50 Posts For You To Scroll Through While Sipping Tea

Do you smell that, pandas? It’s the delicious aroma of piping hot tea fresh from the kettle, and we’re getting ready to sit back, relax and dish on all things viral!
We’ve taken a trip to the Sips Tea subreddit and gathered some of the most hilarious memes and funny posts that have been trending online. So regardless of whether you’re more of a coffee or tea person, grab a fresh, hot cup of your beverage of choice, and enjoy slurping up all of this virtual, viral tea!
#1 Please Fix My Water Daddy
Image source: Significant-Ad-1655
#2 Very Important News:
Image source: PsychologicalSail799
#3 Chad Bag
Image source: HelgiMaverick
#4 She Isn’t Wrong😩
Image source: whoisthisunknownking
#5 Lunch Time Is Crunch Time
Image source: My_Memes_Will_Cure_U
#6 Better Than A Refund
Image source: Awkward-Associates
#7 That’s A Good Costume
Image source: Aztery
#8 Don’t Be Silly And Insecure
Image source: Pazluz
#9 Let Me Ask My Wife Firstchugging Tea
Image source: DesertedPoster
#10 Photosynthesis Mode: Full On
Image source: kazzymirescu
#11 Tag Your Dog
Image source: Six_Rabbit
#12 It Is Made For Patriarchy 🍵
Image source: PrettyCuteBunny
#13 And Pray She Doesn’t Want Do A Blitz Game
Image source: PerfectRefinery
#14 Burn!
Image source: My_Memes_Will_Cure_U
#15 Lol
Image source: reddit.com
#16 Just Do It… Have Some Trust. I Spent 20 Minutes There
Image source: PsychologicalSail799
#17 Illegal Streaming
Image source: socomplikatied
#18 It’s A Bit Odd
Image source: Aztery
#19 Smarter Than Your Average Bear
Image source: CasperTFG_808
#20 A Daily Reminder That This Exist :d
Image source: InquisitorFab
#21 I’m Not A Robot
Image source: Six_Rabbit
#22 Ten Years Of Good Prank
Image source: My_Memes_Will_Cure_U
#23 Hmmm
Image source: DaddyChiiill
#24 Cruel Fuel Grumpy Mule Lemon Drool Spicy Noodle Midnight Snack Triple Stack Caramel Flake
Image source: N_o_o_B_p_L_a_Y_e_R
#25 🫡
Image source: Original-Silver7216
#26 Hmmmmm 🤣🤣🤣
Image source: Modder404
#27 I’m Good
Image source: bugposting
#28 :(
Image source: AutomaticAd5811
#29 Lmao
Image source: Used-Initiative9060
#30 Can It?
Image source: Obsidian__Wolf
#31 Kevin Just Swinging His Feet
Image source: Aztery
#32 Sounds Like A Fine Breakfast
Image source: savcostanza
#33 Ruh-Roh
Image source: Illustrious_Charge88
#34 Sips Tea!!
Image source: Samuel-Diaz
#35 If I Had Known It It Wouldn’t Be Such A Big Deal
Image source: Awkward-Associates
#36 Defend The Tadpole
Image source: cebiaw
#37 “Umm, You Know That’s On The Wrong Side Right ?!”
Image source: Significant-Ad-1655
#38 Bamboo-Zled
Image source: Mapegz
#39 Don’t You Want To Be Protected?
Image source: Aztery
#40 How To Sum Us Up!
Image source: MrDaval
#41 Procrastination Is Key
Image source: Awkward-Associates
#42 Wait A Minute
Image source: 50FirstTates
#43 He Wins. No Question
Image source: GrayBakers
#44 Wouldn’t Ya Know It?
Image source: reddit.com
#45 Quality Over Quantity
Image source: reddit.com
#46 Praise Me
Image source: sweetbelle11
#47 She Has A Point 🍵 🐸
Image source: PrettyCuteBunny
#48 Real
Image source: mrcook123
#49 Refundable????
Image source: vapidspecs42
#50 Hats Off To That Guy
Image source: Significant-Ad-1655
Follow Us