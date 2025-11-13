I’ve Paired A Handful Of My Doodles With Beautifully Peculiar Words

Doodles are a great way to hone your artistic skills or to kill time during the late afternoon slump, or even to sharpen your focus. When I doodle, anything can inspire me: from a strange shape a shadow creates in a cup of tea, to a crazy idea I saw somewhere on the web.
Over the years I’ve accumulated a handsome amount of doodles. Some of them are just squiggles filling up a page, while others are more elaborate and detailed. Usually, I pair my doodles with quotes that inspire me or articulate what I feel at that exact moment. During one of my doodling sessions, the idea dawned on me that I should look up some of the most unique words in the world and combine them with my little sketches. I was surprised to find that most of my creations could double as descriptions to some of the most profound, and melancholic words that I’ve discovered on the net. Here are some of my favorites!
#1 Balter
#2 Cosmogyral
#3 Enouement
#4 Abyssopelagic
#5 Acatalepsy
#6 Drapetomania
#7 Habromania
#8 Litost
#9 Fernweh
#10 Selcouth
#11 Wabi-Sabi
#12 Waldeinsamheit
#13 Crepuscular
#14 Fika
#15 Hiraeth
#16 Opia
#17 Pluviophile
#18 Psithurism
#19 Sillage
#20 Sweven
#21 Ya’aburnee
#22 Feuillemort
#23 Hygge
#24 Lacuna
#25 Mangata
#26 Mellifluous
#27 Myrkr
#28 Nefelibata
#29 Oneirataxia
#30 Orphic
#31 Paracosm
#32 Selenophile
#33 Tacenda
#34 Peregrinate
Follow Us