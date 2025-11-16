50 Posts For You To Scroll Through While Sipping Tea

by

Do you smell that, pandas? It’s the delicious aroma of piping hot tea fresh from the kettle, and we’re getting ready to sit back, relax and dish on all things viral!

We’ve taken a trip to the Sips Tea subreddit and gathered some of the most hilarious memes and funny posts that have been trending online. So regardless of whether you’re more of a coffee or tea person, grab a fresh, hot cup of your beverage of choice, and enjoy slurping up all of this virtual, viral tea!

#1 Please Fix My Water Daddy

Image source: Significant-Ad-1655

#2 Very Important News:

Image source: PsychologicalSail799

#3 Chad Bag

Image source: HelgiMaverick

#4 She Isn’t Wrong😩

Image source: whoisthisunknownking

#5 Lunch Time Is Crunch Time

Image source: My_Memes_Will_Cure_U

#6 Better Than A Refund

Image source: Awkward-Associates

#7 That’s A Good Costume

Image source: Aztery

#8 Don’t Be Silly And Insecure

Image source: Pazluz

#9 Let Me Ask My Wife Firstchugging Tea

Image source: DesertedPoster

#10 Photosynthesis Mode: Full On

Image source: kazzymirescu

#11 Tag Your Dog

Image source: Six_Rabbit

#12 It Is Made For Patriarchy 🍵

Image source: PrettyCuteBunny

#13 And Pray She Doesn’t Want Do A Blitz Game

Image source: PerfectRefinery

#14 Burn!

Image source: My_Memes_Will_Cure_U

#15 Lol

Image source: reddit.com

#16 Just Do It… Have Some Trust. I Spent 20 Minutes There

Image source: PsychologicalSail799

#17 Illegal Streaming

Image source: socomplikatied

#18 It’s A Bit Odd

Image source: Aztery

#19 Smarter Than Your Average Bear

Image source: CasperTFG_808

#20 A Daily Reminder That This Exist :d

Image source: InquisitorFab

#21 I’m Not A Robot

Image source: Six_Rabbit

#22 Ten Years Of Good Prank

Image source: My_Memes_Will_Cure_U

#23 Hmmm

Image source: DaddyChiiill

#24 Cruel Fuel Grumpy Mule Lemon Drool Spicy Noodle Midnight Snack Triple Stack Caramel Flake

Image source: N_o_o_B_p_L_a_Y_e_R

#25 🫡

Image source: Original-Silver7216

#26 Hmmmmm 🤣🤣🤣

Image source: Modder404

#27 I’m Good

Image source: bugposting

#28 :(

Image source: AutomaticAd5811

#29 Lmao

Image source: Used-Initiative9060

#30 Can It?

Image source: Obsidian__Wolf

#31 Kevin Just Swinging His Feet

Image source: Aztery

#32 Sounds Like A Fine Breakfast

Image source: savcostanza

#33 Ruh-Roh

Image source: Illustrious_Charge88

#34 Sips Tea!!

Image source: Samuel-Diaz

#35 If I Had Known It It Wouldn’t Be Such A Big Deal

Image source: Awkward-Associates

#36 Defend The Tadpole

Image source: cebiaw

#37 “Umm, You Know That’s On The Wrong Side Right ?!”

Image source: Significant-Ad-1655

#38 Bamboo-Zled

Image source: Mapegz

#39 Don’t You Want To Be Protected?

Image source: Aztery

#40 How To Sum Us Up!

Image source: MrDaval

#41 Procrastination Is Key

Image source: Awkward-Associates

#42 Wait A Minute

Image source: 50FirstTates

#43 He Wins. No Question

Image source: GrayBakers

#44 Wouldn’t Ya Know It?

Image source: reddit.com

#45 Quality Over Quantity

Image source: reddit.com

#46 Praise Me

Image source: sweetbelle11

#47 She Has A Point 🍵 🐸

Image source: PrettyCuteBunny

#48 Real

Image source: mrcook123

#49 Refundable????

Image source: vapidspecs42

#50 Hats Off To That Guy

Image source: Significant-Ad-1655

Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
