art galleries around the world.

In 2018, I was selected by the Culture Area of Malaga to make an exhibition at the Art&breakfast fair and present a bathtub full of spaghetti to the visitors.

I must admit that after doing this series I no longer want to eat spaghetti.

Campbell’s

I Created A Pop Art Series Combining Spaghetti With Everyday Objects

Hand

I Created A Pop Art Series Combining Spaghetti With Everyday Objects

Vending machine

I Created A Pop Art Series Combining Spaghetti With Everyday Objects

Smeg

I Created A Pop Art Series Combining Spaghetti With Everyday Objects

Type

I Created A Pop Art Series Combining Spaghetti With Everyday Objects

Nutella

I Created A Pop Art Series Combining Spaghetti With Everyday Objects

Mr. Potato

I Created A Pop Art Series Combining Spaghetti With Everyday Objects

Grabber machine

I Created A Pop Art Series Combining Spaghetti With Everyday Objects

Cactus

I Created A Pop Art Series Combining Spaghetti With Everyday Objects

Toilet

I Created A Pop Art Series Combining Spaghetti With Everyday Objects

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
