Mason Dye Is Bombsight In The Boys Season 5: Where Have You Seen Him Before?

From The Worm (Ely Henry) to Rock-Hard (Andrew Iles), Jetstreak (Dylan Colton), Sheline (Emma Elle Paterson), and Oh Father (Daveed Diggs), The Boys Season 5 has introduced multiple new supes, but Bombsight (Mason Dye) is central to the race to stop Homelander (Antony Star) from becoming more powerful and unkillable. Viewers met the character teased in “One-Shots” (Episode 5) in the next entry, “Though the Heavens Fall.” Bombsight’s debut propels the story to a climactic point, setting him apart from other new supes in the final chapter.
While Bombsight is new to the series, the actor behind the role isn’t a newbie, even though some viewers might struggle to recognize him right away. Mason Dye is an American actor from Oklahoma who began his career in the early 2010s with roles in Secret Diary of an American Cheerleader and Steve Franke’s family comedy, Adventures of Bailey: A Night in Cowtown. Dye has appeared in several popular productions since then. He’s billed to reprise Bombsight in the upcoming prequel to The Boys, Vought Rising.
What’s Bombsight’s Arc In The Boys Season 5
The character was first mentioned in The Boys Season 4’s “Beware the Jabberwock, My Son” (Episode 5), as a supe who starred in one of Vought’s earliest superhero films. When he was named again in Season 5’s “Every One of You Sons of Bitches” (Episode 3), viewers learned he is one of only five early supes Vought’s first iteration of Compound V, aka V-one, worked on. Essentially, supes with V1 in their bloodstream don’t age and are immortal.
Unsurprisingly, the serum becomes Homelander’s new priority while The Boys race against time to stop the sadistic supe from becoming immortal. Their quests lead them to Bombsight in “Though the Heavens Fall” (Episode 6), who has been holding on to the serum for the love of his life, Naoko Mori’s Golden Geisha. Bombsight hopes Golden Geisha will change her mind and take the V1 so that they can live happily together, forever.
Upon realizing that Geisha will never take the serum, Bombsight hands it to Soldier Boy in a tradeoff that rids him of his powers and immortality. He runs off to reconnect with his lost love in the Episode’s final moment while Homelander gets his immortality. In all, Bombsight’s appearance marks a turning point that seems to have rendered The Boys’ mission impossible. This makes Mason Dye a memorable guest who meaningfully steered the show’s direction, just like in Stranger Things.
The Bombsight Actor Played Jason Carver In Stranger Things Season 4
Mason Dye aka Jason Carver is a handsome, rich athlete who is dating the most popular girl in school. But as a new evil threatens Hawkins, his perfect world begins to unravel. pic.twitter.com/HODaBaZaqL
— stranger things (@Stranger_Things) November 20, 2020
Mason Dye’s career has spanned over a decade, but he’s yet to land a leading role that will cement his growing Hollywood reputation. Nevertheless, he has played memorable characters in renowned projects such as Netflix’s Stranger Things. The Bombsight actor played Jason Carver in Season 4 of the Duffer Brothers’ acclaimed coming-of-age dark fantasy. Though a recurring role, Mason Dye’s Jason Carver proved to be a worthy adversary for the show’s protagonists.
The character was introduced as a handsome, rich athlete dating Chrissy Cunningham (Grace Van Dien), the most popular girl in school. But then, he evolved into an angry, self-centered antagonist as his glamorous world began to unravel. With Chrissy’s death driving him to extremes, he ensured the protagonist group had more to worry about than Vecna, the primary villain. From hunting Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) to spreading panic across Hawkins, Dye’s character brought an exciting intensity to the plot, contributing to the season’s strong outing.
Mason Dye Broke Out With Roles In Teen Wolf And Finding Carter
After debuting in 2013, the Bombsight actor gained mainstream recognition the following year as Garrett in Teen Wolf Season 4. He portrayed the character in four episodes of the supernatural fantasy, embodying an antagonist who shaped the season’s plot. Just like Stranger Things’ Jason Carver, viewers first met Garrett as a likeable character, a talented lacrosse player. But as the story unfolded, he was revealed as a psychopathic, skilled assassin who cared only for money and social status.
In 2015, Mason Dye delivered another remarkable performance as Damon in MTV’s Finding Carter. While Damon was a minor character who appeared in only nine episodes of the show’s second season, his brilliance as an ambitious student crushing on Bird Castro (Vanessa Morgan) proved to be one of the major highlights of his early career. Dye also delivered a strong performance as Tom Galligan, a clerk of the District Attorney’s office in Prime Video’s Bosch. Check out the real reason Kelsey Asbille’s Monica Dutton was killed off in Marshals.
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