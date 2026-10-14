Max Thieriot: Bio And Career Highlights

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Max Thieriot: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Max Thieriot

October 14, 1988

Los Altos Hills, California, US

38 Years Old

Libra

Max Thieriot: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Max Thieriot?

Max Thieriot is an American actor and director recognized for playing grounded, emotionally complex characters. His natural ability to bring quiet strength to intense television dramas established him as a versatile screen presence.

He first drew widespread notice starring in the popular family action comedy film The Pacifier. That memorable role showcased his youthful charm and launched a steady, multi-decade career in Hollywood.

Early Life and Education

Raised in Occidental, California, Max Thieriot grew up in a supportive household with two siblings. His family possessed deep roots in Northern California media history, which sparked his early curiosity about storytelling and performance.

He later attended El Molino High School after middle school at Sonoma Country Day School. Taking a local improvisation class led to modeling gigs for GAP and early film auditions, solidifying his path toward a professional acting career.

Notable Relationships

Max Thieriot married his long-time girlfriend Lexi Murphy in 2013. The couple had dated for over seven years before marrying in an intimate Northern California ceremony surrounded by family.

The actor shares two sons with his wife, Lexi. They prioritize a balanced family life away from Hollywood, dividing their time between Los Angeles and their Northern California home.

Career Highlights

Max Thieriot established his drama credentials starring in Bates Motel. He played Dylan Massett across five seasons before starring as Navy SEAL Clay Spenser in SEAL Team, securing a central role in forty-nine total episodes.

He later co-created, executive produced, and starred in the series Fire Country. Beyond his television production company work, Thieriot co-founded Senses Wines, a successful boutique vineyard operating in Sonoma County.

Signature Quote

“I have always been a small-town farm boy at heart, and that grounding keeps me focused on what really matters.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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