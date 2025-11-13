Mary Poppins On A Sunday: My Self-Portraits In Retro Style

I am such a big geek for everything retro: retro style, retro design, and retro clothing. So during our trip to Savanna, Georgia it was natural to me to turn our romantic trip into a retro photo session with streets of Savanna as my ultimate background. I never told my husband that I packed an extra outfit “from last century”, and a suitcase full of photo equipment. Oops, didn’t want to spoil his surprise.
I titled this photo session: “Mery Poppins on a Sunday”.
Going there I didn’t know what to expect except for what I saw on the internet. I fell in love with Savanna the minute we entered the old city. I felt as if I was back in my traveling days through Western Europe when I was in my 20th. The historic district of Savanna is a beautiful place full of wonder. Savanna, rightfully, could be labeled as an architectural encyclopedia of Federal to Second French Empire. As an architect and an interior designer in my early professional life, I can talk about this place for hours and hours. Every house that you see in Savanna’s historic district has a story to tell with it uniquely decorated exterior. Every street has a history that can be felt in the air. There are beautiful parks with historical statues, fountains, and magical southern comfort atmosphere, and don’t get me started on the restaurants and food. Wow, who knew? It is the BEST by far!
While being there I felt like an English lady from 150-200 years back.
Anyways let’s get back to the pictures…
In the small court yard of Savannah’s historical small hotel
By the original brick wall
Mary Poppins and the US flag
I like Savannah’s streets. They remind me London’s streets
I thought somebody will invite us for five o’clock tea, but it was morning
I was even ready for the rain
I brought this velvet umbrella which I have more than 20 years
It was a great day for photo session in Savannah, GA. And we enjoined every moment of it
All buildings are so beautiful!
I could not choose in which one I would like to live
All people we’ve met there were nice and helpful
Looking trough the antique store’s window
Just somebody’s home entrance
Another entrance to somebody’s house
I am very happy we decided to take the trip from Miami to Savannah
