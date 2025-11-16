Mother Wonders If She’s A Jerk For Buying First-Class Ticket For Her Toddler

by

Two days ago, a mom to a two-year-old toddler turned to the AITA community to ask for advice.

In a post that amassed 1.4k comments, the author One-Criticism5777 explained that she was flying across the country for Thanksgiving with her toddler and disabled husband. The family decided to splurge on 1st class tickets, but a fellow passenger was far from impressed upon seeing them sitting down in the premium aisle.

“We boarded early since my husband is disabled and when another 1st class passenger saw us, he started glaring,” the mom recounted. Shortly after, one flight attendant after another kept coming in to check whether the family was seated correctly.

The passenger kept getting more passive-aggressive, and now One-Criticism5777 wonders whether it was really her fault for booking 1st class tickets to fly with a toddler.

Mom wonders if she was wrong to fly first class with her toddler after an annoyed passenger kept complaining about sitting next to a child

Image credits: One-Criticism5777

Image credits: Robert Penaloza (not the actual photo)

Many people expressed their support for the author in this situation

