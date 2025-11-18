30 Of The Best And Most Beautiful Examples Of Maximalism

A home is a sanctuary; it’s a place to rest and recharge. So, we model it and decorate it in a way that brings us the most comfort. For some people, it’s all about empty spaces, decluttering, and minimalism. But others live by the motto that more is actually more. For them, it’s all about color, eccentricity, and excess.
These people are maximalists, and today, we’re covering the sanctuary of their aesthetic – the Maximalism subreddit. Its enthusiasts reject the sad beige millennial aesthetic and celebrate colors, shapes, and textures. Today, we’ve got a selection of the most stunning maximalist interior designs to inspire you for your next home makeover.
#1 My Living Room
Image source: Ryokrea72
#2 Looking For Bathroom Ideas? Too Much?
Image source: PinkPeter
#3 My “Bird Bath” Powder Room
Image source: toxicshock999
#4 I Think I’m Almost Done W/ This Corner. Before I Moved In…was A Super Depressing Space
Image source: shrew_feathers
#5 My Home Bar
Image source: kindredspiritslv
#6 My Ancestry Gallery Wall
Image source: toxicshock999
#7 My Home, Might Not Be Everyone’s Taste, But I’m Obsessed. 🖤
Image source: Foreign_Monk861
#8 Gilded Golden Hour
Image source: adatewithluxinterior
#9 My Messy Bedroom
Image source: rosevillestucco
#10 Enjoying My Living Room In The Sun
Image source: Autopsyofficial
#11 It Took Six Months – I’m Finally Feeling “Moved In” At My Private Tattoo Studio
Image source: painterlyfiend
#12 I Painted The Doors Of My Baby’s Room
Image source: fantasmarg
#13 My Bedroom
Image source: avamissile
#14 Progress On My Home Office So Far. I’m Sure The Desk Will Be Much More Cluttered On A Few Weeks
Image source: Haleighghielah
#15 Marigold And Sage Green Go Together, Sure Why Not!? Meet My Maximalist Guest Room. Always Wanted A Two Twin Bed Setup!
Image source: toxicshock999
#16 My Style Is Kinda “Moody Eclectic” But Maximalist Is The Goal!
Image source: WhoGhostThere
#17 Was Told You Guys Might Like My Space!
Image source: loose_leaf_kitt
#18 Welcome To Wackadoo World
Image source: Global-Bus-8826
#19 This Is Where I Sleep
Image source: mossy_vee
#20 Making The Most Of My Half Of The Room ✨️
Image source: Cosm1c_Mess
#21 My Son’s Colorful, Maximalist Bedroom!
Image source: Bikini_Atroll
#22 Just Rearrganed My Sitting Room To Accommodate My Dream Couch!
Image source: Gullible-Crow-3384
#23 A Little Extra
Image source: Gullible-Crow-3384
#24 Maximum Maximalism
Image source: ThingsAndStuff789
#25 Did A Little Redecorating In My Bathroom 🎉
Image source: cheesepuuf
#26 My Living Room ❤️
Image source: FATCATPDX
#27 Posted My Gallery Wall A Few Days Ago, Here Is The Rest Of The Room
Image source: ijustwantcomfypants
#28 Kitschy Corner Of My Kitchen
Image source: bruisecoloredskies
#29 Wall Update Part 3, Right Hand Side
Image source: Littlened
#30 I’m Getting Insane Hate For My Garden Of Eden Bathroom In The Interior Decorating Sub 😩
Image source: Asterfields1224
#31 My Victorian Revival Kitchen
Follow Us