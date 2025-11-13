I’ve Paired A Handful Of My Doodles With Beautifully Peculiar Words

by

Doodles are a great way to hone your artistic skills or to kill time during the late afternoon slump, or even to sharpen your focus. When I doodle, anything can inspire me: from a strange shape a shadow creates in a cup of tea, to a crazy idea I saw somewhere on the web.

Over the years I’ve accumulated a handsome amount of doodles. Some of them are just squiggles filling up a page, while others are more elaborate and detailed. Usually, I pair my doodles with quotes that inspire me or articulate what I feel at that exact moment. During one of my doodling sessions, the idea dawned on me that I should look up some of the most unique words in the world and combine them with my little sketches. I was surprised to find that most of my creations could double as descriptions to some of the most profound, and melancholic words that I’ve discovered on the net. Here are some of my favorites!

#1 Balter

I&#8217;ve Paired A Handful Of My Doodles With Beautifully Peculiar Words

#2 Cosmogyral

I&#8217;ve Paired A Handful Of My Doodles With Beautifully Peculiar Words

#3 Enouement

I&#8217;ve Paired A Handful Of My Doodles With Beautifully Peculiar Words

#4 Abyssopelagic

I&#8217;ve Paired A Handful Of My Doodles With Beautifully Peculiar Words

#5 Acatalepsy

I&#8217;ve Paired A Handful Of My Doodles With Beautifully Peculiar Words

#6 Drapetomania

I&#8217;ve Paired A Handful Of My Doodles With Beautifully Peculiar Words

#7 Habromania

I&#8217;ve Paired A Handful Of My Doodles With Beautifully Peculiar Words

#8 Litost

I&#8217;ve Paired A Handful Of My Doodles With Beautifully Peculiar Words

#9 Fernweh

I&#8217;ve Paired A Handful Of My Doodles With Beautifully Peculiar Words

#10 Selcouth

I&#8217;ve Paired A Handful Of My Doodles With Beautifully Peculiar Words

#11 Wabi-Sabi

I&#8217;ve Paired A Handful Of My Doodles With Beautifully Peculiar Words

#12 Waldeinsamheit

I&#8217;ve Paired A Handful Of My Doodles With Beautifully Peculiar Words

#13 Crepuscular

I&#8217;ve Paired A Handful Of My Doodles With Beautifully Peculiar Words

#14 Fika

I&#8217;ve Paired A Handful Of My Doodles With Beautifully Peculiar Words

#15 Hiraeth

I&#8217;ve Paired A Handful Of My Doodles With Beautifully Peculiar Words

#16 Opia

I&#8217;ve Paired A Handful Of My Doodles With Beautifully Peculiar Words

#17 Pluviophile

I&#8217;ve Paired A Handful Of My Doodles With Beautifully Peculiar Words

#18 Psithurism

I&#8217;ve Paired A Handful Of My Doodles With Beautifully Peculiar Words

#19 Sillage

I&#8217;ve Paired A Handful Of My Doodles With Beautifully Peculiar Words

#20 Sweven

I&#8217;ve Paired A Handful Of My Doodles With Beautifully Peculiar Words

#21 Ya’aburnee

I&#8217;ve Paired A Handful Of My Doodles With Beautifully Peculiar Words

#22 Feuillemort

I&#8217;ve Paired A Handful Of My Doodles With Beautifully Peculiar Words

#23 Hygge

I&#8217;ve Paired A Handful Of My Doodles With Beautifully Peculiar Words

#24 Lacuna

I&#8217;ve Paired A Handful Of My Doodles With Beautifully Peculiar Words

#25 Mangata

I&#8217;ve Paired A Handful Of My Doodles With Beautifully Peculiar Words

#26 Mellifluous

I&#8217;ve Paired A Handful Of My Doodles With Beautifully Peculiar Words

#27 Myrkr

I&#8217;ve Paired A Handful Of My Doodles With Beautifully Peculiar Words

#28 Nefelibata

I&#8217;ve Paired A Handful Of My Doodles With Beautifully Peculiar Words

#29 Oneirataxia

I&#8217;ve Paired A Handful Of My Doodles With Beautifully Peculiar Words

#30 Orphic

I&#8217;ve Paired A Handful Of My Doodles With Beautifully Peculiar Words

#31 Paracosm

I&#8217;ve Paired A Handful Of My Doodles With Beautifully Peculiar Words

#32 Selenophile

I&#8217;ve Paired A Handful Of My Doodles With Beautifully Peculiar Words

#33 Tacenda

I&#8217;ve Paired A Handful Of My Doodles With Beautifully Peculiar Words

#34 Peregrinate

I&#8217;ve Paired A Handful Of My Doodles With Beautifully Peculiar Words

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Simpsons Star Wars
The Best Star Wars References in 30 Years of The Simpsons
3 min read
Jan, 27, 2020
5-year-old Reenacts Iconic Women for Black History Month in Adorable Photos
3 min read
Feb, 26, 2017
Guy Gets Fired, Makes Management Regret Their Decision In The Best Way
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Meet Furry Pigs That Look Like Sheep And Act Like Dogs
3 min read
Jul, 24, 2025
When I Stopped Using Photoshop Manipulation, I Found The Beauty Of Fine Art Photography
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
30 Historic Photos That Capture The Unbreakable Spirit Of The Inuit
3 min read
Aug, 6, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.