Hey Pandas, Who Is Your Favorite YouTuber? (Closed)

Please no Hannah Montana.
This question was asked previously by Sona, credit to them, the question did not get many answers, I am asking it again, let’s get some more action. Sona deserves more answers!
#1
hmm
probably the memes cuz their funny, ik its a genre and not a specific yt-er but there are a lot of meme-ers on the platform so yeah
#2
Good morning. Good evening. Good afternoon. Wherever you maybe. CC here, Chris from New York, Westchester County.
Actually it is Nathaniel here, CC is my favourite youtuber, he is a fledged who is unintentionally hilarious. A recent claim is that mountains are in fact trees.
https://m.youtube.com/@cc4561
#3
Dominic Noble and Ann Reardon or How to Cook That
#4
Noahfinnce. He’s got some good, insightful videos explaining things that cis people might not understand, and I’ve learned a lot from his channel. He’s also a musician with some good pop-punk songs out.
#5
Zombiecleo and Shubble aaaa :D
#6
Mina Le and Moderngurlz! And A Dude
#7
The Click and OneTopic, among others. :)
#8
The Basement for fun Zelda content, and general fun times. Tomotasauce for fun times all around and always.
#9
Definitely Grain! (if you know, you know)
#10
I adore Lyanna Kea because she just makes me laugh a lot whenever I’m having a bad day. She’s probably the only YouTuber who can make me genuinely laugh out loud.
#11
Chef Jean-Pierre, he has a fun personality, great easy to follow gourmet recipes, and gives you alternate ingredients to use if you don’t have what it calls for on hand.
