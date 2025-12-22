“AITAH For Refusing To Spend Christmas At Home If My Sister Is Released From Her Eating Disorder Clinic?”

It’s never easy to watch a loved one struggle with mental health issues. Whether they’re battling postpartum depression or crippling anxiety, it’s heartbreaking to feel like there’s nothing you can do to help. But at the same time, these mental health problems might start to take a toll on the entire family.
One teen recently reached out to Reddit for advice after finding out that her sister, who’s currently battling a severe eating disorder, might be coming home for Christmas. Instead of being excited, however, the girl immediately became terrified. And now, she’s decided that her parents will have to choose which daughter they’d rather celebrate the holidays with. Below, you’ll find the full story, as well as some of the replies invested readers shared.
This teen has watched her sister’s eating disorder turn her into a monster
Image credits: ShintarTatsiana / envatoelements (not the actual photo)
So she’s decided that there’s no way she’ll spend Christmas at home if her sister will be released from treatment
Image credits: NomadSoul1 / envatoelements (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Ron Lach / pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Zoleeeyh
Later, the author responded to several readers and revealed more details about the situation
Eating disorders are commonly diagnosed alongside other mental health conditions
Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)
Just like any other mental health issue, an eating disorder can take a significant toll on a person’s mental and physical health. According to the National Eating Disorders Association in the US, 9% of Americans will have an eating disorder at least once in their lifetime. These can be absolutely devastating, as one person loses their life every single hour as a direct consequence of their ED.
Apparently, 22% of children and teens around the globe exhibit signs of disordered eating. But it’s not always easy to spot these disorders, as only 6% of people with an eating disorder are actually classified as medically underweight.
Unfortunately, eating disorders also often show up alongside other mental health issues and personality disorders. In fact, Acute reports that 95% of people diagnosed with an eating disorder also receive a diagnosis for at least one other psychiatric disorder.
The most common disorders diagnosed alongside eating disorders include anxiety disorders, mood disorders, trauma-related and stress-related disorders, substance use disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, personality disorders, and neurodevelopmental disorders.
Acute also notes that it’s important to treat both diagnoses simultaneously, as ignoring one can cause the patient’s mental health to continue to decline.
In this particular story that was shared on Reddit, we have no way of knowing if the sister is struggling with more than just an eating disorder. But many commenters speculated that she might be, considering how she’s been treating her sister.
It’s possible for an eating disorder to significantly impact a person’s mood and behavior
Image credits: EyeEm / freepik (not the actual photo)
The Bulimia Project explains that Anorexia nervosa can have a physical impact on the brain by causing a loss of grey matter, which can often lead to changes in mood and behavior. Being malnourished can shorten a person’s attention span, cause trouble learning, harm their working memory, and even impact their visual perception.
Meanwhile, losing grey matter can impact the parts of the brain that are tied to emotional regulation, impulse control, attention, self-regulation, and social interactions. So it’s no wonder that the effects of one person’s eating disorder can cause a ripple that impacts the entire family.
Acute reports that eating disorders can damage relationships because they often lead to self-isolation, along with an unwillingness to share feelings and struggles. When a person starts pulling away from their friends and family members, they’ll start to lose social support and may even harm their ability to form relationships.
This can cause their disordered eating behaviors to worsen, while simultaneously delaying their treatment. If nobody is close enough to realize how dangerous their behaviors have become, it’s possible that no one will intervene.
But when it comes to supporting a loved one who has an eating disorder, Beat notes that it’s important to take care of yourself as well. Trying to care for someone who’s struggling with serious mental health issues can be incredibly draining. Remember that your health matters too.
We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this teen made the right choice by deciding not to spend Christmas at her parents’ house? Feel free to weigh in. Then, you can find another Bored Panda article discussing similar drama right here.
Many readers sided with the teen, warning her that her sister may have more serious mental health issues than they know about
Follow Us