This Woman Makes Face Masks That Look Like Your Face And It’s Both Nice And Creepy

For most of us, wearing a face mask in public has taken some getting used to. Fast forward to now, putting on a mask as you’re leaving your house almost turned into some kind of reflex. And while face masks are vitally important in these current times as they help us not to get sick, most of the people would probably agree that they’re kinda boring-looking. Well, not anymore. Thanks to the amazing designer named Danielle Baskin now you can wear a mask… with your own face on it. Or any other face, to be exact.

Danielle Baskin is a product designer and visual artist based in San Francisco. Recently she created a line of protective cotton face masks that help you be more recognizable during this viral pandemic.

Image credits: maskalike.com

These face masks are made out of cotton, are washing-machine-friendly, and can be custom made with any picture you can imagine, including your own face. Or the face of your favorite guy from your favorite meme, like the one Danielle’s wearing in the picture above.

Image credits: maskalike.com

“Your favorite meme on a protective face mask! Look permanently uncomfortable, trying to be happy,” is written in the description of the “Hide The Pain Harold Face Mask” that you can get on maskalike.com.

Image credits: maskalike.com

Keep in mind, if you buy this mask and decide to wear it in public, you’re definitely gonna get a cocktail of all different kinds of reactions. As you can see in the tweet below, the designer of these masks confirmed it herself.

And it’s totally not the first bizarre thing this designer has created. Some time ago Danielle Baskin came up with a line of unique N95 respirator masks that worked with facial recognition software.

Image credits: faceidmasks.com

Basically, you could wear a protective mask and still get recognized by the face recognition feature on your smartphone. How cool is that?

Image credits: faceidmasks.com

Image credits: faceidmasks.com

Here’s what people on the Internet had to say about this creation

