Max Greenfield: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Max Greenfield
September 4, 1979
Dobbs Ferry, New York, US
47 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Max Greenfield?
Max Greenfield is an American actor known for his distinct comedic timing and sharp, energetic performances. He has cultivated a strong following with a knack for bringing layered characters to life.
Greenfield’s breakout moment came as Schmidt in the Fox sitcom New Girl, a role that earned him widespread critical acclaim and several award nominations. His memorable portrayal quickly made the character a fan favorite.
Early Life and Education
His family home in Dobbs Ferry, New York, provided the backdrop for Max Greenfield’s formative years. He was raised in a Jewish household, notably having a Saturday Night Live-themed Bar Mitzvah.
Greenfield graduated from Dobbs Ferry High School in 1998, where he played wide receiver on the football team. He briefly attended the University of Wisconsin before pursuing acting in Los Angeles.
Notable Relationships
Currently, Max Greenfield is married to casting director Tess Sanchez, whom he wed in 2008 after meeting in 2003. Their enduring partnership is a cornerstone of his personal life.
Greenfield shares two children with Sanchez: daughter Lily, born in 2010, and son Ozzie James, born in 2015. He often speaks openly about the joys and challenges of fatherhood.
Career Highlights
Max Greenfield’s career includes his defining work as Schmidt in the acclaimed Fox sitcom New Girl, which ran for seven seasons and garnered him Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. He also anchored the CBS comedy series The Neighborhood as Dave Johnson for several years.
Beyond acting, Greenfield expanded his creative reach by authoring a series of successful children’s books, including I Don’t Want to Read This Book. He also notably lent his voice to characters in the Ice Age franchise.
Signature Quote
“I just never want to be in this situation where I get to set and they’re like, ‘We rewrote this scene, you’re now naked.’ I need a little prep work.”
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