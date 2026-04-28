We Asked Our Clients To Share Their Most Personal Tattoos, Here Are 14 Of Our Favorites

Some tattoos hold onto fragments of life that might otherwise fade: a familiar voice, a shared joke, a place that still lingers somewhere in memory. Not polished or perfect, but honest. A child’s sketch, a word that carries weight, an image that brings you back to a specific moment—things that might seem ordinary from the outside, yet feel essential from within.
What gives them value isn’t how they look, but what they reference. Below is a selection of pieces shared by our clients—each one tied to something specific, even if that meaning isn’t immediately visible.
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#1 My Favourite Drawing They’ve Ever Done
A simple teddy bear, drawn by his child and recreated exactly as it was. No changes, no corrections—just a memory, kept forever.
Image source: Sacred Gold Tattoo London
These tattoos are a reminder that meaning doesn’t have to be complex to matter. It can be something small, playful, or even slightly absurd, something that might not make sense to anyone else, but holds real significance for the person wearing it.
They’re not made to impress. They come from more personal places—family, memory, identity, the quiet details that shape who you are. A parent’s name, a child’s drawing, a favourite meal, or a fragment of childhood that still lingers.
In the end, it’s rarely about the tattoo itself. It’s about the story it carries, and the reason it stayed.
#2 Faith And Strength
For some, belief is what carried them through the hardest moments.
“For the moments when faith was all he had.”
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#3 Moments That Stay Forever
Holding his hand, like always.
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#4 Faith And Strength
“A small piece of home, always there.”
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#5 Love That Lasts Beyond A Lifetime
Her favourite flowers, and the two dates that changed everything.
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#6 Not Everything Has To Be Deep
Some tattoos are just about happiness—a favourite food, a shared joke, or something that instantly lifts your mood.
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#7 More Than Just A Pet
They’re part of the family, in every way that matters.
“Not just a pet—family, always.”
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#8 Shared Passions
The things you pass down matter just as much as anything else.
“The things they love, passed from one to the next.”
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#9 Friendship, Made Permanent
Some bonds are simple—but they last.
“A small reminder of the people who stayed.”
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#10 Holding Onto What He Loved Growing Up
Not all memories come from people—some come from the things that shaped your childhood. Tattoos like this are a way of keeping that connection alive.
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#11 Where He Comes From
Heritage doesn’t always need explaining.
“Rooted in Scotland, no matter how far I go.”
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#12 Moments That Stay Forever
For his daughter—forever his little one.
“Because they don’t stay this little for long.”
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#13 Love That Lasts Beyond A Lifetime
For his cheeky boy—the one he’d do anything for.
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#14 A Name That Started It All
Some tattoos say everything in just a few letters. Mom’s name on his forearm.
“Everything I am started with her.”
Image source: Sacred Gold Tattoo London
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