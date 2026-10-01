Matthew Daddario: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Matthew Daddario
October 1, 1987
New York City, New York, US
39 Years Old
Libra
Who Is Matthew Daddario?
Matthew Daddario is an American actor celebrated for his grounded and highly charismatic screen presence. He regularly infuses complex dramatic television roles with a quiet, magnetic intensity that easily captivates contemporary audiences across the globe.
Daddario secured a massive professional breakout playing Alec Lightwood in the fantasy television series Shadowhunters. The standout performance earned him multiple Teen Choice Awards and established a very loyal global fanbase.
Early Life and Education
Raised in New York City, Matthew Daddario grew up surrounded by legal professionals. His mother, Christina, worked as a lawyer, while his father, Richard, served for years as a prominent federal prosecutor and counterterrorism leader.
He later attended the Collegiate School before pursuing higher education in Indiana. After graduating with a business degree from Indiana University Bloomington, he discovered a deep passion for acting classes and creative performance.
Notable Relationships
Matthew Daddario is happily married to his long-term partner, Esther Kim. The couple celebrated their wedding during a private ceremony in December 2017 after sharing several years of beautifully documented adventures together.
Together, Daddario and Kim share two children who frequently appear in their warm social media updates. The actor often expresses his gratitude for family life, emphasizing the joy of raising their kids in a supportive home.
Career Highlights
The fantasy drama series Shadowhunters serves as the definitive anchor of Daddario’s acting career. His fan-favorite performance as Alec Lightwood earned him two Teen Choice Awards, highlighting his status as a major television star.
He diversified his television portfolio by starring in the comedy series Why Women Kill. This performance, along with lead film roles in the drama Trust and the holiday movie Holiday Touchdown, showcased his impressive dramatic range.
Signature Quote
“You must do something because you actually love it, since the chances of succeeding are never guaranteed and the journey itself must bring you joy.”
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